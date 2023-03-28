The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Taste Entertainment and Culture News

Is 3D printing the future of food? If you like cheesecake, things are already cooking

Mechanical engineers in the Creative Machines Lab at Columbia University have been experimenting with 3D-printed food (“food printers”) and laser cooking of food since 2005.

By  Mike Snider | USA Today
   
SHARE Is 3D printing the future of food? If you like cheesecake, things are already cooking
A blue laser broiling the top layer of graham cracker from a seven-ingredient printed dessert.

A blue laser broils the top layer of graham cracker from a seven-ingredient 3D printed dessert.

Jonathan Blutinger/Columbia Engineering

The Star Trek food replicator it’s not. But researchers at Columbia University in New York have created a 3D printer that makes cheesecake.

Mechanical engineers in the Creative Machines Lab at Columbia University have been experimenting with 3D-printed food (“food printers”) and laser cooking of food since 2005. The Department of Defense has been working to develop 3D-printed MREs (Meals Ready-to Eat) that in the future could be paired with wearable sensors to meet soldiers’ nutritional needs that day. NASA has also been experimenting with 3D-printed food for astronauts on long missions.

Isometric view of the final iteration of a seven-ingredient 3D-printed dessert.

Isometric view of the final iteration of a seven-ingredient printed dessert.

Jonathan Blutinger/Columbia Engineering

Until now, most 3D-printed foods have been made with uncooked ingredients, the researchers say. But in research published recently in the journal npj Science of Food, the engineers describe how their 3D printer made a cheesecake from seven ingredients: graham cracker, peanut butter, Nutella, banana puree, strawberry jam, cherry drizzle, and frosting.

A retrofitted, off-the-shelf 3D printer was used; the printing head could pick up any of the seven food “inks” to add to the slice. A blue laser was used to brown and crust the top surface of the graham cracker paste, Jonathan Blutinger, the lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow in the lab, told USA Today.

Strawberry frosting being deposited onto a layer of graham cracker paste as part of a seven-ingredient printed dessert.

Strawberry frosting being deposited onto a layer of graham cracker paste as part of a seven-ingredient printed dessert made with graham cracker, peanut butter, Nutella, banana puree, strawberry jam, cherry drizzle and frosting.

Jonathan Blutinger/Columbia Engineering

“We chose to print a slice of cheesecake because it’s a part of a larger cake, it’s a shareable dessert, people have positive associations with it, and it’s generally a layered structure,” he said. “That being said, we didn’t include ‘cheese’ in any one of the ingredients, so perhaps we should have renamed it.”

Printed cheesecake tastes ‘pretty sweet’

The seven-layer cake was “to our knowledge … a record setting number of ingredients in a single printed food product,” the researchers wrote. “The design of our print became similar to constructing a home where floors, walls, and ceilings being the foundation (graham cracker) and inner pools (Nutella and peanut butter) holding softer ingredients within (banana and jelly).”

It took several recipes to get an acceptable slice with the jam overflowing the cheesecake’s foundation at one point. They added graham cracker “walls” to “better support the structure,” the researchers said. 

The final result, “tasted pretty sweet — in more ways than one,” Bluntinger said. “Each ingredient hits your palette at different times, and made us realize that you can really localize flavors throughout the printed structure to get different flavor sensations depending on how you approach eating the dessert.”

3D-printed food could make foods more customizable — and possibly more nutritious, the authors said.

“With more emphasis on food safety following the COVID-19 pandemic, food prepared with less human handling could lower the risk of foodborne illness and disease transmission,” Bluntinger said in a news release describing the research.

Peanut butter being deposited onto a layer of graham cracker paste as part of a seven-ingredient printed dessert.

Peanut butter being deposited onto a layer of graham cracker paste as part of a seven-ingredient printed dessert.

Jonathan Blutinger/Columbia Engineering

3D printing is “particularly practical for the plant-based meat market, where texture and flavor need to be carefully formulated to mimic real meats,” he said.

However, before consumers can take part in the 3D food printing revolution, there’s going to need to be “an ecosystem of supporting industries,” he said.

The future of printing food

You’ll likely pay more for your first 3D food printer than you did for your air fryer.

When the first ones arrive, perhaps in five years or so, they will likely come in at less than $1,000, Bluntinger said.

Ingredients that were used for the seven-ingredient printed dessert.

Ingredients that were used for the seven-ingredient printed dessert.

Jonathan Blutinger/Columbia Engineering

He expects restaurants will begin using food printers in the next few years, “for digital gastronomy and one-off food add-ons to class up a dish or make something aesthetically appetizing.”

The Creative Machines Lab engineering lab has already built another machine “that can print with up to 18 ingredients and cook with two different lasers,” Bluntinger said. “So we are working toward an 18-ingredient print that combines paste ingredients as well as powder and liquids.”

Next Up In Taste
What is the healthiest vegetable? Consider these options
French Financiers may be petite, but they deliver big flavor
Dining Out? The Chicago Rum Festival, a Ravenswood crawl that serves up desserts, and more events on tap
Cast iron cooking helps provide additional iron to diet — fact or fiction?
Menu planner: Apple fennel remoulade a tasty complement to your meal
Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union
The Latest
This image released by Sony Interactive Entertainment shows a digital rendering of Jackie Robinson as a member of the Kansas City Monarchs from the game MLB The Show 23.
Entertainment and Culture
In historic move, MLB The Show 23 breaks video game barrier with Negro League players
Video gamers are now able to venture into a storyline mode involving eight Negro League legends through the game, which was released Tuesday.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
CTA_Train_2.jpg
Crime
Kevin Powell sought refuge at a subway station. A CTA worker beat him viciously and left him for dead, prosecutors say.
”He was just a nice guy, never gave anyone no trouble,” said Willie Love, a supervisor at a Bronzeville soup kitchen who knew Powell from their younger days at the Robert Taylor Homes.
By Matthew HendricksonAndy Grimm, and 1 more
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
In-person conversation between Michael McClain, Joe Dominguez and Fidel Marquez | Exhibit 147-T
McClain speaks in-person with Dominguez and Marquez, in which they discuss the “old fashioned patronage system.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_112423534.jpg
Chicago
‘Against all odds’: Field Museum explains evolution of social inequality through Balkan artifacts
With more than 700 pieces from 26 different institutions in 11 countries, ‘First Kings of Europe’ details humanity’s journey from equality to hierarchy.
By Violet Miller
 
Vendors pack up their shops Tuesday and move out of the Little Village Discount Mall, at 3115 W. 26th St. on the Southwest Side.
Little Village
Some Discount Mall vendors say extension came too late: ‘The city did us wrong’
About 40 vendors got a six-week extension Monday afternoon, but most already had packed up. “They waited until the last moment to tell us,” said Griselda Estrada, standing in the store where she’s worked nearly 30 years.
By Michael Loria
 