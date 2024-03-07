Lookingglass Theatre announces new artistic director, plan for upcoming productions

Lookingglass Theatre Company on Wednesday announced Kasey Foster has been named the company's new artistic director.

Foster steps into the role formerly held by Heidi Stillman, who will remain a member of the company’s ensemble.

Wednesday's statement also announced the company's new business plan "allowing the company to continue its mission of presenting unique and original works and enhancing its outreach programs." Among the plan's highlights: the presentation of "two productions per year each winter and summer, beginning later this year; building co-production relationships with complementary theater companies; increasing its baseline audiences to extend beyond traditional theater audiences; and expanding its touring companies and productions of Lookingglass works."

Also revealed on Wednesday was a rendering of the theater's new lobby area, and the addition of Atra Asdou, Wendy Mateo, Ericka Ratcliff and Matthew C. Yee as ensemble members who join an existing roster that includes “Friends” star David Schwimmer (one of the company’s co-founding members), Joey Slotnick (“Twister” and "Drive-Away Dolls"), Kareem Bandealy (“Chicago Fire”), J. Nicole Brooks (“South Side,” “The Chi”) and playwright/director and Goodman Theatre Associate Mary Zimmerman, among others.

An artist’s rendering of the new lobby bar and entrance area of the Lookingglass Theatre at 821 N. Michigan Ave. Courtesy Lookingglass Theatre Company

“Lookingglass' home on Michigan Ave. is a location that is primed and ready to become a center for Chicago arts, history and social events,” Foster said in the announcement. "This historic landmark building survived a great fire, and now, we too, emerge from the ashes. To realize our mission to 'change, charge and empower' while providing Chicago and its visitors a place to gather, to learn, to experience theatre at its most theatrical and to have fun, today and into the future.”

Wednesday's announcement is positive news for the innovative theater company, which “paused” all operations last June after 35 years due to financial fallout from pandemic shutdown mandates and a decrease in audience attendance. The pause included massive staffing cuts. The company at the time also announced a $2.5 million fundraising initiative, and on Wednesday it was revealed that goal was met thanks to "contributions from major donors, foundations and individuals from Chicago and around the country."

A capital funding grant from the state in 2019 helped cover the costs of the lobby/bar renovation.