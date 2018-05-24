White Sox react to Welington Castillo’s 80-game suspension

Welington Castillo’s 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance was met by his bosses and teammates with disappointment and surprise. There was sadness, too. And no doubt anger as well.

Castillo, 31, was signed on as a free agent catcher last offseason to provide veteran leadership for a young team and pitching staff as well as a run-producing bat in the middle of the lineup.

And now he’s gone until late August, leaving a team with one of the worst records in baseball to scramble at a key position that was already lacking for replacements because of injuries at Class AAA Charlotte. Just when the Sox were putting a little something together, winning five of seven games including Castillo’s last one Wednesday night when everyone knew what he was facing, they have to endure a low blow, courtesy of a teammate.

To Castillo’s credit, he owned up to a mistake that will cost him about half of his $7.25 million salary. Castillo tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), a performance enhancer in violation of Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo blows a bubble as he waits in the on-deck circle during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Castillo was unavailable before the Sox’ afternoon game against the Orioles Thursday. He apologized to teammates at Guaranteed Rate Field and released this statement:

“I was recently notified by Major League Baseball that I had tested positive for EPO, a substance that is prohibited under MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement. The positive test resulted from an extremely poor decision that I, and I alone, made. I take full responsibility for my conduct. I have let many people down, including my family, my teammates, the White Sox organization and its fans, and from my heart, I apologize. Following my suspension, I look forward to rejoining my teammates and doing whatever I can to help the White Sox win.’’

The Sox released this statement from general manager Rick Hahn:

“The Chicago White Sox were saddened and disappointed to learn of the suspension of catcher Welington Castillo for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Welington has apologized to the team and his teammates and has taken full responsibility for his actions. He understands that he has negatively affected the team and has fallen short of the expectations we have of our players. The White Sox fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance enhancing substances from our game.”

The players who talked supported their teammate, as players usually do.

“Surprised,’’ said backup catcher Omar Narvaez, who assumes the starting role. “He’s a grown man, and he makes his own decisions. It’s a thing that happened, and I can’t say anything about it.

“He’s a human being. We all make mistakes, and I’m just going to support him as family.”

Jose Abreu said his teammate was “apologetic and hurt.”

“It’s a really difficult moment for all of us, for our organization and for Wely,’’ Abreu said.

“I told him, ‘We are human beings and we make mistakes. It’s on us to keep moving forward and to learn from them.’ He has our support. It’s a tough situation for all of us, for our organization, for him and for me.”

Hahn appreciated Castillo owning up, but that doesn’t diminish his disappointment. All sorts of emotions ran through Hahn since he learned of the violation Wednesday night, and most were likely not pretty.

“You have to remain diligent about where you are seeking advice and what you may be, again what you are putting in your body,’’ Hahn said. “Players bear full responsibility for what they do regardless of intent our understanding of exactly what they are doing, which again makes it a very strong and effective program we support. But it’s a reminder to everyone in that clubhouse and throughout the league to be diligent about what you are doing.’’

Castillo remains in the Sox’ plans for 2019. He’s under contract for $7.25 million next season, and the club holds an option on him for 2020.

“It is surprising, and it’s unfortunate,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “But we all know that we live by the choices that we make and the consequences that come from those choices. I would say that more than anything he let himself down.”