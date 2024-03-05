The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Suburban Chicago Crime

Police dog Dax injured while pursuing fleeing suspect: ‘Please send positive thoughts’

Dax, a veteran Lake County Sheriff’s Office canine, was injured while chasing a 16-year-old suspect in a wooded area of Zion late Sunday night.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Police dog Dax injured while pursuing fleeing suspect: ‘Please send positive thoughts’
image.png

Dax and his handler, Officer John Forlenza.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Dax, a veteran Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog and among the top in the nation, remains under the care of a veterinarian after being injured Sunday during the apprehension of a fleeing felon.

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, police were pursuing a vehicle about 11:55 p.m. Sunday when the driver, a 16-year-old male from Zion, struck a department squad car, according to Lake County sheriff's police.

The driver continued and crashed the stolen car in the 41000 block of North Green Bay Road in unincorporated Zion and then fled on foot, police said.

Sheriff’s K9 Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, were called to track the fleeing driver believed to be hiding in a wooded area, according to Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The teen surrendered after being bit by Dax in the torso area, according to Covelli, and was treated for the bite at a hospital. Charges are pending in Illinois and Wisconsin, Covelli said.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Woman stabbed in Grand Crossing robbery
Jury takes just hours to convict man of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French, wounding partner
Chicago Teachers Union president pitches contract proposals
Man shot, killed in Little Village
Family mourns loss of father killed in expressway shooting, days after cousin was fatally shot in Austin dollar store
Gene Schroeder, oldest living Chicago Bear, says team needs new stadium, is ‘only going to get better’
The Latest
Bulls
The Coby White Show? Just don’t ask Bulls guard anything about it
White put up a career-high 37 points in Monday’s comeback win against the Kings, but all he could do afterward was credit teammates and talk about the resiliency of the locker room. Sounds like DeMar DeRozan has finally found a true co-closer.
By Joe Cowley
 
Colin Blackwell
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Colin Blackwell accepts trade possibility but hopes it doesn’t happen
Blackwell has finally found a comfort level with the Hawks and is expecting his first child this summer — two reasons he would prefer to stay in Chicago past the trade deadline Friday.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates reporters Kenwood Academy High School South Side Chicago Public Schools
Education
Chicago Teachers Union president pitches contract proposals
Proposals include ensuring every school has a librarian, band, art and sports, as well as staff focused on restorative discipline. The current CTU contract expires in June.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
CPD-02.JPG
Crime
Man shot, killed in Little Village
Christian Covarrubias, 25, was standing on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of West 26th Street about 1:20 p.m. Monday when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs prospect Owen Caissie hits a three-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-01-2024.
Cubs
What prospect Owen Caissie’s hot spring-training bat means for his development
Caissie entered Tuesday batting .529 with a pair of doubles, a home run and three walks.
By Maddie Lee
 