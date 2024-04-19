The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Theater Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

'Guys and Dolls' delivers plenty of camp, comedy and the usual lovable characters in Drury Lane staging

Director/choreographer Dan Knechtges pushes the show to the outermost boundaries of broad comedy.

By  Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE 'Guys and Dolls' delivers plenty of camp, comedy and the usual lovable characters in Drury Lane staging
Pepe Nufrio and Erica Stephan in Guys and Dolls. Photo by Brett Beiner.jpg

Professional gambler Sky Masterson (Pepe Nufrio) woos Sarah Brown (Erica Stephan), the prim-and-proper Save-A-Soul missionary in “Guys and Dolls” at Drury Lane Theatre.

Brett Beiner

Since its debut in 1950, “Guys and Dolls” has proven to be a proper workhorse of a musical. Frank Loesser’s upbeat, melodic score — featuring numbers including “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “Fugue for Tinhorns” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” — is a solid gold classic. Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows’ book — populated by loveable wiseguys in a nostalgically glamorous mid-century New York City — features memorably idiosyncratic dialogue.

At the Drury Lane Theatre, director/choreographer Dan Knechtges pushes the show to the outermost boundaries of broad comedy. This bumptious, goofy production is firmly rooted in camp. That style is well-suited for a show based on short stories by Damon Runyon. What Runyon’s playing-card thin characters lack in substance of subtlety, they make up for in silliness.

The plot is centered on Nathan Detroit (Jackson Evans), purveyor of the “the oldest established permanent floating crap game in New York.” His fiancée of 14 years is Miss Adelaide (Alanna Lovely), a burlesque performer.

'Guys and Dolls'

When: Through June 9

Where: Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

Tickets: $94.95 - $104.45

Info: drurylanetheatre.com

Run time: 2 hours and 35 minutes, including one intermission

While Nathan struggles to keep the crap game afloat, a band of local missionaries are trying to save sinners. But Save-a-Soul Mission’s Sarah Brown (Erica Stephan) becomes distracted from her work when handsome high roller Sky Masterson (Pepe Nufrio) swoops in and woos her with a “Bachelor"-franchise worthy date to Cuba. Matters eventually come to a dramatic apex when the Nathan’s gamblers and the Save-a-Soul missionaries must work together to ensure their respective survival.

The production stands out on the strength of its musical numbers. Anchored by Nkrumah Gatlin’s incandescent Nicely-Nicely Johnson, the aforementioned “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” turns the bare-bones Save-A-Soul Mission into a bona fide hallelujah joint of flabbergasting spiritual powers. When Nufrio opens the bellows on “Luck Be a Lady,” it’s the vocal equivalent of a royal flush, absolutely, inarguably winning.

Evans’ Nathan is more harmless galoot than fearsome gangster. As Sarah, Stephan has the bell-like soprano needed to make numbers including the duet “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” soar. Lovely’s Miss Adelaide is a gifted burlesque dancer of indomitable will and more brains that initially seems apparent. As Sky Masterson, Nufrio is an impossible charming crooner with a voice as rich and smooth as Havana rum.

The supporting cast is notably terrific. Jordan Anthony Arredondo’s Harry the Horse is a hoot and a half. Heidi Kettenring’s General Cartwright also mines comedy to the hilt, moving from prune-faced puritan to holy roller ecstasy within the space of a single, chaotic prayer meeting.

Knechtges’s choreography is effective from start to finish, hitting a high point with “The Crapshooters’ Dance,” the whole ensemble deployed to create an acrobatic ballet of frantic, otherworldly beauty.

Throughout, the singular cadence of the dialogue — nobody uses contractions, and everybody has a vaguely Brooklynish accent — flows with a subtle tempo that weaves dialogue and music together with seamless ease.

The show would benefit from a few more ensemble players, however: The chorines are spread thin on Miss Adelaide’s marvelous Hot Box numbers, the squeaky “I Love More Than a Bushel and a Peck” and the cheeky “Take Back Your Mink.” Still, it delivers on Loesser’s blockbuster score and finds the fun in Runyon’s scoundrels and scalawags.

Next Up In Theater
Jason Alexander's latest role plumbs the meaning of life and beyond in 'Judgment Day'
Joffrey production of "Midsummer Night's Dream" includes humble dried plant in a starring role
To be or not to be Hamlet (and everybody else)? Eddie Izzard answers the question in solo show
Things to Do in Chicago April 11-18: The Mix
Cirque du Soleil's 'The Beatles Love' ending Las Vegas run after 18 years
Latino artists audition for casting directors in push to promote diversity on stage and screen
The Latest
jayhernandez.jpg
La Voz Chicago
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf
Jay Hernández, su protagonista y productor, destacó la importancia de contar las historias de la comunidad: “Debemos ser representados y escuchados”.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
La Voz Chicago
Uber lanza un programa de verificación de pasajeros en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades
Los usuarios de Chicago ahora pueden encontrar una marca de verificación azul bajo su nombre, como parte del proceso de verificación de usuarios de Uber.
By Jessica Ma
 
La Voz Chicago
El Condado de Cook aprueba el envío de hasta $70 millones a Chicago para alimentar a los migrantes
Los comisionados apoyaron mayoritariamente el envío de dinero en efectivo a la Municipalidad, pero expresaron su preocupación por asegurarse que utilicen el dinero para el uso que está destinado.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
The Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks beat the Royals on Sunday for only his second win in two months.
Cubs
Polling Place: Is it time for the Cubs to pull Kyle Hendricks from the rotation?
Other poll questions: Do you wish Tim Anderson were still with the White Sox? And how sure are you that Caleb Williams is the best QB in next week’s NFL draft?
By Steve Greenberg
 
20221111028.bmp
Crime
Kim Foxx won't take sides on request by man facing rape trial for 'certificate of innocence' in murder case
William Dukes Jr. was acquitted of the 1993 killings of a Cicero woman and her granddaughter after a second trial in 2019. In 2022, he was arrested in an unrelated sexual assault case in Chicago.
By Frank Main and Matthew Hendrickson
 