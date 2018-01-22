The White Sox named Monday the 22 players they extended an invite to spring training in Glendale, Arizona.
Seven of the 22 invitees are currently rated among the club’s Top 10 Prospects by Baseball America and MLB.com entering the 2018 season, while seven have major-league experience.
The White Sox invited 14 pitchers and three catchers, who will report to spring training on Feb. 14 to undergo their physicals and participate in their first team workout. Position players will report five days later on Feb. 19, which is when the team will host its first full-squad workout.
Here are the 22 players:
- Chris Beck, RHP
- Jake Burger, INF
- Dylan Cease, RHP
- Brian Clark, LHP
- Zack Collins, C
- Tyler Danish, RHP
- Dane Dunning, RHP
- Alfredo Gonzalez, C
- Jordan Guerrero, LHP
- Alec Hansen, RHP
- T.J. House, LHP
- Michael Kopech, RHP
- Patrick Leonard, INF
- Jacob May, OF
- Luis Robert, OF
- Rob Scahill, RHP
- Matt Skole, INF
- Jordan Stephens, RHP
- Chris Volstad, RHP
- Connor Walsh, RHP
- Michael Ynoa, RHP
- Seby Zavala, C
The White Sox begin the 2018 Cactus League season on Feb. 23 as the visiting team against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Their first home game is scheduled for Feb. 25 when they host Cincinnati.