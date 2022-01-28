Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines launching ‘Southern-style’ baking collection

Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines partnered to launch a line of baking mixes and frostings inspired by Parton’s famous Southern recipes.

The collection includes banana and coconut cake mixes as well as creamy buttercream frostings.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” Parton said in a release for the launch. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

The collection drops in March in local grocery stores. Cake mixes and frosting will range from $2.19 and $2.09. (For those who couldn’t wait, a limited number of baking kits were available via the Duncan Hines website last week but sold out within 15 minutes.)

Each kit, complete with mixes and frostings, is $40 and includes a letter from Parton herself.

In 2006, Parton released a cookbook titled “Dixie Fixin’s,” which features over 100 recipes inspired by her childhood, Dollywood and her travels. She’s also released a 26-set bakeware and Advent calendar with Williams Sonoma. Her collection includes aprons, cooking muffins and spatulas.

Read more at usatoday.com