The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Stellar cast, captivating writing combine for brilliant 'Little Bear Ridge Road'

This is a deeply beautiful piece of writing, bleakly funny, poetic in its plainness, aching in its intense empathy for the characters, brought to life by Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock at Steppenwolf Theatre.

By  Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Stellar cast, captivating writing combine for brilliant 'Little Bear Ridge Road'
Ensemble member Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere of Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Joe Mantello. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

Sarah (Laurie Metcalf) and her estranged nephew Ethan (Micah Stock) attempt to find some connection in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere production of “Little Bear Ridge Road” by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Joe Mantello.

Michael Brosilow

The notion of a Samuel D. Hunter play starting during the COVID-19 pandemic seems natural, since the MacArthur genius grant winner has previously pondered people with proclivities towards social isolation. His most famous character to date, in his play “The Whale,” was a man whose unmanageable obesity served in part to give him reason for never leaving his chair. Brendan Fraser earned a best actor Oscar for the film version.

When we meet the two main characters of Hunter’s newest work “Little Bear Ridge Road” — now receiving its world premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre — we know they’re not the most, shall we say, people-friendly people. Sarah (the always welcome, unsurprisingly magnificent Steppenwolf ensemble member Laurie Metcalf) has moved a half-hour away from the nearest city — which would be Moscow, Idaho (population about 25,000) — because she says, even fewer people “suits me better.” Ethan (the less-familiar and shockingly terrific Micah Stock) seems to assume people disapprove of him, perhaps a remnant of growing up gay in religious territory. He’s surprised to hear that Sarah doesn’t have an issue when he mentions his sexuality.

Ethan has driven from Seattle to Idaho upon the death of his father, an incorrigible meth addict and Sarah’s brother. Sarah notices that Ethan seems to have all his belongings in his barely running car.

‘Little Bear Ridge Road’

When: Through Aug. 4

Where: Steppenwolf Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.

Tickets: $20-$168

Info: steppenwolf.org
'Little Bear Ridge Road'

But there’s a sense of hope, if that’s what you can call a glimmer of mutual connection, that this mostly estranged aunt and nephew can find some comfort in each other. By the end of the first scene, two things have happened. Sarah has invited Ethan to stay in her guest room while he arranges to sell his father’s house, and Ethan has removed his face mask.

“There you are,” Sarah says.

There seems a possibility of reconciliation, shared mourning. Maybe, eventually, they’ll even smile.

But this is a Hunter play, and as such almost inexorably an exploration of self-loathing, loneliness, inertia, unresolvable trauma, existential perplexity. People are like deep, bottomless holes of unfillable, unspeakable emotional need. That hole metaphor is emphasized here both by references to astrophysics and by the round circle of carpet that forms the base of Scott Pask’s ultra-minimal set design, which contains only that carpeting, a couch and a back wall that’s lit up at times to suggest the vastness of space, very visible in this part of Idaho where it’s a half-hour drive to the nearest store.

Ensemble member Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere of Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Joe Mantello. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

Ensemble member Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock star in Samuel D. Hunter’s “Little Bear Ridge Road” at Steppenwolf Theatre.

Michael Brosilow

Meaningful conversation between the two is constantly challenging, halting. They watch TV hoping to find something they can talk about and, tellingly, end up watching a show they both mostly hate. But it’s easier than anything personal. Sarah keeps the biggest news in her life secret.

In one of the play’s many amusing moments — the production’s ability to find humor amid human awkwardness is endless — Stock squirms with his entire body when Sarah queries Ethan about his love life. Asked why he doesn’t write even though he went to school for fiction, Ethan’s general answer is, “I don’t know,” while his more specific response is that he writes about aspects of himself, but “I realized I didn’t like my main characters.”

The surprising honesty of that admission makes it funny, even though it isn’t. But it is.

When the characters do start to become more open with each other, it only gets more complicated. The entire play captures the intense contradiction of how people need to rely on others, yet either resent it or lose themselves in dependence, or both.

John Drea (left) and Micah Stock in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere of Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Joe Mantello. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

John Drea (left) and Micah Stock co-star in “Little Bear Ridge Road” at Steppenwolf Theatre.

Michael Brosilow

Related

This is a deeply beautiful piece of writing, bleakly funny, poetic in its plainness, aching in its intense empathy for the characters, brought to brilliant life, and eventually explosive drama, by Metcalf and Stock under the precise, elegant direction of Joe Mantello.

It’s not perfect. The title of the play remains puzzling, and, although it may have personal meaning to Hunter (it relates to his own father’s home and where he drafted the play), it’s not evocative on its own. One of two supporting characters — James (an appealing John Drea), a love interest for Ethan — feels fundamentally over-idealized, a type of hope personified in a play that isn’t stylized enough for such a symbol.

But throughout, Metcalf and Stock provide a constant source of fascination, so exact in their differentiation between what they know they should say and what they do say, so dour and yet so comic simultaneously. Stock is such a revelation here, wearing Ethan’s raw pain on the outside, so exposed and yet also so invulnerable.

I don’t remember the last time I cared about characters this much.

Next Up In Theater
For ‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,’ the path to Goodman Theatre was paved with creative risks
Things to do in Chicago June 20-26: The Mix
Laurie Metcalf, Joe Mantello join Samuel D. Hunter in Steppenwolf Theatre's 'Little Bear Ridge Road'
Impressive musical numbers need a more robust story in 'The Salon'
'Three Sisters' immerses us in Chekhov's world of desire and regret
Ian McKellen is in 'good spirits,' expected to recover from fall off stage in London
The Latest
Screen Shot 2024-06-24 at 3.00.57 PM.png
Movies and TV
Season 3 of 'The Bear' will debut one day earlier than previously announced
Chicago’s food scene is “the lifeblood” of “The Bear,” cast member Ebon Moss-Bachrach told reporters during a press conference call with co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri on Monday.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Events
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Get an inside look at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago with Executive Director of the DNC Committee Alex Hornbrook and Executive Director of the Chicago DNC Host Committee Christy George on June 27.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
The National Museum of Mexican Art’s future Yollicalli arts center, located at 2358 S. Whipple St. in Little Village on Friday.
La Voz Chicago
El Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano comienza a transformar la antigua estación de bomberos de La Villita en un centro de arte para jóvenes
La antigua estación de bomberos de La Villita abrirá sus puertas como centro de artes de Yollocalli en el verano de 2025.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
Screenshot 2024-06-23 at 10.59.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Un hombre fue herido de bala en La Villita cerca del escenario de un tiroteo triple
Los policías respondieron a una llamada de una persona herida de bala en la cuadra 2800 al sur de la avenida Kedzie a eso de las 6:25 p.m. el domingo y encontraron a un hombre de 23 años que les dijo que había intercambiado disparos con otras personas, dijo la policía. Anteriormente, tres personas fueron baleadas en las proximidades, una de ellas mortalmente.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence marker with the No. 9 on it rests near a bullet shell casing at a crime scene.
Letters to the Editor
Supreme Court rulings, NRA are to blame for our gun culture
Both the court and the National Rifle Association have made it difficult to curb gun violence, and police have to deal with the fallout.
By Letters to the Editor
 