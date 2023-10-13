The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Taste Entertainment and Culture News

Chef, TV personality Michael Chiarello dies at 61

Chiarello died earlier this month at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa due to an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock.

By  Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Chef, TV personality Michael Chiarello dies at 61
Chef Michael Chiarello attends an event during the Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival in 2014 in New York City. Chiarello died earlier this month at the age of 61.

Chef Michael Chiarello attends an event during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2014 in New York City. Chiarello died earlier this month at the age of 61.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images, File

NEW YORK — Michael Chiarello, a chef known for his Italian-inspired Californian restaurants who won an Emmy Award for best host for “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello” and appeared on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters,” has died. He was 61.

Chiarello died Oct. 6 at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa due to an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock, according to Chiarello’s restaurant group Gruppo Chiarello. He had been at the hospital receiving treatment for the allergic reaction over the past week. Details on how he developed the allergic reaction were not immediately available.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being,” the restaurant group said in a statement.

Chiarello, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, opened his first restaurant at just 22 — Toby’s, in Miami. He would go on to open various restaurants around Napa Valley and San Francisco, including Tra Vigne Restaurant, Coqueta, Ottimo and Bottega. He also owned the Chiarello Family Vineyards in Yountville, California.

Bottega was named Best Newcomer by Zagat in 2008 and was selected as one of America’s best new restaurants by both Forbes and Esquire. At the restaurant, he served Lasagnetta di Zucchine, Pesce alla Milanese and Pollo alla Diavola. Ottimo had paninis and family dishes that served four, like tomato-braised and roasted whole chicken.

In 1985, Food & Wine Magazine named Chiarello Chef of the Year and in 1995, he received the Culinary Institute of America’s Chef of the Year Award. In 2011, he was part of Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef” competition, “Supermarket Superstar” on Lifetime and a judge on “Chopped.” He was named Esquire magazine’s Chef of the Year for 2013.

In 2016, Chiarello was accused of sexual harassment by two former Coqueta employees. Lawsuits filed by the former employees were settled the following year.

His books included “LiveFire Cookbook,” “The Tra Vigne Cookbook,” ”Michael Chiarello’s Bottega,” “Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking,” “Napa Stories” and “Flavored Vinegars.”

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and four children.

“In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures,” Gruppo Chiarello said.

Next Up In Taste
8 Chicago restaurants added to Michelin Guide
Up the flavor of those big, bold, grilled steaks this fall with a simple balsamic sauce
Menu Planner: Pumpkin-curry soup is just what you need on a crisp, cool fall night
Semanas de Restaurantes Latinos de Chicago celebran la diversidad de la comida latina, proporciona recursos esenciales a los restaurante
Affy Tapple celebrates 75 years as Chicago’s iconic autumn treat
Breaking bread at chain restaurants could help break class barriers, study says
The Latest
Shoppers are silhouetted as they walk toward a Best Buy store after doors opened at 5 a.m., Nov. 26, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo.
Business
Goodbye DVDs. Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
The retailer isn’t the only company to start moving away from physical media in recent months.
By Associated Press
 
Solicitantes de asilo, en su mayoría venezolanos, acampan frente a la comisaría de Grand Crossing, en el 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Crime
Judge ‘horribly disturbed’ by charges that man opened fire on migrants at police station, including woman holding her young son
Yerlianny Romero, 28, told a television station she was holding her young son in her arms when the shots rang out last weekend at the Grand Crossing District police station.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A migrant father from Venezuela feeds his 15-month-old son last spring in the lobby of the 16th District police station, where they were staying with other migrant families since their arrival to the city.
Fran Spielman Show
Brandon Johnson’s budgeted amount for migrant crisis, $150 million, will only last six months, his floor leader says
If Springfield doesn’t step up and cover half of Chicago’s costs and “operate its own shelters,” Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa warned that a supplemental appropriation may be required in mid-year.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pedro Flores (izquierda) y su hermano Margarito Flores fueron alguna vez los mayores narcotraficantes de Chicago hasta que fueron capturados y acordaron ayudar a las autoridades federales a derrocar al capo del cartel de Sinaloa Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera.
La Voz Chicago
Hermano mayor de gemelos narcotraficantes de Chicago sentenciado por ayudar a lavar dinero de la droga
Armando Flores, hermano de Margaritoy Pedro Flores, admitió haber escondido $2.3 millones de los ingresos de drogas de los gemelos bajo su porche trasero en Texas. Le concedieron “tiempo cumplido” por los 19 meses que pasó en la cárcel.
By Frank Main
 
Walter Payton College Prep se encuentra entre las escuelas secundarias de inscripción selectiva para las que los estudiantes debían realizar la prueba esta semana. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Colapsa sistema de pruebas de admisión a las mejores secundarias de CPS
CPS recortó la prueba a una hora este año, junto con otros cambios, como mejor acceso de idioma, para ayudar a “reducir la ansiedad de los estudiantes”.
By Nader Issa
 