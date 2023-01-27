New Oreo-stuffed Oreos promise more of, well, Oreos

We’ve enjoyed rainbow-filled Oreos, latte-flavored Oreos, white-chocolate-fudge-covered Oreos, mint-flavored Oreos and confetti-infused Oreos — even pumpkin spice Oreos.

Up next: Oreo-stuffed Oreos. The newest Oreo variant is called The Most Oreo Oreo cookies, and they have a larger dollop of creme filling — and the filling has ground Oreo cookies mixed in. The limited edition cookies are available for pre-sale on Oreo.com and begin arriving in stores starting Jan. 30.

Timed to the arrival of The Most Oreo Oreos is a new online Oreo-themed virtual reality world called the Oreoverse. You can use your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to explore the Oreoverse, or use your smartphone or computers and visit oreoverse.oreo.com. Once there, you can play Oreo-themed games and enter to win a $50,000 grand prize. You can scan The Most Oreo Oreo pack to be taken to the virtual world, too.

“The Most Oreo Oreo cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us,” Julia Rosenbloom, Oreo’s senior brand manager, said in a statement. “By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new Oreoverse world.”

Wait, Blackpink Oreos?

Another special Oreo promotion catching the attention of snack lovers, limited edition pink and black Oreos, the result of a team-up with K-pop group Blackpink. The pink cookies with black filling, sold in packages with collectible cards, are becoming available only in Southeast Asia.

They are hot commodities on eBay with packs of cookies going $50 or more and a complete set of the Blackpink photocards with cookies currently priced at $285.

When asked about potential availability in the U.S., Oreo said in a statement: “Never say never. OREO is always exploring new flavors and product innovations. Stay tuned for more exciting news on how we continue to create delicious and innovative snacking experiences for our fans in the U.S.”

