Zach LaVine is confident Bulls will make the playoffs next season

Looking around the locker room after the Bulls season finale loss to the Pistons Wednesday, Zach LaVine didn’t see any excuse as to why the Bulls won’t be playoff-bound at the end of next season.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to because we’re talented enough to,” LaVine said.

“When we put that work in and with that chemistry, there’s no reason why we can’t be and make that jump. I’m not saying we’re going to be competing for a championship next year or anything like that, but there’s no reason next year at this time we shouldn’t be in that playoff run.”

Next year at this time, LaVine doesn’t think he’ll be cleaning out his locker, but rather preparing for the Bulls’ next opponent.

LaVine is putting the pressure on himself this offseason to get fully rejuvenated and work on his skills especially since he sat out the last 13 games of the season with tendinitis in his left knee. This was LaVine’s bounce-back season from knee surgery. He played 24 games, averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game.

During the offseason, LaVine is making plans to workout both in Chicago and Los Angeles with Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen along with some of the other players.

“I’m trying to be the best me … I’m not going to stop working until I’m an elite player in this league,” LaVine said. “I feel like I have the talent to, the drive to, and with that, you have to help the team and they have to help you.”