Horse falls out of trailer, causing rush-hour backup on I-80 in Will County
The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m. near Minooka. The horse was successfully placed back into the trailer, and the highway reopened about 40 minutes later. No injuries were reported.
Traffic was temporarily snarled on Interstate 80 in Will County on Thursday when a horse fell out of a trailer.
Illinois State Police troopers responded about 3:40 p.m. to I-80 near Shepley Road, a couple of miles northeast of Minooka, for a report of a horse on the highway, Illinois State Police said.
The horse was placed back into the trailer, and the roadway was reopened about 4:20 p.m., police said.
No injuries were reported, and no other information was available.
