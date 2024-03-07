The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Lookingglass Theatre announces new artistic director, plan for upcoming productions

Also revealed on Wednesday was a rendering of the theater’s new lobby area, and the addition of Atra Asdou, Wendy Mateo, Ericka Ratcliff and Matthew C. Yee as ensemble members.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Lookingglass Theatre announces new artistic director, plan for upcoming productions
LOOKINGGLASS-070123-2.jpg

Lookingglass Theatre, located at 821 North Michigan Avenue.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lookingglass Theatre Company on Wednesday announced Kasey Foster has been named the company's new artistic director.

Foster steps into the role formerly held by Heidi Stillman, who stepped down in 2023 but will remain a member of the company's ensemble.

Wednesday's statement also announced a new business plan "allowing the company to continue its mission of presenting unique and original works and enhancing its outreach programs." Among the plan's highlights: "two productions per year each winter and summer; building co-production relationships with complementary theater companies; increasing its baseline audiences to extend beyond traditional theater audiences; and expanding its touring companies and productions of Lookingglass works."

Also revealed on Wednesday was a rendering of the theater's new lobby area, and the addition of Atra Asdou, Wendy Mateo, Ericka Ratcliff and Matthew C. Yee as ensemble members.

Screen Shot 2024-03-07 at 7.15.45 PM.png. An artist's rendering of the new lobby bar and entrance area of the Lookingglass Theatre at 821 N. Michigan Ave.

An artist’s rendering of the new lobby bar and entrance area of the Lookingglass Theatre at 821 N. Michigan Ave.

Courtesy Lookingglass Theatre Company

“Lookingglass' home on Michigan Ave. is a location that is primed and ready to become a center for Chicago arts, history and social events,” Foster said in the announcement. "This historic landmark building survived a great fire, and now, we too, emerge from the ashes. To realize our mission to “'change, charge and empower' while providing Chicago and its visitors a place to gather, to learn, to experience theatre at its most theatrical and to have fun, today and into the future.”

Wednesday's announcement is positive news for the innovative theater company, which “paused” all operations in 2023 after 35 years due to financial fallout from pandemic shutdown mandates and a decrease in audience attendance. The pause included massive staffing cuts at the time.

Next Up In Theater
Hope springs eternal at all stages of life in Rivendell Theatre Ensemble’s poignant ‘Wipeout’
Things to do in Chicago March 7-13: The Mix
Sting’s music, Kate Prince’s electrifying choreography weave mesmerizing tale of hope and survival in ‘Message in a Bottle’
‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ show succeeds more as movie tribute than as musical
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 29-March 6: The Mix
Two lives intersect amid one president’s legacy in the searing ‘Reclamation of Madison Hemings’
The Latest
20240205_CBijalba_African-Lion_24.jpg
News
African lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo recovering after successful spinal surgery
Lomelok underwent surgery at MedVet on Tuesday to address a herniated disc in his spine. The operation was successful and he is currently recovering at Pepper Family Wildlife Center.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
aldiinstacart.jpg
Money
Aldi plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. as part of five-year plan
The discount grocer said it will spend more than $9 billion on its national expansion.
By Amy Yee
 
Aurora Christian's Marshawn Cocroft (3) drives to the basket against West Central in the IHSA Class 1A state semfinals on Thursday.
High School Sports
Marshawn Cocroft’s big game isn’t enough as Aurora Christian loses in Class 1A semis
Cocroft finished with 36 points, six rebounds and three assists. He was shot 4 for 9 from three-point range and singlehandedly kept the Eagles in the game.
By Michael O’Brien
 
FILES-US-HEALTH-VACCINES-MEASLES
News
Chicago reports first measles case since 2019, seeking others possibly exposed
The health department is working on finding those who may have been exposed to the person with measles. Measles is a highly transmissible respiratory disease that can be prevented through the MMR vaccine, health officials say.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Told she'll be marrying a prince, Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) instead is offered as a sacrifice to a dragon in "Damsel."
Movies and TV
‘Damsel': Millie Bobby Brown takes on fire-breathing beast in rousing Netflix adventure
Stunning visuals surround the ‘Stranger Things’ star as she fights to survive in a ferocious dragon’s lair.
By Richard Roeper
 