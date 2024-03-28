The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Suburban Chicago News Crime

Horse falls out of trailer, causing rush-hour backup on I-80 in Will County

The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m. near Minooka. The horse was successfully placed back into the trailer, and the highway reopened about 40 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Horse falls out of trailer, causing rush-hour backup on I-80 in Will County
police_lights4.png

police car headlights

Sun-Times file photo

Traffic was temporarily snarled on Interstate 80 in Will County on Thursday when a horse fell out of a trailer.

Illinois State Police troopers responded about 3:40 p.m. to I-80 near Shepley Road, a couple of miles northeast of Minooka, for a report of a horse on the highway, Illinois State Police said.

The horse was placed back into the trailer, and the roadway was reopened about 4:20 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, and no other information was available.

