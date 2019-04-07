Why does White Sox pitcher Ervin Santana follow 196,000 accounts on Twitter?

There’s a decent chance White Sox pitcher Ervin Santana follows you on Twitter.

Santana (@ErvinSantana_54) follows 196,000 people on the social media platform. On Sunday, he explained why.

“Good question. I have a lot of followers, too,” Santana said. “I’m not a bad guy. If you follow me, I’ll follow you. I don’t discriminate.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Santana has over 178,000 followers. He has tweeted 1,670 times, most recently on March 29, and hinted he could up his activity on the platform and be a part of Sox Twitter.

“Depends,” a laughing Santana said. “I’m always on social media. I’ll probably tweet some stuff about it.”

There are other athletes with similar social media strategies. Former Blue Jays star Jose Bautista (@JoeyBats19) has 1.2 million followers and follows 950,000 people. Hockey player Zach Boychuk (@ZachBoychuk) follows almost 484,000 accounts and is followed by over 933,000.