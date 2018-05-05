White Sox place Yoan Moncada on 10-day disabled list

The White Sox placed Yoan Moncada on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday’s game against the Twins. Moncada, 22, has left hamstring tightness and was removed from Friday’s game during the fifth inning.

Moncada is hitting .263 with six home runs and 15 runs batted in.

“I think it’s, on our behalf, more precautionary, especially because we did take one game where he had that spasm and took him out, gave him the next day off and then it occurs again,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Fortunately, they did do an MRI, it was clean, nothing there. That’s good for us. And we’re just going to see if we can give him some time to strengthen, recover, see if we can get to the crux of what’s going on. Maybe it’s just anomaly. And hopefully he’ll be ready to go once he comes off this DL stint.”

In Moncada’s place, the Sox called up Jose Rondon from Class AAA Charlotte.