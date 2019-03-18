White Sox prospect Dane Dunning undergoes Tommy John surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox pitching prospect Dane Dunning underwent Tommy John surgery Monday in Pensacola, Florida, the team announced. Dunning, a 24-year-old right-hander who entered the season as the Sox’ sixth-ranked prospect and No. 80 overall by MLB Pipeline, had the procedure to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow performed by Dr. James Andrews.

The news was not unexpected after general manager Rick Hahn indicated last week surgery was a possibility for Dunning, who felt discomfort in his right forearm in late February while working back from a moderate elbow sprain suffered last June.

In October, Dunning pitched through a bullpen session without incident and was expected to resume normal pitching activity without restriction.

Obtained along with Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito from the Nationals in the trade for Adam Eaton, Dunning appeared to be on track to join the Sox starting rotation at some point this season after he posted a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class AA Birmingham and a 2.59 ERA at Class A Winston-Salem last season.

It’s the latest in a series of major injury setbacks for Sox prospects. The most recent was right-hander Michael Kopech, the Sox’ top pitching prospect who had Tommy John surgery in September after he made his major league debut. Kopech is out for the season. Normal recovery time is 14-16 months.

Fulmer among roster cuts

The Sox made four roster cuts, one of them optioning right-hander Carson Fulmer to Class AAA Charlotte. The Sox also optioned left-hander Aaron Bummer to Charlotte and reassigned outfielder Charlie Tilson and left-hander Colton Turner to minor league camp.

Fulmer came to spring training much lighter and made six appearances in Cactus League games, striking out 12 but allowing five walks and 10 hits over nine innings (9.00 ERA). He is expected to work out of the bullpen at Charlotte.

Bummer, who posted a 4.26 ERA over 37 appearances with the Sox last season, had an ERA of 12.00 this spring.

Jones’ recent outings ‘unacceptable’

Nate Jones is having a rough spring, and the 33-year-old reliever’s outings have gone from bad to worse.

“The last two outings are unacceptable,” Jones said Monday morning, the day after the Diamondbacks got him for two runs on two walks and two hits including a home run in one third of an inning. “And it’s getting later in the spring.”

Jones (15.43 ERA) faced five batters in the eighth inning of the Sox’ Cactus League game at Salt River Field in Scottsdale, issuing a walk, a homer to prospect Marcus Wilson, another walk and a single before recording a strikeout and then getting pulled. Two days earlier, Jones faced four Cubs and did not record an out, allowing three runs, two on a home run by Wynton Bernard. Jones has allowed 11 hits including four homers over 4 2/3 innings. And he has walked four.

“It’s definitely location,” Jones said. “Missing up with my pitches and not getting ahead.”

This and that

Jon Jay (sore hip), who hasn’t played in a Cactus League game since Wednesday, had four at-bats in a minor league game, Renteria said.

*Nicky Delmonico played (as the DH) for the first time Monday since suffering a concussion 11 days ago, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.