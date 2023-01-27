The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Taste Food and Restaurants

New Oreo-stuffed Oreos promise more of, well, Oreos

The limited edition cookies are available for pre-sale on Oreo.com and begin arriving in stores starting Jan. 30.

By  Mike Snider | USA Today
   
SHARE New Oreo-stuffed Oreos promise more of, well, Oreos
The Most OREO OREO Cookie features more creme filling and ground Oreo cookies mixed in.

The Most OREO OREO Cookie features more creme filling and ground Oreo cookies mixed in.

Mondelez International

We’ve enjoyed rainbow-filled Oreos, latte-flavored Oreos, white-chocolate-fudge-covered Oreos, mint-flavored Oreos and confetti-infused Oreos — even pumpkin spice Oreos.

Up next: Oreo-stuffed Oreos. The newest Oreo variant is called The Most Oreo Oreo cookies, and they have a larger dollop of creme filling — and the filling has ground Oreo cookies mixed in. The limited edition cookies are available for pre-sale on Oreo.com and begin arriving in stores starting Jan. 30.

Timed to the arrival of The Most Oreo Oreos is a new online Oreo-themed virtual reality world called the Oreoverse. You can use your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to explore the Oreoverse, or use your smartphone or computers and visit oreoverse.oreo.com. Once there, you can play Oreo-themed games and enter to win a $50,000 grand prize. You can scan The Most Oreo Oreo pack to be taken to the virtual world, too.

“The Most Oreo Oreo cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us,” Julia Rosenbloom, Oreo’s senior brand manager, said in a statement. “By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new Oreoverse world.” 

Wait, Blackpink Oreos?

Another special Oreo promotion catching the attention of snack lovers, limited edition pink and black Oreos, the result of a team-up with K-pop group Blackpink. The pink cookies with black filling, sold in packages with collectible cards, are becoming available only in Southeast Asia.

They are hot commodities on eBay with packs of cookies going $50 or more and a complete set of the Blackpink photocards with cookies currently priced at $285.

When asked about potential availability in the U.S., Oreo said in a statement: “Never say never. OREO is always exploring new flavors and product innovations. Stay tuned for more exciting news on how we continue to create delicious and innovative snacking experiences for our fans in the U.S.”

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Taste
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage
Fireball maker accused of false advertising over sales of mini bottles sold sans whisky
Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?
Construction to begin on new permanent home for Common Pantry
11 Chicago chefs, restaurants named as semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Healthy cheese? Some low-sodium, low-calorie, low-fat and delicious options
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: In a homophobic community, teen afraid to come out
Closeted girl wishes she could show her true self to her friends but fears they won’t accept her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Life_Upside_Down___Still_2.png
Movies and TV
COVID’s an inconvenience for the privileged folks of ‘Life Upside Down’
Bob Odenkirk stars in wryly effective social satire set during the pandemic.
By Richard Roeper
 
At least 36 people used the address of this Salvation Army center in Humboldt Park to obtain federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming individual annual income of at least $100,000. The Salvation Army says it didn’t apply for any loans and was unaware its address was being used on PPP applications.
The Watchdogs
Clusters of pandemic relief loans went to the same Chicago addresses, including homeless shelters, Sun-Times finds
One Paycheck Protection Program loan recipient who used a Salvation Army address said he was a farmer. A dozen others said they operated barber shops or beauty salons. Most got loans of about $20,000, the maximum based on a yearly income of at least $100,000.
By Frank Main and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
Rona Rozo, 30, fled her native Venezuela in 2022 and sought refuge in Chicago.
Immigration
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
As hundreds of asylum seekers arrive in the Chicago area, the death of one newly arrived immigrant illustrates the complex mental health problems they could face as they try to settle into a new life.
By Elvia Malagón
 
In this photo taken on Monday, April 13, 2009, first names of Holocaust victims are written in Hebrew, Yiddish and English in this exhibit called the “Room of Remembrance” at the Illinois Holocaust Museum &amp; Education Center in Skokie, Ill. The museum opens Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Other Views
Holocaust education requires more than noble mandates
Most states don’t require that the Holocaust be taught. Even in states where it is mandated, the mandate usually just requires that it be taught, without specifics. Too many mandates are noble in principle, but ineffective in practice.
By Luke Berryman
 