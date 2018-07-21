White Sox OF Avisail Garcia expected to be activated from DL today

The White Sox are expected to activate right fielder Avisail Garcia before their game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday night at Safeco Field.

The Sox optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Class AAA Charlotte after their 3-1 loss to the Mariners late Friday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster.

Before the game Friday, manager Rick Renteria told reporters Garcia (right hamstring) was working in the outfield and taking batting practice with the team Friday.

“He’s definitely on the upswing,” Renteria said.

Avisail Garcia, right, is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra following a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jared Hughes on July 2. (AP)

Kopech takes step forward

Right-hander Michael Kopech has struggled with command but made his second straight dominant start for Class AAA Charlotte Thursday. In his last two outings, Kopech has 20 strikeouts, has walked two and allowed two earned runs over 12 innings.

“He’s been very good,” Renteria told reporters of MLB Pipeline’s No. 10-ranked prospect. “Poised, executing pitches. Piling up the strikeouts, so he’s moving forward. The last two outings have been really good.”

Kopech (4.29 ERA) will make his next start for Charlotte, not the Sox, however.

“It’s a matter of allowing him to do it consistently,” Renteria said. “Again, there is a large window here moving forward … can’t expect him to do it all the time but as long as he’s moving in the right direction we’re pretty happy with the progress he’s making.”

“He’s lost the plate some days but he hasn’t lost his stuff,” Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said of Kopech before his last start. “He’s a dynamite looking prospect who is working on the stuff he’s going to need when he gets here. And then we’ll take it from there with him.

“Obviously [he’s not ready] yet because he hasn’t been called up. He’ll know when the time is right. I think you will be seeing him somewhere down the road here, I don’t know when.”

Eloy, what a night

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, homered twice and doubled for Charlotte Friday. Jimenez is batting .318/.370/.566 with 15 homers, 19 doubles and 58 RBI in 71 games between Class AA Birmingham and Charlotte this season. Jimenez’ 2018 numbers in 18 games at Charlotte are similar to Birmingham, although is striking out less (seven Ks) with the Knights.

*After being named Southern League pitcher of the week, right-hander Jimmy Lambert strained his left oblique and is expected to miss two weeks. Lambert is the Sox’ 28th-ranked prospect.

Leftovers

The White Sox have lost six straight road games and have lost six of their last seven games against Seattle.

*Yoan Moncada, 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts Friday, has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games, going .340 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, seven RBI and 10 walks in that stretch.

*Omar Narvaez has hit safely in six straight games. Over his last 19 games, he is batting .452 (28-for-62) with three home runs and 14 RBI.