Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Things to do in Chicago March 7-13: The Mix

Lyric Opera’s ‘Aida,’ a dance version of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and a Juanes concert are among the highlights of the week ahead.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
A Streetcar Named Desire-photo by Amy Nelson.jpeg

Casey Hoekstra (from left) plays Stanley Kowalksi, Amanda Drinkall is Blanche DuBois Alina Taber plays Stella Kowalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Paramount’s Copley Theatre.

Amy Nelson

Theater

Aida - photo credit Scott Suchman.jpeg "Aida" — shown in the -Washington National Opera production — will be presented at Lyric Opera of Chicago. photo credit Scott Suchman

“Aida” — shown in the Washington National Opera production — will be presented at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Scott Suchman

Set in a steamy New Orleans, Tennessee Williams’ classic 1947 drama “A Streetcar Named Desire” is the story of hard-drinking Stanley Kowalski, his long-suffering, devoted wife Stella, and her lonely, vulnerable sister, Blanche DuBois. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, “Streetcar” is one of the most critically acclaimed plays of the 20th century and Williams' most popular work. Casey Hoekstra, Amanda Drinkall and Alina Taber star. Jim Corti and Elizabeth Swanson co-direct. From March 13-April 21 at Paramount Theatre’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $40-$55. Visit paramountaurora.com

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” is the next production at Lyric Opera. A captive princess, Aida (Michelle Bradley), torn between love and loyalty, must choose between patriotic duty and love for an enemy hero, Radames (Russell Thomas). Frances Zambello directs with Enrique Mazzola conducting the classic opera for the first time, adding the 100th title to his repertoire. From March 9-April 7 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $59+. Visit lyricopera.org

Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed staging of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play, stars Anette Barrios-Torres as Eliza Doolittle and Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins. Directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman. From March 12-17 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $27-$98. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Pretty-Woman-5.jpeg Chase Wolfe and Ellie Baker star in "Pretty Woman — The Musical." Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Chase Wolfe and Ellie Baker star in “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” is based on the popular romantic film and features a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance with a book by Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton. Jerry Mitchell directs. From March 12-17 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $30-$100. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Music Theater Works presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a musical about a group of unique students competing for a spelling bee championship while also finding the joy of being oneself. Christopher Pazdernik directs and choreographs. From March 7-31 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $39-$106. Visit musictheaterworks.com.

Putnam Country Spelling Bee - photo by Anthony Robert La Penna.jpeg

“Putnam Country Spelling Bee.”

Anthony Robert La Penna

Theatre 68’s Ronnie Marmo returns to perform two shows in rotating repertoire. He’ll star, along with his collaborator Thomas F. Evans, in the Chicago debut of Samuel Shem and Janet Surrey’s drama “Bill W. and Dr. Bob” (March 7-April 14), the true story of the founders of Alcoholics Anonymous. Marmo also will reprise his hit solo performance in “I’m Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce” (March 14-April 12), his play about the legendary comedian and his untimely death. At Biograph Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $69-$79. Visit theatre68.com/tickets.

Bill W. and Dr. Bob photo by Joey Mataratz.jpg Ronnie Marmo in "Bill W. and Dr. Bob."

Ronnie Marmo in “Bill W. and Dr. Bob.”

Joey Mataratz Photo

Through a collaboration with Music Theatre International and The Estate of Stephen Sondheim, theater companies have been invited to produce their own customizable Sondheim tributes. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre takes up the challenge with its Sondheim Tribute Revue, which features personal salutes from performers and tunes from many of Sondheim’s musicals including “Sweeney Todd,” “Company,” “Anyone Can Whistle” and more. From March 8-April 28 at Theo Unique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston. Tickets: $30-$59. Visit theo-u.com.

City Lit Theater presents “Two Hours in a Bar,” a double-header of new one-act plays: Kristine Thatcher’s and Larry Shue’s “Waiting for Tina Meyer,” about two best-friend actors waiting in a bar for a woman who sent one of them a note backstage earlier that evening, and Kingsley Day’s musical “Text Me,” a 21st century look at the problem of meeting people. From March 8-April 21 at Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org.

BrightSide Theatre stages Ira Levin’s comedic thriller “Deathtrap,” in which a playwright and his much younger former student attempt to kill each other. Jason Harrington directs. From March 8-24 at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. Tickets: $37. Visit brightsidetheatre.com.

Albany Park Theater Project reprises “Port of Entry,” its hit show from last summer that invites audiences to step inside the real-life stories of immigrants and refugees who live in the Albany Park neighborhood. The immersive piece is staged in a courtyard apartment building recreated within a 1929 three-story warehouse. From March 8-June 16 at 3547 W. Montrose. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit portofentrychicago.com.

Comedy

76th Directors Guild Of America Awards - Arrivals

Ilana Glazer

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fans missing the on-point humor of the great series “Broad City” will want to catch one of its stars, Ilana Glazer, who is coming to town with her new stand-up show. After the pressure of pumping out comedy sketches with co-star Abbi Jacobson for the critically acclaimed series, Glazer found refuge in a different medium. “I have never enjoyed stand-up this much,” she says. At 8 p.m. March 13 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $39+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Dance

MOMIX-Alice-photo-by-Sharen-Bradford.jpeg

MOMIX presents “Alice.”

Sharen Bradford Photo

Momix, the company founded by Moses Pendleton and known for its inventive and physical works, presents “Alice,” a piece inspired by the classic “Alice in Wonderland.” The family-friendly adventure follows Alice’s journey in Momix's magical and mysterious way. At 7:30 p.m. March 9 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $30+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

The Joffrey Academy of Dance presents “Winning Works,” new pieces by the winners of the 14th annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition: Jainil Mehta, Martha Nichols, Manoela Gonçalves, Houston Thomas and Xavier Núñez. Three winning pieces from previous years will also be performed. From March 8-17 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Tickets: $30. Visit joffrey.org.

“Liaison” is an international exploration of tap dance featuring Chicago Tap Theatre, Tapage of France and Tap Ole of Spain. From March 8-10 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $25+. Visit chicagotaptheatre.com.

Celebrate International Women’s Day with the world premiere of “Ouroboros,” Nejla Yatkin’s solo, interactive dance-theater piece, inspired by her nomadic ancestry, which incorporates original composition, multiple languages, live music and fusion of dance styles. At 7 p.m. March 8-10 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $16-$42. Visit linkshall.org.

World Ballet Series presents the classic ballet “Swan Lake.” At 6 p.m. March 10 at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan. Tickets: $40-$95. At 7 p.m. March 12 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet. Tickets: $55-$85. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Music

Eliades Ochoa photo by Massi Giorgeschi.jpeg

Eliades Ochoa.

Massi Giorgeschi Photo

On his new album “Guajiro,” Cuban guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa, one of the stars and founders of Buena Vista Social Club, showcases his singular voice and unique style and sound, which is rooted deep in Cuban tradition but with an appeal that is timeless and universal. At 8 p.m. March 8 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $35-$125. Visit cso.org.

The Eagles, now on what band members are saying is their final tour, welcome special guest Steely Dan for an evening of two very different styles of classic rock. At 7:30 p.m. March 8-9 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $270+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Grammy-winning Colombian musician Juanes, one of today’s leading Latin rock artists, tours behind his recent album, “Vida Cotidiana.” Called “stunning” by Rolling Stone, the album reflects on his relationship with his wife and children and the issues that affect his country. At 8 p.m. March 7 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $69+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Charlie Parr photo by Shekky Mosman.jpeg

Charlie Parr.

Shekky Mosman Photo

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Charlie Parr is known for performances that are magnetic and mesmerizing. He’ll offer a preview of new songs on his upcoming album, “Little Sun” (out March 22), which continues his unique brand of folk-blues. Roots music duo Two Runner (Paige Anderson and Emilie Rose) open the show at 5 and 8 p.m. March 9 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $26. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Singer-songwriter Matisyahu blends reggae-hip hop, alt rock and pop in songs that spin stories which enlighten, enthrall and expand the audience’s sense of possibility. Alternative rock band Cydeways opens at 7 p.m. March 8 at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $31+. Visit houseofblues.com/chicago.

Matisyahu photo by Juliana Ronderos.jpeg

Matisyahu.

Juliana Ronderos Photo

Family Fun

Disney Princess: The Concert features Broadway stars — Susan Egan (“Beauty and the Beast”), Syndee Winters (“The Lion King”) and Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin”) — performing favorite princess songs from many Disney animated films. They’ll also share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on stage and screen. At 2 p.m. March 10 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $23+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

The Adler Planetarium sky show “Niyah and the Multiverse” follows an imaginative Chicago pre-teen on a Afrofuturist journey though the multiverse. As Niyah digs into her questions about space and time, she’s joined by her friend Luis and a curious cat named Bast. Features an original script by Chicago writers Taylor Witten and Ytasha Womack. Ongoing at Adler Planetarium, 1300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Admission: $19, $8 for children 3-11; sky shows an additional $9. Visit adlerplanetarium.org.


