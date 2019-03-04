Wonder of snowy North Woods, LWCF, Grand Canyon, robins: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

William Calvert had six robins feeding in an ornamental plum tree Tuesday in Berwyn.

“I know that some robins may winter in the area but this is the first time that I have seen robins this early,” emailed Calvert, who used a a Nikon D500 and a Tamron 70-200mm lens.

Robins aren’t the only living things in for surprises with early arrivals.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“The North Woods with deep snowpack is as special as it is with spring blooms and autumn color change. Tons of nuthatches, blue jays, woodpeckers, deer, cat and canine tracks. I expected to hear snowmobiles all weekend but the snow acts like a big buffering pillow. Catherine Wolter wilderness in Presque Isle is a very special place. (I’m always fishing when my wife goes.)”

Howard Bass on a mid-February trip to northern Wisconsin A: A taste of why I savor the long emails of Bass.

BIG NUMBER

100: Years ago (Feb. 26, 1919) when the Grand Canyon was designated as a national park.

LAST WORD

“We no longer need to worry about kicking the can down the road as our best tool for unlocking inaccessible public lands remains in limbo. House lawmakers should be congratulated on seizing this bipartisan momentum for conservation, and Congress should continue to pursue full funding for LWCF as a next step.”

Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, on the passage of S. 47, which includes a permanent reauthorization for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

WILD TIMES

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday: North Shore dinner, Kenilworth Club. Contact Scott Martin, (312) 961-2908, or Jon Rick (773) 771-4974

Friday: Lockport dinner, Crystal Grand Banquets, Lemont. Contact John Suva (708) 301-8366, or Dan Martis, (815) 955-2227

Friday: Golden Corridor dinner, The Seville, Streamwood. Contact Ray Dolan, (708) 436-6949

Saturday: South Suburban dinner, Kacey’s Banquet Hall, Lansing. Contact Eric Klein,(708) 302-5899, or Wally Klopp, (708) 715-5970

FISH GATHERING

Monday: Jim Frolich, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Riverview Restaurant (March meeting only), Montgomery, 7 p.m.

FUNDRAISER

Thursday: Midwest Musky Club’s Mega Raffle Fundraiser, admission and dinner free, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip. Contact Larry Downes, (312) 260-7136

SHOWTIME

Wednesday-Sunday, March 6-10: Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.

Friday-Sunday, March 8-10: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Friday-Sunday, March 8-10: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Saturday, March 9: Fish & Hook Sport Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

Sunday, March 10: Fishing Flea Market, Plano American Legion, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., (815) 286-7170 or dlandmeier@frontier.com

HUNTER SAFETY

Saturday-Sunday, March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197

March 28 and 30: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net

March 30-31: Chicago (taught in Polish), (630) 479-0708

April 6-7: Morris, (815) 942-6645 or (815) 941-3122

PHEASANTS FOREVER

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

