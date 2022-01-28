 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines launching ‘Southern-style’ baking collection

The collection drops in March in local grocery stores. 

By USA TODAY
Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
Duncan Hines has partnered with global superstar Dolly Parton on a new line of Southern-style desserts inspired by her family’s recipes.
Conagra Brands, Inc.

Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines partnered to launch a line of baking mixes and frostings inspired by Parton’s famous Southern recipes.

The collection includes banana and coconut cake mixes as well as creamy buttercream frostings.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” Parton said in a release for the launch. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix will be available in stores beginning in March.
Conagra Brands, Inc.

The collection drops in March in local grocery stores. Cake mixes and frosting will range from $2.19 and $2.09. (For those who couldn’t wait, a limited number of baking kits were available via the Duncan Hines website last week but sold out within 15 minutes.)

Each kit, complete with mixes and frostings, is $40 and includes a letter from Parton herself.

In 2006, Parton released a cookbook titled “Dixie Fixin’s,” which features over 100 recipes inspired by her childhood, Dollywood and her travels. She’s also released a 26-set bakeware and Advent calendar with Williams Sonoma. Her collection includes aprons, cooking muffins and spatulas.

