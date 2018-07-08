With all-star announcement looming, Cubs beat Reds

The Cubs will know soon who’s representing them at this month’s all-star game in Washington, D.C. And that announcement might not be the most dramatic part of the day.

David Bote drew a walk-off walk in the 10th from Jackson Stephens and the Cubs ended a wild day with a 6-5 win over the Reds.

Jon Lester, who should be named to the National League all-star later tonight, went 6 1 /3 innings and allowed four runs. Entering Sunday, Lester was a legitimate candidate to start the July 17 exhibition for the NL, beginning the day with an 11-2 record and 2.25 ERA and wins in his last seven starts. Teammates Javy Baez, Willson Contreras, Brandon Morrow and maybe Albert Almora are also possibilities to play in Washington, D.C.

It was Baez who delivered another all-star moment in the seventh, driving in two with a single to center off David Hernandez to give the Cubs a 5-4 lead. Albert Almora scored from third, and when Billy Hamilton was slow to get the ball back in, Jason Heyward, who started the play at first, scrambled home to give the Cubs the lead.

Javier Baez runs to second after doubling during Sunday's game. | AP

After the play, the 38,655 in attendance began yet another Javy! Javy! Javy! chant, which has become almost a daily occurrence at Wrigley.

That didn’t go down as the game-winning hit because of Adam Duvall’s leadoff homer in the ninth off Morrow that tied the game. For Morrow, it was just his second blown save in 22 tries.

Sunday wasn’t Lester’s best day (three walks, Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer) either, but his value to the Cubs is only growing in year 4 of his deal.

“That first year obviously he had a few bumps in a road, and even last year maybe not as entirely like as he would like it, but the guy pitches,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He pitches and he knows what he’s doing out there. He’s got this calm way.”

That “calm way” has provided leadership, consistency, and an example for other Cubs pitchers. He’s even generally improved his fielding and holding runners on base, a major point of contention during the early rocky parts of his 2015 season.

That’s all helped him stay strong as he ages, even if his stuff isn’t what it used to be.

“He just makes pitches. He’s a pitch-maker. He’s old school. It’s (Frank) Tanana after he lost his fastball. He became more of a pitcher,” Maddon said. “Jonny doesn’t have that mid-90s stuff that he used to have, but he knows what he’s doing out there. I think that’s what you’re seeing. You’re seeing a guy that really understands his craft.”

The Cubs, meanwhile, rallied again as they came back to take two of three from the Reds. Though they didn’t make it easy on themselves.

Tied at 3 in the fifth, the Reds’ Hamilton stole a run for Cincinnati. After walking, Hamilton stole second and reached third when Contreras’ throw eluded Addison Russell and bounded into center. Almora then bobbled the ball and took an extra second to get the ball into the infield, giving Hamilton a chance to come home and score, which he did when Almora’s throw short-hopped Contreras at home to give Cincinnati a 4-3 lead.

But that lead didn’t hold, and Sunday was the Cubs’ ninth straight win that came after trailing.