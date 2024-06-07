What's that beautiful noise? It's the summer concert season in Chicago

There’s nothing better than listening to live music — cool drink in hand, summer breeze from Lake Michigan — as the sun shines over Chicago. After all, we endured the winter months for moments like these!

There are so many amazing concerts coming to the Chicago area this summer — indoors and out — that’ll have you jamming, grooving and vibing from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

See our rundown below and don’t forget to check venue websites for their full list of offerings.

Throughout the summer

Live on the Lake! Through Sept. 29. Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Grant Park Music Festival with Common, the Grant Park Orchestra and more. June 12-Aug. 17. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free+ for reserved seats; grantparkmusicfestival.com

Lakeside Summer Series with New Philharmonic, Uptown Soul and more. June 30-Aug. 9. Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free. atthemac.org

Millennium Park Summer Music Series with Corinne Bailey Rae, Béla Fleck, GZA, Yaya Bey, Protoje, Charlie Musselwhite and more. July 1-Aug 8. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

JUNE

Chicago Blues Festival with Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp, Southern Avenue, Centennial Tributes to Jimmy Rogers, Dinah Washington and Otis Spann and more. June 6-9. Millennium Park, enter at Michigan Ave. & Washington St., Michigan Ave. & Madison St., Randolph St. or Monroe St. Free. chicagobluesfestival.us

Khruangbin June 7-9. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $100-$200; saltshedchicago.com

James Taylor & His All-Star Band June 8-9. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $77-$300; ravinia.org

Of Montreal with Godcaster. June 9. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Ages 18+. $25; lh-st.com

Vivian Green June 9. City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St. $55-$68; citywinery.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss June 12. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $67-$300; ravinia.org

Abigail Lapell June 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $15; lh-st.com

Jon Batiste headlines the Salt Shed Outdoors on June 13. Chris Pizzello/AP

Jon Batiste June 13. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $65-$1,065; saltshedchicago.com

Donny Osmond June 14. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $66-$399; chicagotheatre.com

Blues on the Fox Festival with Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Robert Randolph, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Guy King, Wayne Baker Brooks and Toronzo Cannon. June 14-15. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Children 12 and under are free, $15-$25; riveredgeaurora.com

Winnetka Music Festival with Band of Horses, Milky Chance, Half Moon Run, Yola, The Verve Pipe, Rayland Baxter and more. June 14-15. Downtown Winnetka, enter Lincoln Ave. and Pine St. or Green Bay Rd. and Elm St. $49-$369; winnetkamusicfestival.com

Summer Smash Festival with Travis Scott, Cactus Jack, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef, Big Sean, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty and more. June 14-16. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $150-$1,575; thesummersmash.com

Broadway at the Keys: An Evening with Tony Award Winner Levi Kreis June 15. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $40; metropolisarts.com

Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. June 15. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $81-$815.75; soldierfield.com

Michael Franti & Spearhead + Trevor Hall June 15. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $48-$120; ravinia.org

Kenny Chesney headlines Soldier Field on June 15. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

New Kids on The Block with Paula Abdul, DJ Jazzy Jeff. June 15. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $42-$408; livenation.com

Chi-Soul Fest June 15-16. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Cosmo’s Midnight June 19. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. Ages 17+. $22.50-$25; jamusa.com

Janet Jackson with Nelly. June 19. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.95-2,295; unitedcenter.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Big Boi. June 19. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $48-$110; ravinia.org

Jhené Aiko with Tink, Coi Leray, Umi and Kiana Ledé. June 20. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $140-$1,123; unitedcenter.com

Justin Timberlake will be at the United Center for two nights on June 21 and 22. Amy Harris/AP Photos

Summerfest with Kane Brown, Mötley Crüe, SZA, Illenium, Tyler Childers, Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert and more. June 20-22, June 27-29, July 4-6. American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. $28+; summerfest.com

Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique and Trifonov with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. June 20-23. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$325; cso.org

Amos Lee with Mutlu. June 21. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $59.50-$254; auditoriumtheatre.org

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks June 21. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $299-$7,158; soldierfield.com

Violent Femmes with the Chicago Philharmonic. June 21. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $48-$95; ravinia.org

Justin Timberlake June 21-22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $112-$2,723; unitedcenter.com

Brothers Osborne June 22. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50; saltshedchicago.com

The Fray June 22. Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. $55; brookfieldzoo.org

Chicago Pride Fest with JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield and more. June 22-23. On Halsted St. from Addison to Grace St. $15 suggested donation; northalsted.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ in Concert with Chicago Philharmonic. June 22-23. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $80.50-$127; auditoriumtheatre.org

JoJo Siwa (pictured) and Natasha Bedingfield headline this year’s Chicago Pride Fest on June 22 and 23. Getty Images

Boyz II Men June 23. Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $89.50-$119.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

Russ with 6LACK and Melii. June 23. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $35.50-$550; unitedcenter.com

Cedric Burnside June 25-26. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com

Rolling Stones June 27 and June 30. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $69.50+; soldierfield.com

Ben Platt with Brandy Clark. June 28. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$95; ravinia.org

Mick Jagger and the rest of The Rolling Stones will headline shows on June 27 and June 30 at Soldier Field. Mike Coppola/Getty

Future Islands with Ed Schrader’s Music Beat. June 28. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $37.50-$190; auditoriumtheatre.org

Ocean Alley with The Grogans. June 29. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $66.78-$70; houseofblues.com

Santana & Counting Crows June 29. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $55.35-$672; livenation.com

Clint Black & Lyle Lovett and His Large Band June 30. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$125; ravinia.org

JULY

Haley Reinhart July 1. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Ages 18+. $35-$70; lh-st.com

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 3 & 5. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Independence Day Salute with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 4. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis and Andy Fresco & the U.N. July 4. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$175; saltshedchicago.com

Tash Sultana, Flying Lotus, Tank and the Bangas and Karina Rykman July 5. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$259; saltshedchicago.com

Thundercat, BADBADNOTGOOD, DOMi + JD Beck and CARRTOONS July 6. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$259; saltshedchicago.com

Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton. July 6. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $59-$330; ravinia.org

Keith Urban is among the music lineup for NASCAR Chicago July 6-7 in Grant Park. Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM

NASCAR Chicago with Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Lauren Alaina and more. July 6-7. Grant Park, north entry on E. Jackson Dr., south entry between S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and S. Columbus Dr. Kids under 12 are free-$45, $150+ for adults; nascarchicago.com

The Beach Boys with John Stamos. July 7. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $46-$300; ravinia.org

Vulfpeck, Celebration of The Meters and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe July 7. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$259; saltshedchicago.com

Iron & Wine with Amythyst Kiah. July 8. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $46.50; saltshedchicago.com

Alex Wasily with Ashlin Parker, Jan Neville, Deven Trusclair, Cole Degenova, Sharay Reed, Corbin Andrick and Mr. Gac. July 9. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com

Niall Horan July 9. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $29.50-$220; livenation.com

Windy City Smokeout with Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and more. July 11-14. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $65.95-$2,659.95; windycitysmokeout.com

Dexta Daps July 12. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $67.50-$122.75; houseofblues.com

Winnetka Bowling League with Caroline Baniewicz and Akira Galaxy. July 12. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com

Chosen Few Picnic & Festival with Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn and more. July 13. Jackson Park, 63rd St. at Hayes Dr. Kids 12 and under are free, $80-$485; chosenfewdjs.com

Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue July 13. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $48.65-$1079; livenation.com

Miche Fest with Kali Uchis, Junior H, Los Angeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez and more. July 13-14. Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Dr. $229-$679; michefest.live

Norah Jones with Mavis Staples. July 14. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$300; ravinia.org

Def Leppard and Journey with the Steve Miller Band. July 15. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $55+; mlb.com/cubs

Alanis Morissette (pictured) headlines this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival along with Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie XX, Black Pumas, Jai Paul, Brittany Howard and more in Union Park. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Grupo Firme July 19. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $71.20-$839; livenation.com

Jason Mraz and The Superband. July 19. Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $70.50-$120.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

‘Star Wars’ and More: The Music of John Williams with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 19. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Pitchfork Music Festival with Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie XX, Black Pumas, Jai Paul, Brittany Howard and more. July 19-21. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $119-$729; pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Common with the Grant Park Orchestra July 20. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Credo National Festival July 20. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $25-$100; cso.org

George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. July 20. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $59-$1,450; soldierfield.com

311: Unity Tour with AWOLNATION & Neon Trees. July 21. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59.50-$459.50; saltshedchicago.com

CSO + Marin Alsop: The Planets and The Moons Symphony. July 26. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $17-$75; ravinia.org

Out of Space with Courtney Barnett, Thee Sacred Souls & St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Guster and more. July 26-28. Downtown Skokie, on Skokie Valley Trail between Main St. and Oakton St. $49.50-$349.50; outofspaceconcerts.com

Gin Blossoms July 27. Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. $45; brookfieldzoo.org

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen with Patrick Myers. July 27. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $40-$300; ravinia.org

Still Woozy July 27. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $139.50-$140; saltshedchicago.com

Broadway Rocks! with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 31. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

AUGUST TO LABOR DAY

Lollapalooza with SZA, Blink 182, Tyler, The Creator, The Killers, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Melanie Martinez, Stray Kids, Skrillex and more. Aug. 1-4. Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. $149-$4,500; lollapalooza.com

Angélique Kidjo + Meshell Ndegeocello Aug. 8. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $39-$80; ravinia.org

DeVotchKa Aug. 9. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $35-$75; jamusa.com

Hootie & the Blowfish Aug. 9. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $54.60-$396; livenation.com

Idina Menzel Aug. 9. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$1,075; chicagotheatre.com

House comes home at ARC Music Festival in Union Park this Labor Day Weekend. KURZA/Courtesy of ARC Music Festival.

The Revivalists Aug. 9. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $48.50; saltshedchicago.com

Metallica Aug. 9 & 11. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $85-$5,000; soldierfield.com

Indigo Girls + Melissa Etheridge Aug. 11. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $57-$355; ravinia.org

Radius: The Songs We Wish We Wrote Aug. 11. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com

Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. Aug. 13. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $129+; mlb.com/cubs

The Palms with future.exboyfriend. Aug. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$22; lh-st.com

Fascinating Rhythm: Gershwin and Friends with Byron Stripling and Sydney McSweeney. Aug. 14. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Robert Glasper + J. Ivy Aug. 14. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$95; ravinia.org

Creed, 3 Doors Down & Finger Eleven Aug. 16. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $47.19-$791; livenation.com

CSO: “The Princess Bride” in Concert Aug. 16. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $35-$75; ravinia.org

The Juju Exchange Aug. 16. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com

Charley Crockett Aug. 17. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $45-$95; saltshedchicago.com

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour with the Shinra Symphony Orchestra. Aug. 17. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$189; cso.org

Kidz Bop Live Aug. 17. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $41.30-$269.40; livenation.com

Sublime with Rome. Aug. 17. Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $49.50-$110; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

The Struts with Barns Courtney. Aug. 17. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $34.50-$55; jamusa.com

Imagine Dragons Aug. 18. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $108.90-$3,275; livenation.com

Gaelic Storm + The High Kings Aug. 22. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $50; ravinia.org

Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons headline Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Aug. 18. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for On Location

O.A.R with Fitz & the Tantrums. Aug. 23. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$110; ravinia.org

Deep Purple Aug. 23. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $41.30-$299; livenation.com

Old Gods of Appalachia Aug. 23. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $40-$75; jamusa.com

Foreigner, Styx & John Waite Aug. 24. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $41.30-$1,380; livenation.com

P!NK Aug. 24. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $109.95-$1,432; soldierfield.com

PJ Morton Aug. 24. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$260.50; chicagotheatre.com

The Roots with Digable Planets and Arrested Development. Aug. 24. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $54-$115; ravinia.org

Luke Bryan with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham. Aug. 25. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $59+; mlb.com/cubs

Samara Joy Aug. 25. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $53-$99; ravinia.org

Sunday in the Park with Lyric Aug. 25. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. lyricopera.org

Glen Hansard (pictured with Marketa Irglova) returns to the Salt Shed on Aug. 28. Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The Doobie Brothers & Steve Winwood Aug. 25. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $40.95-$899.40; livenation.com

LatiNxt Music Festival Aug. 26-27. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Glen Hansard Aug. 28. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59.50; saltshedchicago.com

Pearl Jam with Glen Hansard. Aug. 29 & 31. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $345.55+; mlb.com/cubs

ARC Music Festival with Armand van Helden, Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet, Charlotte de Witte, Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina, Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann), Disclosure and more. Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $399-$1,399; arcmusicfestival.com

TLC + Shaggy Aug. 31. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $56-$120; ravinia.org

Chicago Jazz Festival Aug. 29-Sept.1. Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. & Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. Free. chicagojazzfestival.us

North Coast Festival with Netsky, Subtronics, Disco Lines and more. Aug. 30-Sept. 1. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $119.80-$1,285.19; northcoastfestival.com

Fuerza Regida Sept. 1. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $307-$1,115; livenation.com