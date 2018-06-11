Wrigley Field is ‘near lock’ to host bowl game in 2020: report

There’s a good chance Wrigley Field could host two college football games during the 2020 season.

Northwestern is already scheduled to host Big Ten opponent Wisconsin on Nov. 7, 2020, but a new report suggests the Friendly Confines are also in discussions to host a bowl game.

The NCAA’s competition committee recommended the addition of three new bowl games for the 2020 season, which means there would be a record 43 bowls and 65 percent of the 130 FBS schools will make it to a bowl game, according to Brett McMurphy, a college football insider, who previously worked at ESPN and CBSSports.com.

Wrigley Field along with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are “near locks” to be a part of the 2020 bowl game landscape, according to McMurphy.

The Chicago bowl will pin a Big Ten team against an ACC opponent, according to McMurphy, who also reported that the Big Ten is expected to cut ties with the San Francisco Bowl after 2019.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney recently said that Chicago is an ideal destination for a bowl game.

“If New York is a good place for a bowl game, why isn’t Chicago a great place?” Kenney said. “And obviously a storied venue adds to it.”

Kenney also previously said that the Cubs were in “conversations with a number of conferences” about hosting a bowl game in 2020.

Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips and coach Pat Fitzgerald also believe Wrigley Field could be a great venue for college football.

“I absolutely could see a bowl game here,” Phillips said.

“As a Chicagoan I will tell you this,” Fitzgerald said, “If they can play at Yankee Stadium [for the Pinstripe Bowl], they can play one here without a doubt.”

Wrigley Field, which was the home to the Bears from 1921 to 1970 before the team relocated to Soldier Field, wasn’t always viewed as an ideal place to play football — especially after 2010’s field mishap, which forced Northwestern and Illinois to play toward on end zone due to the tight configuration to fit a football field within the baseball field.

In 2020, they’ll be able to play both directions because of the Wrigley Field renovations that allow them to cover the #Cubs dugout and remove the first four rows in part of the west side of the stadium #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/R4gXLmvVfz — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) June 5, 2018

But Kenney promises that Wrigley’s renovations will now allow for a full football field. The top of the Cubs’ dugout can be removed, and a platform can be placed over it. Also, the first four rows on the west side of the stadium are on a temporary platform and can be removed.

The NCAA competition committee’s recommendations are expected to be approved Tuesday by the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee, according to McMurphy.