Things to do in Chicago June 27-July 3: The Mix
The Rolling Stones, the annual Chicago Pride Parade and the opening of Illuminarium on Navy Pier are among the highlights of things to see and do in the week ahead.
Festival Fun
- While the Chicago Pride Parade will be smaller than in past years, this won’t diminish the joyous fun and celebration. The 150 entries include floats, performance groups, marching bands and more. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday from Sheridan Road and Broadway, then goes south along Broadway to Halsted Street, south on Halsted to Belmont Avenue, east on Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey Avenue. Go online to pridechicago.org.
- Logan Square Arts Festival includes artists, performance art, an interactive arts area, vendors, food and 30 music acts on two stages (McKinley Dixon, MJ Lenderman and the Wind, Wishy, Binki, Phony and more). From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Logan Boulevard, Kedzie Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Go to logansquareartsfestival.com.
- Millennium Art Festival features 110 artists, live music, food trucks, children’s activities and art demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Michigan Avenue and Lake Street. Admission: free. Go to amdurproductions.com.
Theater
- Midsommer Flight, the company that brings free performances of Shakespeare’s plays to city parks, presents the classic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.” Beth Wolf directs the story of young lovers — Juliet (Ebby Offord) and her Romeo (Faiz Siddique) — caught between their feuding families. Performed at various parks throughout the summer, beginning Friday through Sunday at Chicago Women’s Park and Garden, 1801 S. Indiana Ave. For a complete list of parks hosting performances through Aug. 4, go to midsommerflight.com.
- “Magical Thinking” is David Parr’s latest magic show, which looks at the human desire to experience things that make us feel awe. Objects vanish or transform, time seemingly rewinds, hidden thoughts are revealed, and spooky spirits make an appearance. Parr also delves into games and storytelling, history and folklore and the mind of a magician. At 7 p.m. Wednesdays July 3-Sept. 25 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark St. Tickets: $42, $47.50. Go to chicagomagiclounge.com.
Comedy
- Tagged “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” Nate Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a clown turned world-class magician whose influence was seen on the comic’s debut album “Yelled at by a Clown.” Last October, Bargatze was a hit when he hosted “Saturday Night Live.” A skit featuring him as George Washington giving a pep talk to his troops is a classic. Catch up with the comedian at 7 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $39+. Go to ticketmaster.com.
Dance
- Visceral Dance Chicago performs Gustavo Ramirez Sansano’s “Carmen.Maquia,” a contemporary take on Bizet’s classic opera inspired in part by the paintings of Pablo Picasso. The choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco and features Bizet’s music and other works. At 6:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave. Tickets: $25-$80, $175 for opening-night celebration with pre- and post-show festivities. Go to visceraldance.com.
Music
- The Rolling Stones remain the Energizer Bunnies of rock ‘n’ roll. Expect to hear songs from the Stones’ 2023 album “Hackney Diamonds” and from their vast catalog of classics in an energetic two-hour set from Mick, Keith, Ron and drummer Steve Jordan, who took over for the late Charlie Watts. At 8 p.m. Thursday (Bettye LaVette opens) and Sunday (Lainey Wilson opens) at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. Tickets: $99+. Go to soldierfield.com.
- Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, who has scored 10 films for director Hayao Miyazaki, conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in his latest symphony as well as highlights from other compositions from the films “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Princess Mononoke.” At 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets: $175+. Go to cso.org.
- Millennium Park Summer Music Series gets underway with blues artists Charlie Musselwhite and Ivan Singh at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street. Upcoming concerts through Aug. 8 feature Buscabulla, Seun Kuti, Gza, Protoje, Corinne Bailey Rae and more. Admission: free. Go to millenniumpark.org.
- Two Latin music groups have joined for a co-headlining tour: the alternative rock band Caifanes and the leader of the Rock en Espanol movement, Cafe Tacvba. At 8 p.m Saturday at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $100+. Go to livenation.com.
- Synth-pop band Future Islands tours behind its seventh album “People Who Aren’t There Anymore,” which finds the bandmates challenging themselves and each other on a set of memorably fine songs. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. Tickets: $37.50+. Go to auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, thus the band’s name AJR, bring their indie-pop tunes to town for a 6:45 p.m. show Saturday at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd. Tickets: $54+. Go to ticketmaster.com.
- Santana and Counting Crows showcase their classic hits at 7 p.m. Saturday at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Rd., Tinley Park. Tickets: $35+. Go to livenation.com.
- For a taste of country music, check out Clint Black and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at 7 p.m. Sunday at Ravinia Park, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $49-$125. Go to ravinia.org.
- FitzGerald’s hosts “33 Revolutions: Posters & Prints from Screwball Press 1991-2024,” a retrospective of Steve W’s music posters for club shows. Music — by Jon Langford & His Fancy Men, Environmental Encroachment and The Walkie-Talkies — starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday (come early to view the posters, which are on view through July) at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt Rd. Tickets: $20, $25. Go to fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
- Come back a few days later for FitzGerald’s American Music Festival (July 3-6, 6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn) with a lineup including Nikki Lane, The Jayhawks, The Waco Brothers, Old 97’s, Tributosaurus, Marcia Ball, Joe Pug, Ike Reilly Assassination and Deeohgee. The festival is mostly sold out, but some tickets ($65) will be available at the door. There’s also a late-night entry fee ($20) for acts at 10 p.m. Go to fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Museums
- Chicago artist Alberto Aguilar draws inspiration from the College of DuPage Permanent Art Collection to create site-specific installations in the new exhibition “Grid Luck.” Aguilar provides a perspective on overlooked possibilities and explores the grid’s role. From Saturday through Oct. 6 at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Admission: free. Go to theccma.org.
Movies
- Sundance Institute x Chicago, presented by Choose Chicago, the city of Chicago and the Sundance Institute, includes films, panel discussions, master classes and community programming. Screenings include Dawn Porter’s “Luther: Never Too Much,” a documentary about Luther Van Dross; Julian Brave NoiseCat’s “Sugarcane,” an investigation into the abuse and disappearance of children at an Indian residential school; Aaron Schimberg’s “A Different Man,” about an aspiring actor who undergoes a radical medical procedure to change his appearance, and Caroline Lindy’s “Your Monster,” about an actress who finds her voice again with the help of a monster living in her closet. From Friday through Sunday at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., and Davis Theatre, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets: $20. (Panel discussions and master classes are free.) Go to choosechicago.com.
- Taiwan Pride Film Festival showcases screenings and panel discussions that highlight the rich diversity of Taiwan’s film industry. The films are Zhang Hong-Jie’s “When the Dawn Comes,” Blue Lan’s “After School,” Zero Chou’s “Wrath of Desire” and Erich Rettstadt’s “Tank Fairy.” From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at CineCity Studios, 2429 W. 14th St. Tickets: $10-$50. Go to taiwanpridefilmfestival.com.
- Navy Pier presents Water Flicks, an outdoor film series. This summer’s theme is science. Among the films are “Oppenheimer,” “Back to the Future,” “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” “Interstellar” and “Weird Science.” At 6:30 p.m. Mondays July 1-Aug. 26 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Admission: free. Go to navypier.org.
Family Fun
- Illuminarium, a multisensory immersive experience, debuts with “Wild: A Safari Experience” and “Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond.” Located in Navy Pier’s former Crystal Gardens, the walking tour uses technology to bring visitors face-to-face with animals in their natural habitats and into space for a walk on the moon and a look at our galaxy and solar system. Opens Friday at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Tickets: $24.99+. Go to illuminarium.com/chicago.
- Cabinet of Curiosity presents Pedal Powered Picnic, an outdoor benefit supporting free summer programs. Enjoy food, Pedal Powered Playground’s interactive sculptures, bikes that power whimsical devices, an engineering workshop, a puppet show and a free coloring book. From noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 3636 Iron St. Tickets: $50. And Pedal Powered Playground’s free performances are Sundays on State, 175 N. State St. (July 13); Marquette Park, 6743 S. Kedzie Ave. (Aug. 3) and Boler Park, 3601 W. Arthington St. (Aug. 10). Go to cocechicago.com.
