What's that beautiful noise? It's the summer concert season in Chicago
Amazing music will fill the Chicago area this summer — you’ll be jamming from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
There’s nothing better than listening to live music — cool drink in hand, summer breeze from Lake Michigan — as the sun shines over Chicago. After all, we endured the winter months for moments like these!
There are so many amazing concerts coming to the Chicago area this summer — indoors and out — that’ll have you jamming, grooving and vibing from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
See our rundown below and don’t forget to check venue websites for their full list of offerings.
Throughout the summer
Live on the Lake! Through Sept. 29. Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Grant Park Music Festival with Common, the Grant Park Orchestra and more. June 12-Aug. 17. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free+ for reserved seats; grantparkmusicfestival.com
Lakeside Summer Series with New Philharmonic, Uptown Soul and more. June 30-Aug. 9. Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free. atthemac.org
Millennium Park Summer Music Series with Corinne Bailey Rae, Béla Fleck, GZA, Yaya Bey, Protoje, Charlie Musselwhite and more. July 1-Aug 8. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
JUNE
Chicago Blues Festival with Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp, Southern Avenue, Centennial Tributes to Jimmy Rogers, Dinah Washington and Otis Spann and more. June 6-9. Millennium Park, enter at Michigan Ave. & Washington St., Michigan Ave. & Madison St., Randolph St. or Monroe St. Free. chicagobluesfestival.us
Khruangbin June 7-9. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $100-$200; saltshedchicago.com
James Taylor & His All-Star Band June 8-9. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $77-$300; ravinia.org
Of Montreal with Godcaster. June 9. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Ages 18+. $25; lh-st.com
Vivian Green June 9. City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St. $55-$68; citywinery.com
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss June 12. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $67-$300; ravinia.org
Abigail Lapell June 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $15; lh-st.com
Jon Batiste June 13. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $65-$1,065; saltshedchicago.com
Donny Osmond June 14. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $66-$399; chicagotheatre.com
Blues on the Fox Festival with Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Robert Randolph, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Guy King, Wayne Baker Brooks and Toronzo Cannon. June 14-15. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Children 12 and under are free, $15-$25; riveredgeaurora.com
Winnetka Music Festival with Band of Horses, Milky Chance, Half Moon Run, Yola, The Verve Pipe, Rayland Baxter and more. June 14-15. Downtown Winnetka, enter Lincoln Ave. and Pine St. or Green Bay Rd. and Elm St. $49-$369; winnetkamusicfestival.com
Summer Smash Festival with Travis Scott, Cactus Jack, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef, Big Sean, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty and more. June 14-16. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $150-$1,575; thesummersmash.com
Broadway at the Keys: An Evening with Tony Award Winner Levi Kreis June 15. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $40; metropolisarts.com
Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. June 15. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $81-$815.75; soldierfield.com
Michael Franti & Spearhead + Trevor Hall June 15. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $48-$120; ravinia.org
New Kids on The Block with Paula Abdul, DJ Jazzy Jeff. June 15. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $42-$408; livenation.com
Chi-Soul Fest June 15-16. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Cosmo’s Midnight June 19. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. Ages 17+. $22.50-$25; jamusa.com
Janet Jackson with Nelly. June 19. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $55.95-2,295; unitedcenter.com
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Big Boi. June 19. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $48-$110; ravinia.org
Jhené Aiko with Tink, Coi Leray, Umi and Kiana Ledé. June 20. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $140-$1,123; unitedcenter.com
Summerfest with Kane Brown, Mötley Crüe, SZA, Illenium, Tyler Childers, Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert and more. June 20-22, June 27-29, July 4-6. American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. $28+; summerfest.com
Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique and Trifonov with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. June 20-23. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$325; cso.org
Amos Lee with Mutlu. June 21. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $59.50-$254; auditoriumtheatre.org
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks June 21. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $299-$7,158; soldierfield.com
Violent Femmes with the Chicago Philharmonic. June 21. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $48-$95; ravinia.org
Justin Timberlake June 21-22. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $112-$2,723; unitedcenter.com
Brothers Osborne June 22. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50; saltshedchicago.com
The Fray June 22. Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. $55; brookfieldzoo.org
Chicago Pride Fest with JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield and more. June 22-23. On Halsted St. from Addison to Grace St. $15 suggested donation; northalsted.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ in Concert with Chicago Philharmonic. June 22-23. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $80.50-$127; auditoriumtheatre.org
Boyz II Men June 23. Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $89.50-$119.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
Russ with 6LACK and Melii. June 23. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $35.50-$550; unitedcenter.com
Cedric Burnside June 25-26. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com
Rolling Stones June 27 and June 30. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $69.50+; soldierfield.com
Ben Platt with Brandy Clark. June 28. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$95; ravinia.org
Future Islands with Ed Schrader’s Music Beat. June 28. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $37.50-$190; auditoriumtheatre.org
Ocean Alley with The Grogans. June 29. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $66.78-$70; houseofblues.com
Santana & Counting Crows June 29. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $55.35-$672; livenation.com
Clint Black & Lyle Lovett and His Large Band June 30. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$125; ravinia.org
JULY
Haley Reinhart July 1. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Ages 18+. $35-$70; lh-st.com
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 3 & 5. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
Independence Day Salute with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 4. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis and Andy Fresco & the U.N. July 4. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$175; saltshedchicago.com
Tash Sultana, Flying Lotus, Tank and the Bangas and Karina Rykman July 5. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$259; saltshedchicago.com
Thundercat, BADBADNOTGOOD, DOMi + JD Beck and CARRTOONS July 6. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$259; saltshedchicago.com
Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton. July 6. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $59-$330; ravinia.org
NASCAR Chicago with Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Lauren Alaina and more. July 6-7. Grant Park, north entry on E. Jackson Dr., south entry between S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and S. Columbus Dr. Kids under 12 are free-$45, $150+ for adults; nascarchicago.com
The Beach Boys with John Stamos. July 7. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $46-$300; ravinia.org
Vulfpeck, Celebration of The Meters and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe July 7. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $89-$259; saltshedchicago.com
Iron & Wine with Amythyst Kiah. July 8. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $46.50; saltshedchicago.com
Alex Wasily with Ashlin Parker, Jan Neville, Deven Trusclair, Cole Degenova, Sharay Reed, Corbin Andrick and Mr. Gac. July 9. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com
Niall Horan July 9. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $29.50-$220; livenation.com
Windy City Smokeout with Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and more. July 11-14. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $65.95-$2,659.95; windycitysmokeout.com
Dexta Daps July 12. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $67.50-$122.75; houseofblues.com
Winnetka Bowling League with Caroline Baniewicz and Akira Galaxy. July 12. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com
Chosen Few Picnic & Festival with Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn and more. July 13. Jackson Park, 63rd St. at Hayes Dr. Kids 12 and under are free, $80-$485; chosenfewdjs.com
Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue July 13. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $48.65-$1079; livenation.com
Miche Fest with Kali Uchis, Junior H, Los Angeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez and more. July 13-14. Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Dr. $229-$679; michefest.live
Norah Jones with Mavis Staples. July 14. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$300; ravinia.org
Def Leppard and Journey with the Steve Miller Band. July 15. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $55+; mlb.com/cubs
Grupo Firme July 19. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $71.20-$839; livenation.com
Jason Mraz and The Superband. July 19. Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $70.50-$120.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
‘Star Wars’ and More: The Music of John Williams with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 19. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
Pitchfork Music Festival with Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie XX, Black Pumas, Jai Paul, Brittany Howard and more. July 19-21. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $119-$729; pitchforkmusicfestival.com
Common with the Grant Park Orchestra July 20. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
Credo National Festival July 20. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $25-$100; cso.org
George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. July 20. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $59-$1,450; soldierfield.com
311: Unity Tour with AWOLNATION & Neon Trees. July 21. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59.50-$459.50; saltshedchicago.com
CSO + Marin Alsop: The Planets and The Moons Symphony. July 26. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $17-$75; ravinia.org
Out of Space with Courtney Barnett, Thee Sacred Souls & St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Guster and more. July 26-28. Downtown Skokie, on Skokie Valley Trail between Main St. and Oakton St. $49.50-$349.50; outofspaceconcerts.com
Gin Blossoms July 27. Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. $45; brookfieldzoo.org
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen with Patrick Myers. July 27. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $40-$300; ravinia.org
Still Woozy July 27. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $139.50-$140; saltshedchicago.com
Broadway Rocks! with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 31. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
AUGUST TO LABOR DAY
Lollapalooza with SZA, Blink 182, Tyler, The Creator, The Killers, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Melanie Martinez, Stray Kids, Skrillex and more. Aug. 1-4. Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. $149-$4,500; lollapalooza.com
Angélique Kidjo + Meshell Ndegeocello Aug. 8. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $39-$80; ravinia.org
DeVotchKa Aug. 9. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $35-$75; jamusa.com
Hootie & the Blowfish Aug. 9. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $54.60-$396; livenation.com
Idina Menzel Aug. 9. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$1,075; chicagotheatre.com
The Revivalists Aug. 9. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $48.50; saltshedchicago.com
Metallica Aug. 9 & 11. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $85-$5,000; soldierfield.com
Indigo Girls + Melissa Etheridge Aug. 11. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $57-$355; ravinia.org
Radius: The Songs We Wish We Wrote Aug. 11. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com
Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. Aug. 13. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $129+; mlb.com/cubs
The Palms with future.exboyfriend. Aug. 13. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$22; lh-st.com
Fascinating Rhythm: Gershwin and Friends with Byron Stripling and Sydney McSweeney. Aug. 14. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
Robert Glasper + J. Ivy Aug. 14. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$95; ravinia.org
Creed, 3 Doors Down & Finger Eleven Aug. 16. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $47.19-$791; livenation.com
CSO: “The Princess Bride” in Concert Aug. 16. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $35-$75; ravinia.org
The Juju Exchange Aug. 16. Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Ages 18+. $20-$25; lh-st.com
Charley Crockett Aug. 17. The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds), 1357 N. Elston Ave. $45-$95; saltshedchicago.com
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour with the Shinra Symphony Orchestra. Aug. 17. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$189; cso.org
Kidz Bop Live Aug. 17. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $41.30-$269.40; livenation.com
Sublime with Rome. Aug. 17. Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $49.50-$110; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
The Struts with Barns Courtney. Aug. 17. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $34.50-$55; jamusa.com
Imagine Dragons Aug. 18. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $108.90-$3,275; livenation.com
Gaelic Storm + The High Kings Aug. 22. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $50; ravinia.org
O.A.R with Fitz & the Tantrums. Aug. 23. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$110; ravinia.org
Deep Purple Aug. 23. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $41.30-$299; livenation.com
Old Gods of Appalachia Aug. 23. Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave. $40-$75; jamusa.com
Foreigner, Styx & John Waite Aug. 24. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $41.30-$1,380; livenation.com
P!NK Aug. 24. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $109.95-$1,432; soldierfield.com
PJ Morton Aug. 24. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$260.50; chicagotheatre.com
The Roots with Digable Planets and Arrested Development. Aug. 24. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $54-$115; ravinia.org
Luke Bryan with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham. Aug. 25. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $59+; mlb.com/cubs
Samara Joy Aug. 25. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $53-$99; ravinia.org
Sunday in the Park with Lyric Aug. 25. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. lyricopera.org
The Doobie Brothers & Steve Winwood Aug. 25. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $40.95-$899.40; livenation.com
LatiNxt Music Festival Aug. 26-27. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Glen Hansard Aug. 28. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59.50; saltshedchicago.com
Pearl Jam with Glen Hansard. Aug. 29 & 31. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $345.55+; mlb.com/cubs
ARC Music Festival with Armand van Helden, Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet, Charlotte de Witte, Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina, Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann), Disclosure and more. Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $399-$1,399; arcmusicfestival.com
TLC + Shaggy Aug. 31. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $56-$120; ravinia.org
Chicago Jazz Festival Aug. 29-Sept.1. Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. & Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. Free. chicagojazzfestival.us
North Coast Festival with Netsky, Subtronics, Disco Lines and more. Aug. 30-Sept. 1. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $119.80-$1,285.19; northcoastfestival.com
Fuerza Regida Sept. 1. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park. $307-$1,115; livenation.com
Evanston Folk Festival with Sierra Ferrell, Patty Griffin, Hiss Golden Messenger, Sarah Jarosz, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Madi Diaz, Gaby Moreno and more. Sept. 7-8. Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., Evanston. Kids under 12 are free; $99.50+; evanstonfolkfestival.com