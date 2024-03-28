Horse falls out of trailer, causing rush-hour backup on I-80 in Will County

Traffic was temporarily snarled on Interstate 80 in Will County on Thursday when a horse fell out of a trailer.

Illinois State Police troopers responded about 3:40 p.m. to I-80 near Shepley Road, a couple of miles northeast of Minooka, for a report of a horse on the highway, Illinois State Police said.

The horse was placed back into the trailer, and the roadway was reopened about 4:20 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, and no other information was available.