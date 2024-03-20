The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Technology Money News

Judge denies Apple’s attempt to dismiss a class-action lawsuit over AirTag stalking

Apple’s $29 AirTags have become popular items since their 2021 release, helping users keep tabs on the location of anything from keys to luggage.

By  Wyatte Grantham-Philips | AP
   
SHARE Judge denies Apple’s attempt to dismiss a class-action lawsuit over AirTag stalking
A hand holding an Apple Airtag device.

The AirTag tracking device is introduced during a 2021 virtual event in California.

Jae C. Hong/AP

NEW YORK — A judge has denied Apple's motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit claiming that stalkers are using its AirTag devices to track victims — and that the tech giant hasn't done enough to prevent them.

Apple’s $29 AirTags have become popular items since their 2021 release, helping users keep tabs on the location of anything from their lost keys to wallets and luggage. But stalkers have also taken advantage of AirTags and similar products to follow individuals without their consent.

In December 2022, Apple was sued by dozens of plaintiffs who said they were stalked by AirTag users. They alleged that Apple failed to mitigate such dangers and should have done more to protect victims — claiming AirTags “revolutionized the scope, breadth, and ease of location-based stalking” and that current safety features are inadequate.

Apple attempted to dismiss the litigation in a filing last year, arguing the company “took proactive steps to try to deter misuse” and that it should not bear liability for injuries caused by third parties. But San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed that motion on March 15.

Chhabria ruled that, while most of the class-action plaintiffs' claims were “inadequately pled," three can proceed for negligence and strict product liability under California law. The remaining claims were dismissed in a separate order.

Related

“Apple may ultimately be right that California law did not require it to do more to diminish the ability of stalkers to use AirTags effectively, but that determination cannot be made at this early stage," Chhabria wrote.

Chhabria detailed arguments from both Apple and the plaintiffs in the ruling. Included were accounts from the three remaining claims of victims being stalked by former partners or others through AirTags that were allegedly attached to their cars, resulting in emotional and sometimes financial harm.

All three of these cases involve “purported defects” of AirTags that made it harder for the victims to both understand the tracking and quickly stop it, Friday's ruling outlines, including unclear or delayed notifications, as well as an inability to disable the devices remotely, which allegedly prolonged stalking.

Apple and attorneys representing the California-based company did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Next Up In Business
Cubs could install rooftop signs on buildings around Wrigley Field under proposal
Chicago funeral home showed wrong body ahead of services, family alleges
Chicago sues Glock over design that allows easy conversion to machine guns
Hubbard Inn sues woman who claimed in viral video that staff assaulted her
Facebook threatens to take away news posts in Illinois. Hasn’t it messed with our democracy enough?
Crafts retailer Joann files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
The Latest
SIMON
NHL
Chris Simon, former NHL enforcer, dies at age 52
Simon won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 and was part of runs to the final with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004.
By Associated Press
 
Benjamin Moore Wrigley Rooftop Sign.jpg
City Hall
Cubs could install rooftop signs on buildings around Wrigley Field under proposal
The ordinance, backed by local Ald. Bennett Lawson, would pave the way for additional rooftop signs on two buildings that don’t have clubs. Those buildings are owned by the Cubs’ owners, the billionaire Ricketts family. Under the ordinance, the team also could install signs on all 13 buildings they own around the field — including ones where they operate rooftop clubs now.
By Fran Spielman
 
Troy Hernandez, an environmental justice activist, shows a piece of lead pipe obtained from his residence in Pilsen in April.
Editorials
Chicago, take the lead on replacing lead pipes
Nearly 70% of those 5 or younger in Chicago — 68% — had lead in the tap water they drank at home, according to recent research by Johns Hopkins and Stanford universities. The city needs to pick up the pace for a quicker timeline than the 40 years it’s been given to replace lead pipes.
By CST Editorial Board
 
U.S. House incumbents (left to right) Democrat Sean Casten in 2022; Republican Mike Bost last year; Democrat Bill Foster in 2020.
Elections
Trump nod helps Republican Bost beat Bailey downstate, Democrats Foster, Casten win in suburbs
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost declared victory at about 9:41 p.m., and Bailey conceded 15 minutes later. And Democratic U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Bill Foster held onto their suburban congressional seats after facing progressive challengers who tried to veer them further to the left on key issues.
By Tina SfondelesMohammad Samra, and 2 more
 
Art
Chicago artist is elevating the humble hot dog stand to fine art
Julia Hagen, 28, is on a mission to paint dozens of Chicago-area hot dog stands.
By Stefano Esposito
 