Things to do in Chicago June 20-26: The Mix
Chicago Pride Fest, the new ‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ musical and a Billy Joel-Stevie Nicks concert are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
Theater
- In a season filled with Broadway-bound shows, here’s another debut. “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown’s musical adaptation of author John Berendt’s 1994 best-seller that’s set in Savannah, Georgia, among the Southern charm of the city’s eccentric residents. The story unfolds around a wealthy antiques dealer who is accused of murder and the sensational trial which exposes the fine line between good and evil. The cast features J. Harrison Ghee, Tom Hewitt and Sierra Boggess; Rob Ashford directs. From June 25-Aug. 4 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$175. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- E. Faye Butler directs “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a musical revue that features the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller. Usually set in Harlem, but for this production in Bronzeville, it features more than 30 favorites including “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Joint Is Jumpin’” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.” From June 26-Aug. 18 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $52.95+. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
- “The Hot Wing King” is Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a fun night of pre-competition prep for Memphis’ annual hot wing festival that just might turn into a disaster. Lili-Anne Brown directs. From June 20-July 21 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe. Tickets: $35-$90. Visit writerstheatre.org.
- Token Theatre presents “Zac Efron,” David Rhee and Wai Yim’s play about two Asian Americans looking for love and the complexities that come with their adventures. Yim, Hansel Tan and Gordon Chow star; Alan Muraoka directs. From June 20-July 21 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells. Tickets: $40. Visit tokentheatre.net.
- BIPOC Play Festival features Louis Johnson’s “The Nag,” Marie Yuen’s “First Comes Love,” Makeda M. Declet’s “Issa Was Here,” and excerpts from Alfonzo Khalil’s “The New New Testament” and India Nicole Burton’s “Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation.” From June 21-30 at Perceptions Theatre, 1825 E. 79th. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit perceptionstheatre.org.
- Festival of Unfinished Work features six short scenes from full-length plays in process: Karissa Murrell Myers’ “Blood of My Mother’s,” Alexander Attea’s “Grape Leaves,” Zach Barr’s “New Oleanna,” Ben F. Locke’s “Remembrance,” Skyler Tarnas’ “They Broke Up” and Evalina Lakin’s “Top Girl or the cheerleader play.” From June 26-30 at Bramble Theatre, 5545 N. Clark. Tickets: $25. Visit brambletheatre.org.
Dance
- Chicago Tap Allstars presents “Can You Hear Us Now: The Queer Tap Dance Revolution,” which features original choreography from company dancers inspired by historical figures in tap dance and jazz music history from the LGBTQIA+ community. From June 20-22 The Edge Theater, 5541 N. Broadway. Tickets: $35-$75. Visit chicagotaptheatre.com.
Music
- In between shows in his ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel hits the road with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks. The two pop-rock icons delve into their individual songbooks for an evening of nostalgic hits and more. At 7 p.m. June 21 at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. Tickets: $129+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Justin Timberlake, on his first tour in five years, highlights tunes from his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” Now free after his arrest early Tuesday on drunken driving charges, the singer-songwriter still was scheduled to perform at press time. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $130+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Milwaukee’s annual music bash, Summerfest, takes place over nine days and features nearly 600 artists. On the roster are Kane Brown, Mötley Crüe, SZA, Illenium, Tyler Childers, Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert, Carly Rae Jepsen, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Sleater Kinney, Dawes, En Vogue, Jamila Woods, Shovels and Rope and more. From June 20-22, 27-29 and July 4-6 in downtown Milwaukee along the lakefront. Tickets: $28+. Visit summerfest.com.
- Lahav Shani conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique,” and Daniel Trifonov takes the spotlight in a piano concerto composed for him by Mason Bates. At 7:30 p.m. June 20 and 22; 1:30 p.m. June 21 and 3 p.m. June 23 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45+. Visit cso.org.
- The late great Tony Bennett had a long history with Ravinia, where his performances were always a season highlight. Tonight he is remembered as Michael Feinstein, accompanied by the Carnegie Hall Big Band, performs his tribute to the iconic singer. At 7:30 p.m. June 23 at Ravinia, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $70-$90. Visit ravinia.org.
- A new season of Tuesdays on the Terrace gets underway with a lineup of jazz, house, indie-pop and more. First up is marimba player Jorge Morataya (June 25) followed by Maggie Brown (July 2) and Shaun J. Wright (July 9). Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through Aug. 27 outside at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission is free. Visit mcachicago.org.
- The Violent Femmes join with the Chicago Philharmonic to perform the entirety of their self-titled debut album, which turns 40 this year. At 8 p.m. June 21 at Ravinia, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $48-$95. Visit ravinia.org.
- Cedric Burnside follows in the footsteps of his musician grandfather, R.L. Burnside, when he brings his brand of hill country blues to town for a two-night stand. Nathan Graham opens at 8 p.m. June 25-26 at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport. Tickets: $20, $25. Visit lh-st.com.
- British-Brazilian singer-songwriter Liana Flores’ music is an intoxicating mix of influences from British folk and classic jazz to ‘60s Brazilian bossa nova. Mei Semones opens at 5 and 8 p.m. June 22 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $18. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Museums
- “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” features photographs, news clippings, selected writings and ephemera from the Mike Royko Papers at the Newberry Library. Best known for his daily column, his five-decade career spanned three dailies: the Daily News, Sun-Times and Tribune. His best-selling book “Boss,” about Mayor Richard J. Daley, has never gone out of print. From June 20-Sept 28 at Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton. Admission is free. Visit newberry.org.
- “Ellsworth Kelly: Spectrum Colors Arranged by Chance” features eight large-scale collages created using sticky colored paper, cut into squares and arranged by chance in a 40-inch-wide grid formation. These collages are key early works in Kelly’s career, showing his experiments with chance, his constructive use of color and the evolution of his impersonal aesthetic. From June 22-Sept. 9 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.
- The Driehaus Museum is celebrating the addition of the Murphy Auditorium to its museum campus with free admission June 21-23. At 6 p.m. June 21 there’s a conversation with architect Joe Antunovich, who helped restore the Nickerson Mansion and the auditorium, plus a performance by members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information, visit driehausmuseum.org.
Movies
- The film series “Scored by Hisaishi” features films the composer Joe Hisaishi scored for revered director Hayao Miyazaki: “Princess Mononoke,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “The Wind Rises” and “The Boy and the Heron.” (Hisaishi will be in town June 27-30 to conduct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.) Films screen from June 22-26 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $14.50. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” gets the live score treatment when the 70-person Chicago Philharmonic performs as the film screens. Also performing is special guest Massamba Diop, a Senegalese tama drummer who recorded and co-created parts of the original score. At 7:30 p.m. June 22 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $69+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
Festival fun
- Chicago Pride Fest is a two-day party that features more than 40 performers across three stages, including JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Sapphira Cristal, Kaleena Zanders, Bob the Drag Queen, Amber Riley, Alex Lo, Max Rae and many more. Plus there are vendors, food, a Youth Pride Space, a Proud Pet Parade, speakers, dance exhibitions, DJs and more. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 22-23 on Halsted from Addison to Grace. Admission: $15 suggested donation. Visit northhalsted.com.
- Magnificent Mile Art Festival features 60 juried artists with jewelry, fashion, paintings, photography and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22-23 at 875 N. Michigan. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
- Inferno Fest features a variety of hot twists on traditional American, Italian and Mexican dishes, spicy sweets and cocktails. There’s also a fiery eating contest for brave foodies. From 4:30-9:30 p.m. June 26 in Everts Park, 111 North, Highwood. Visit celebratehighwood.org.
- Check out motorcycles and hot rods at the Motoblot Street Rally, plus punk, rock and psychobilly bands, a pin-up contest, a motorcycle builder’s challenge and more. From 5 p.m.-2 a.m. June 21 at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland; noon-10 p.m. June 22 and noon-dusk June 23 at Fulton and Ashland. Admission: $18-$45. Visit motoblot.com.
Workshop
- Butterflies ‘N Effect, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families, hosts Parenting & Pancakes, a free workshop offering advice on how to navigate the challenges of modern-day parenting. From 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 22 at Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
