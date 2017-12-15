Watch Will Smith talk about hilarious competitions with Michael Jordan

Will Smith said Michael Jordan likes to turn everything into a competition. | Courtesy of Getty Images

You can’t beat the GOAT, and actor Will Smith seconded that motion Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Michael Jordan is known for being the most competitive athlete of ever. Whether he’s betting a fan $500 dollars at a golf charity event or making free throws with his eyes closed, Jordan always liked to one-up his competitors.

Apparently, the same goes for friendships.

Kimmel pulled out an old picture of Smith and Bulls legend Michael Jordan posing backstage at one of Smith’s concerts.

Smith laughed and then reminisced on his friendship with Jordan when Kimmel asked what it was like to hang out in a social environment with Jordan.

Smith said Jordan turns almost everything into a competition.

“It’s like … a competition. Let me tell you, Mike and Tiger [Woods] are the two most competitive people I’ve ever met on earth,” Smith said. “I love being around people with that kind of competitive energy, but like Michael can compete with anything, though.

“Like if we’re drinking water, Mike will be like, ‘I’ll race you,'” Smith continued. “Yeah [or] we could just drink our water, Mike.”

There is one competition Smith said Jordan won’t participate in.

There is one competition Jordan wants no part of, though.

“So, when you go to dinner with Michael Jordan, is he racing you to pick up the check?” Kimmel asked.

“Nah, yeah, he’s not good at that,” Smith responded.

Watch Smith and Kimmel talk about Jordan below:

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney