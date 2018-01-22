White Sox name 22 players invited to spring training

The White Sox named Michael Kopech as one of the 22 players invited to spring training. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The White Sox named Monday the 22 players they extended an invite to spring training in Glendale, Arizona.

Seven of the 22 invitees are currently rated among the club’s Top 10 Prospects by Baseball America and MLB.com entering the 2018 season, while seven have major-league experience.

The White Sox invited 14 pitchers and three catchers, who will report to spring training on Feb. 14 to undergo their physicals and participate in their first team workout. Position players will report five days later on Feb. 19, which is when the team will host its first full-squad workout.

Here are the 22 players:

Chris Beck , RHP

, RHP Jake Burger , INF

, INF Dylan Cease , RHP

, RHP Brian Clark , LHP

, LHP Zack Collins , C

, C Tyler Danish , RHP

, RHP Dane Dunning , RHP

, RHP Alfredo Gonzalez , C

, C Jordan Guerrero , LHP

, LHP Alec Hansen , RHP

, RHP T.J. House , LHP

, LHP Michael Kopech , RHP

, RHP Patrick Leonard , INF

, INF Jacob May , OF

, OF Luis Robert , OF

, OF Rob Scahill , RHP

, RHP Matt Skole , INF

, INF Jordan Stephens , RHP

, RHP Chris Volstad , RHP

, RHP Connor Walsh , RHP

, RHP Michael Ynoa , RHP

, RHP Seby Zavala, C

The White Sox begin the 2018 Cactus League season on Feb. 23 as the visiting team against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Their first home game is scheduled for Feb. 25 when they host Cincinnati.