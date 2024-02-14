Things to do in Chicago Feb. 15-21: The Mix
Chance the Rapper at the Ramova, Widespread Panic at the Chicago Theatre, and a Presidents Day celebration at the Chicago History Museum are among the highights in the week ahead.
Theater
- “The Reclamation of Madison Hemings” is Charles Smith’s drama set after the Civil War, as Hemings (Jon Hudson Odom), the son of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, and Israel Jefferson (Manny Buckley), a formerly enslaved footman, return to Monticello, where they face their conflicting feelings about the man who wrote, “All men are created equal.” Chuck Smith directs. From Feb. 16-March 24 at American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25-$55. Visit americanbluestheater.com.
- Comedian Alex Edelman bring his acclaimed solo Broadway show, “Just for Us,” to town for a two-week run. The piece, an exploration of identity and our capacity for empathy, recounts Edelman’s decision, after anti-Semitic rhetoric is directed at him online, to go directly to the source: a meeting of White Nationalists, where he confronts the people behind the remarks. From Feb.15-25 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $52-$88. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences presents “James and the Giant Peach,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Timothy Allen McDonald’s musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel about a young boy who discovers a magic potion that sends him on an adventure of enormous proportions. Tommy Rapley directs and choreographs. From Feb. 16-March 30 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $15.75. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- Jackalope Theatre presents “The Smuggler,” Ronán Noone’s one-man thriller starring Andrew Burden Swanson as an Irish immigrant working as a bartender at an affluent summer enclave, where he is drawn into the island’s dark world. Gus Menary directs. From Feb. 16-March 16 at Berger Park, 6205 N. Sheridan. Tickets: $15-$25. Visit jackalopetheatre.org.
- Vogue dancer Fabulous Freddie’s “The Chronicles of Fabulous Freddie: That Love” is a multi-practice and multi-media performance that weaves a story of healing, heroism and humor into a tale of surviving, thriving and shining. At 8 p.m. Feb. 16-17 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- “Wipeout” is Aurora Real de Asua’s comedy about three friends staring at 70 who embark on their first-ever surfing lesson and along the way learn how to navigate friendship, fear and letting go. Devon de Mayo directs the world premiere play. From Feb. 17-March 30 at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 Ridge. Tickets: $39. Visit rivendelltheatre.org.
- Saint Sebastian Players’ new season begins with “An Enemy of the People,” Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama about a medical officer who discovers contaminated water in a town’s recently opened spa and refuses to stay silent. Jim Masini directs. From Feb. 16-March 10 at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey. Tickets: $30. Visit saintsebastianplayers.org.
- Lauren Gunderson’s drama “Silent Sky” celebrates the contributions of Henrietta Leavitt and other 19th century female astronomers employed at the Harvard Observatory who were not recognized at the time for their work. From Feb. 16-March 17 at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit citadeltheatre.org.
- The Young People’s Theater of Chicago presents Wendy Kesselman’s one-act adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” that draws on previously unpublished diary entries. For ages 10 and up. From Feb. 17-March 24 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $26, $37. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
Dance
- The Joffrey Ballet season continues with “Studies in Blue,” a program featuring original works: Andrew McNicol’s “Yonder Blue,” Stina Quagebeur’s world premiere of “Hungry Ghosts” and Liam Scarlet’s “Hummingbird,” set to music by Philip Glass. With live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra. From Feb. 15-25 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $36+. Visit joffrey.org.
Music
- Chance the Rapper is the first major act to perform at the newly renovated Ramova Theater. He is among the co-owners of the historic 1929 venue along with fellow South Siders Jennifer Hudson and Quincy Jones. Chance’s next music project is “Star Line Gallery,” a combination of art, music and cinematography. The all-ages show begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at 3520 S. Halsted. Sold out but check resale sites. Visit ramovachicago.com.
- Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason makes his Chicago Symphony Orchestra debut in a performance of Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Also on the program: Beethoven’s “Leonore” Overture No. 3 and Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5. Paavo Järvi conducts. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 17 and 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45+. The CSO and Kanneh-Mason also perform a free community concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester. Visit cso.org.
- Hardworking jam band Widespread Panic brings its loose, rootsy brand of Southern rock filled with notes of jazz and blues to town for a three-night stand At 8 p.m. Feb. 15-17 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $85+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Blue Note Records with this double bill. The Blue Note Quintet is led by Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton and features Immanuel Wilkins (saxophone), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Matt Brewer (bass) and Kendrick Scott (drums). Blue Note’s history is filled with jazz legends including Grammy winner Ron Carter, whose Golden Striker Trio includes Russell Malone (guitar) and Donald Vega (piano). At 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $39+. Visit cso.org.
- Asheville, North Carolina, singer Indigo De Souza continues to polish her songwriting craftsmanship on her 2023 album “All of This Will End.” Pitchfork says the new songs are “fueled by earnest writing and exhilarating vocal performances.” At 8 p.m. Feb. 15 (Mia Joy opens) and Feb. 16 (Truth Club opens) at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $28+. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- Here's a great singer-songwriter double bill for roots music fans. Parker Millsap interweaves his acoustic folk past with newer influences on his recent release, “Wilderness Within You.” Caleb Caudle’s latest, “Forsythia,” recorded at Johnny Cash’s legendary Cash Cabin, finds Caudle inspired by the solitude and symbols found in nature. At 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $28. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Movies
- Screening the Oscar-nominated shorts — live action, animated and documentary — is a perennial favorite among film fans and a sure way to add more heft to your ballot knowledge before the ceremony on March 10. Check them out at Chicago theaters starting Feb. 15. Feb. 16, 24-25 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $11. For more information, visit shorts.tv.
- Auditorium Philms Concert Series debuts with “Blade Runner,” Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic starring Harrison Ford as a detective who hunts down bio-engineered humans. An all-electric 11-piece chamber orchestra made up of members of the Chicago Philharmonic performs Vangelis’ futuristic score. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $59+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
Museums & Exhibitions
- The Driehaus Museum presents “Sif Itona Westerberg: Twin Flame, Double Run,” the first solo U.S. museum exhibition of works by the Copenhagen-based artist who takes inspiration from the Ancient Greek myth of soulmates. The exhibition will couple Westerberg's inventive aerated concrete and bronze sculpture with the Nickerson Mansion's immersive interior decor. From Feb. 15-April 14 at Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie. Admission: $10-$20, children under 12 free. Visit driehausmuseum.org.
- “Titanic: The Exhibition” showcases hundreds of artifacts from the Titanic, her sister ships and the iconic “Titanic” film including props and costumes. The interactive exhibition chronicles the luxurious ship’s dramatic history from creation to tragedy. The artifacts are set inside fully immersive re-creations of the ship’s interior. Begins Feb. 16 at Westfield Old Orchard, 4936 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie. Tickets: $22-$59, children under 4 free. Visit thetitanicexhibition.com/chicago.
Family Fun
- Justin Roberts is one of the founders of the modern family music scene. Along with his band, the Not Ready for Naptime Players, he’s created a soundtrack to family’s lives, helping kids navigate the joys and sorrows of growing up. “He has the remarkable ability to see through a child’s eyes,” says the New York Times. At 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $18. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Chicago History Museum celebrates Presidents Day with a family-friendly event featuring hands-on activities for young children including “Letter to the President,” a chance for kids to let our nation’s leaders know what’s on their minds. All letters will be mailed to the White House. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 19 at 1601 N. Clark. Free with admission, which is free for Illinois residents on this day. Visit chicagohistory.org.
- Lina González-Granados leads members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Saint-Saëns’ playful “The Carnival of the Animals.” Guided by narration from storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston, the orchestra depicts nature’s most amazing creatures — from the mighty elephant to the majestic swan. Recommended for ages 5-12. At 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Feb. 17 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $15-$75. Visit cso.org.
