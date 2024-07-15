The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
The Watchdogs Israel-Hamas War Politics

Chicago cop faces suspension for marching in uniform in pro-Palestinian demonstration

Raid Ghanimah is accused of covering his name and star number on his uniform during a march last year. At the time, he was on a leave of absence from the police department, and he’s seeking full disability payments for an unrelated injury, records show.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Chicago cop faces suspension for marching in uniform in pro-Palestinian demonstration
F8wkdyLWYAAdMFy.jpg

Raid Ghanimah marches in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the Loop in October.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere| Chicago Sun-Times

An off-duty Chicago police officer who marched in uniform during a pro-Palestinian demonstration last year is facing a 10-day suspension for violating department rules, according to a police report.

Raid Ghanimah, who’s been on a leave of absence since early 2023, was wearing his black battle-dress uniform and holding Palestinian and Blue Lives Matter flags during a downtown demonstration on Oct. 18, 2023, according to the report.

Battle-dress uniforms, or BDUs, are used for special operations.

Ghanimah, who was hired as a Chicago police officer in 2000, is accused of using tape to cover his name and star number on his uniform and failing to identify himself to a member of the Chicago Police Department when he was asked. The report said he violated several department rules, including one involving officers engaging in political activity.

According to police department’s rules, an off-duty officer participating in political activity can’t “wear a uniform or any part thereof that would identify the individual as a Chicago police officer” or “hold himself/herself out as a Chicago police officer.”

Ghanimah declined to comment Monday.

Chicago Sun-Times photographer Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere posted a photo on X of Ghanimah wearing his uniform and holding the two flags during the Oct. 18 demonstration in the Loop. In that photo, Ghanimah’s name and star number weren’t covered with tape. Later, though, LaRiviere posted a photo on X that seemed to show tape obscuring Ghanimah’s star number.

Related

Three days after that march, Ghanimah participated in another political rally on Michigan Avenue wearing his uniform, according to witnesses.

Ghanimah has remained active on social media where he has denounced Israel and its actions in Gaza, along with President Joe Biden.

Ghanimah is receiving an “ordinary disability” that pays half his salary for an unspecified injury, according to police pension board records. He’s applying for a “duty disability” that would pay 75% of his salary until his retirement, the records show.

If he doesn’t return to work, he won’t be served with his recommended suspension, a police department spokesperson said.

The evidence gathered against Ghanimah included officer body-worn camera video, witness statements and social media postings, according to the police report, which was filed last month.

Related

Officers have gotten in trouble in the past for political activity.

In 2017, two Chicago police officers were disciplined after they were photographed “taking a knee” in the lobby of a South Side police station in solidarity with NFL players who’d done the same thing on the sidelines to protest racism. The officers were reprimanded and given “retraining on applicable policies concerning conduct while on duty and in uniform.”

Related

In January, a Chicago police officer, Karol Chwiesiuk, was sentenced in federal court to three months of home detention for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He was wearing a Chicago Police Department hoodie while he was inside the building for about 10 minutes, prosecutors said. Chwiesiuk has been fired for a “break in service,” according to the police department’s spokesperson.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Mayor's grooming bill grows: Johnson's campaign spends another $8,200 on makeup artist
Johnson ally blasts city move to shut tent city as plan to 'hide Chicago’s homeless'
Backing for Biden from Illinois Democratic delegates is strong, but cracks are appearing, Sun-Times survey finds
For Chicago students, path to a top CPS high school often begins at 4 and is filled with disparities
'Unique' longtime jurist Virginia Kendall set to become next chief judge of Chicago's federal court
Ahead of DNC, city officials to close, cordon off one of Chicago's largest, most visible homeless camps
The Latest
Red, white and blue backdrop screens declaring "RNC 2024" are on the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of the Republican National Convention, as empty unfolded chairs are seen in the foreground.
La Voz Chicago
Trump podría subir al escenario de la Convención Nacional Republicana el lunes por la noche
La directora del Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos, Kimberly Cheatle, difundió un comunicado en el que afirma que se ha reforzado la seguridad en Milwaukee.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DSC_0014.jpg
La Voz Chicago
1,500 niños visitaron el centro de la ciudad para disfrutar de lo que ofrece: ‘¡Increíble que tengamos esto en mi ciudad!’
Más de 30 grupos organizaron el “Downtown Day”, que ofrece la entrada gratuita a varias atracciones —como el Shedd Aquarium y el Art Institute— a jóvenes que no suelen salir de sus vecindarios para explorar la riqueza de la ciudad.
By Violet Miller
 
FLOOD-070323-14.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago bajo alerta el lunes por tormentas, calor superando los 100 grados
Los meteorólogos dicen que son probables “lluvias torrenciales”. Chicago está bajo alerta por inundaciones. Otro sistema de tormentas podría atravesar la región el lunes por la noche.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
With rookies to report Tuesday, Bears' top two picks remain unsigned
Quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth selection, are among the few NFL rookies yet to ink their deals. They are the two highest selections among the five unsigned first-rounders left.
By Patrick Finley
 
Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten reacts during a press conference at COPA’s headquarters in the West Town neighborhood, where she provided an update about the ongoing investigation of Chicago police officers who allegedly had sexual misconduct with asylum seekers who were temporarily staying in the 10th District Ogden police station, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Police Reform
Vote set for Monday on whether to probe Chicago police oversight agency’s alleged bias
The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will decide on a motion to push the city’s top watchdog to investigate “credible” allegations of bias in the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s investigations, sources said.
By Fran Spielman  and Tom Schuba
 