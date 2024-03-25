How to save money with frozen foods

Not only is March the start of the spring season, but it is also National Frozen Food Month. With food prices on the rise, this is a great time to take stock of your pantry and freezer items and figure out how you can reduce food waste and save space, time and money for the remainder of the year.

According to the USDA, food prices across the nation surged in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue. Beef and veal prices are slated to increase 5.8 percent this year. And fresh produce prices, while increasing at a slower rate this year, are still on the rise. So what can consumers do?

Reduce food waste and save money

If you're one of many Americans across the country looking to stretch your family's grocery budget, consider incorporating frozen foods into your meal planning and cooking.

Frozen foods extend the shelf life of your groceries and reduce food waste because you're not scrambling to use up fresh foods before they expire. Food waste is a major problem in America, but utilizing frozen foods could help change that.

If you balk at the idea of consuming unhealthy convenience foods, rest assured, that frozen foods have experienced a glow-up.

Specialty frozen items allow consumers to try new foods. For example, frozen acai berry packets act as a base for smoothies and bowls and individually wrapped lean proteins like fish and poultry can aid portion control, minimize waste and save time.

Frozen produce is often cheaper than fresh, without compromising nutrition. Flash freezing after harvest maintains freshness and nutrients, sometimes better than fresh produce that is exposed to the elements.

There are some ways to be sure you're on the right track at the grocery store. Here are some tips to help you save money when buying frozen foods.

Read labels

One thing consumers may not be aware of is that some grocery stores like Kroger and Publix, for example, don't manufacture their own branded food items; they purchase from larger corporations. So, when you're out shopping, pay particular attention to food labels.

You may notice that some of the ready-to-eat foods contain the same ingredients as their name-brand counterparts. Some generic or store-brand frozen fruits and vegetables may even indicate that they're made in the same facilities as the more expensive, branded alternatives.

Get creative with meal planning

Meal planning is one of the easiest ways to save money when shopping, and swapping out fresh for frozen can easily stretch your budget. Whether you choose single-serving frozen items or buy in bulk, pre-planning is key.

Buying in bulk and sharing costs with family and friends is one way to cash in on savings. Invest in a vacuum sealer to preserve these items for longer. Or, if your household is a bit smaller, take advantage of individually frozen poultry or fish packaged in individual servings to help minimize waste.

Forget what you thought you knew

Frozen foods, especially vegetables, don't have to be boring. Of course, you could just warm up that bag of frozen peas and serve them alongside some grilled chicken, but challenge yourself to think about incorporating frozen foods in new and exciting ways.

Add those frozen peas to some Alfredo sauce and top with chopped bacon over spaghetti squash for a low-carb carbonara. And those bags of frozen tortellini and mixed vegetables transform into a tasty dinner that can be whipped up in no time at all. Food blogs, social media posts and old-fashioned cookbooks can be a great source of inspiration if you're in a cooking rut.

For years you've likely heard that shopping the perimeter of your grocery store is your best bet when it comes to avoiding heavily processed foods. That perimeter extends to the frozen food section of your store, and as you now know, the options are endless.



