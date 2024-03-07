The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Lookingglass Theatre announces new artistic director, plan for upcoming productions

Also revealed on Wednesday was a rendering of the theater’s new lobby area, and the addition of Atra Asdou, Wendy Mateo, Ericka Ratcliff and Matthew C. Yee as ensemble members.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Lookingglass Theatre announces new artistic director, plan for upcoming productions
LOOKINGGLASS-070123-2.jpg

Lookingglass Theatre, located at 821 North Michigan Avenue.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lookingglass Theatre Company on Wednesday announced Kasey Foster has been named the company's new artistic director.

Foster steps into the role formerly held by Heidi Stillman, who will remain a member of the company’s ensemble.

Wednesday's statement also announced the company's new business plan "allowing the company to continue its mission of presenting unique and original works and enhancing its outreach programs." Among the plan's highlights: the presentation of "two productions per year each winter and summer, beginning later this year; building co-production relationships with complementary theater companies; increasing its baseline audiences to extend beyond traditional theater audiences; and expanding its touring companies and productions of Lookingglass works."

Also revealed on Wednesday was a rendering of the theater's new lobby area, and the addition of Atra Asdou, Wendy Mateo, Ericka Ratcliff and Matthew C. Yee as ensemble members who join an existing roster that includes “Friends” star David Schwimmer (one of the company’s co-founding members), Joey Slotnick (“Twister” and "Drive-Away Dolls"), Kareem Bandealy (“Chicago Fire”), J. Nicole Brooks (“South Side,” “The Chi”) and playwright/director and Goodman Theatre Associate Mary Zimmerman, among others.

Screen Shot 2024-03-07 at 7.15.45 PM.png. An artist's rendering of the new lobby bar and entrance area of the Lookingglass Theatre at 821 N. Michigan Ave.

An artist’s rendering of the new lobby bar and entrance area of the Lookingglass Theatre at 821 N. Michigan Ave.

Courtesy Lookingglass Theatre Company

“Lookingglass' home on Michigan Ave. is a location that is primed and ready to become a center for Chicago arts, history and social events,” Foster said in the announcement. "This historic landmark building survived a great fire, and now, we too, emerge from the ashes. To realize our mission to 'change, charge and empower' while providing Chicago and its visitors a place to gather, to learn, to experience theatre at its most theatrical and to have fun, today and into the future.”

Wednesday's announcement is positive news for the innovative theater company, which “paused” all operations last June after 35 years due to financial fallout from pandemic shutdown mandates and a decrease in audience attendance. The pause included massive staffing cuts. The company at the time also announced a $2.5 million fundraising initiative, and on Wednesday it was revealed that goal was met thanks to "contributions from major donors, foundations and individuals from Chicago and around the country."

A capital funding grant from the state in 2019 helped cover the costs of the lobby/bar renovation.

Next Up In Theater
Hope springs eternal at all stages of life in Rivendell Theatre Ensemble’s poignant ‘Wipeout’
Things to do in Chicago March 7-13: The Mix
Sting’s music, Kate Prince’s electrifying choreography weave mesmerizing tale of hope and survival in ‘Message in a Bottle’
‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ show succeeds more as movie tribute than as musical
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 29-March 6: The Mix
Two lives intersect amid one president’s legacy in the searing ‘Reclamation of Madison Hemings’
The Latest
In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington.
Politics
Summit man accused of firing gun into the air during U.S. Capitol riot
John Banuelos is now one of nearly 50 Illinois residents — and the second this week — to be charged as part of the massive criminal investigation that resulted from the Capitol riot.
By Jon Seidel
 
United-Flight-Rolls-Off-Runway
Transportation
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
United Airlines says no injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members.
By Associated Press
 
Louisville v Notre Dame
College Sports
No. 14 Notre Dame women edge No. 24 Louisville in ACC Tournament
Maddy Westbeld added 13 points for Notre Dame, which finished 24 of 30 from the free-throw line.
By Associated Press
 
An undated Loria family photo, showing the author's great-grandfather holding the author's father on the left and the author's grandfather on the right.
Immigration
An immigration reporter’s journey to his Costa Rican roots
Ancestors dropped the accent on the family name, and Michael Loria discovers what else was lost.
By Michael Loria
 
Moline basketball players react after winning the state championship game against Benet last season at State Farm Center.
High School Basketball
IHSA boys basketball state finals schedule and scores
All the results from this weekend in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 