White Sox walk off Red Sox on Nicky Delmonico homer

Nicky Delmonico’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the White Sox to their second walk-off victory in as many nights, a 6-4 victory over the defending World Series champion Red Sox Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Amazing,” said Delmonico, who was called up from Class AAA Charlotte last week. “Felt awesome.”

Delmonico went deep for the first time in his seven games this season, against right-hander Ryan Brasier with one out. Brasier threw a fastball past Yoan Moncada for strike three leading off the ninth, but third baseman Rafael Devers’ error on Jose Rondon’s grounder put the tying run on base. Yonder Alonso, who’s two-run single in the ninth inning beat the Orioles Wednesday, singled through the left side of the infield to put runners at the corners for Delmonico.

“I was sitting off-speed,” said Delmonico, who entered as a pinch hitter for Ryan Cordell in the seventh inning. “We have a pretty good scouting report on those guys that late in the game, they’re going to come at you. They all throw hard, but early on they’re going to come at you with off-speed.”

Nicky Delmonico of the White Sox celebrates his three run game winning home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 02, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (David Banks/Getty Images)

Lucas Giolito (5.32 ERA) came off the injured list (hamstring) to pitch five innings of three-run ball, catcher James McCann also homered and Evan Marshall, Aaron Bummer and Carson Fulmer (1-1) combined for three scoreless innings of relief as the Sox (14-15) won for the fifth time in six games. The Red Sox fell to 14-18.

“Pitch count went a little bit too high early,” said Giolito, who threw 98 pitches (64 strikes). “But battled through it, and we were able to come out on top at the end. That’s all that matters, got the win.”

Giolito allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.

On a day the Sox lost Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon to the injured list with an elbow problem that could be serious to end his season, Delmomico’s poke into the first couple of rows in the right-center field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field provided a salve.

“We just compete,” Delmonico said. “I love coming to the field and playing with these guys. We don’t give up.

“To be up here and help the team win, it was an awesome feeling.”