Saturday, June 8, 2024
Lake Zurich man killed in house explosion identified

Timothy Toczylowski, 77, was pronounced dead after an explosion at his home Tuesday night in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The explosion happened Tuesday night in an unincorporated part of Lake County, according to sheriff’s department officials.

Provided by James Dunne

The man who was found dead in the rubble of his Lake Zurich home after an explosion this week was identified Friday.

Timothy Toczylowski, 77, was pronounced dead after firefighters extinguished flames at his home Tuesday night in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

An autopsy determined he suffered from smoke inhalation — “injuries consistent with inhalation of products of combustion,” the coroner’s office said. Toxicology results, including carbon monoxide testing, were still pending Friday.

Neighbors described the sudden explosion rocking the ground. Debris went flying, just missing two boys playing basketball on a nearby driveway.

Ulises Hernandez, who lives two houses down, called Toczylowski “a nice guy,” telling the Chicago Sun-Times he was a kind man who lived alone and kept to himself.

Hernandez’s home surveillance camera captured the moment the explosion nearly injured his son and a neighbor’s child.

“It rocked the whole house,” he said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

