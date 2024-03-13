Things to do in Chicago March 14-20: The Mix
Olivia Rodrigo in concert, the St. Patrick’s Day parade and green river celebration, and the Phylicia Rashad-directed “Purpose” at Steppenwolf are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- Phylicia Rashad directs the world premiere of “Purpose,” Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' drama about the Jasper family, a pillar of Black American politics forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black radicalism. The cast features Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, Ayanna Bria Bakari, Harry Lennix and Tamara Tunie. From March 14-April 28 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$102. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- About Face Theatre presents “The Brightest Thing in the World,” Leah Nanako Winkler’s romantic comedy about Lane (Claire Kaplan), a barista, and Steph (JoJo Brown), her regular customer, as they encounter real-world challenges. Keira Fromm directs. From March 14-April 13 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: pay-what-you-can $5-$35. Visit thedentheatre.com.
- “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” is the musical based on the true story of the Grammy-winning husband-and-wife team. The score features many of their hit songs including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet” and more. From March 19-24 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $30-$100. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- The first built-in-Chicago production of the hit musical “Jersey Boys” this time stars Jason Michael Evans, Michael Metcalf, Adrian Aguilar and Andrew MacNaughton in the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. From March 15-May 19 at Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $60-$90. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.
- Idle Muse Theatre presents “What the Weird Sisters Saw,” a world premiere play based on Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” as told from the perspective of the three witches. Adapted by Evan Jackson and Tristan Brandon; directed by Jackson. From March 14-April 14 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa. Tickets: $30. Visit idlemuse.org.
- Filament Theatre presents “Cloud Man,” Ailie Cohen and Lewis Hetherington’s show from Scottish company Constellation Points that features puppetry, storytelling and lots of clouds in a gentle lesson about the ways we can care about the world. Performed by Molly Bunder. For ages 4-7. From March 16-April 14 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $12, $15. Visit filamenttheatre.org.
- Griffin Theatre presents “Frindle,” based on the children’s novel by Andrew Clements, about a young boy who decides to create his own word that builds a buzz in his school and town. Adapted and directed by William Massolia. From March 17-31 at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark. Tickets: $24.50. Visit raventheatre.com.
- The beautifully staged spectacle “Shen Yun” is a dream-like journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture filled with classical dance, live music and authentic costumes and backdrops. From March 14-17 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, $80+. Visit ticketmaster.com. From April 13-14 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $82.50+. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
Dance
- Now celebrating its 75th anniversary season, New York City Ballet returns to Chicago with a selection of works celebrating the past, present and future. Among the pieces are George Balanchine’s “Serenade,” Christopher Wheeldon’s “Liturgy” and Justin Peck’s “Partita,” Jerome Robbins’ “In the Night,” Balanchine’s “Four Temperaments,” Pam Tanowitz’s “Gustave le Gray No. 1” and Kyle Abraham’s “Love Letter (on shuffle).” From March 21-23 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $60+. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
- Evanston Dance Ensemble presents a collection of new works inspired by the theme of what it means to be an American. From March 14-17 at Josephine Lewis Theater, Northwestern University, 20 Arts Circle, Evanston. Tickets: $15, $25. Visit evanstondanceensemble.org.
Music
- Olivia Rodrigo comes to town on her first arena tour to celebrate “Guts,” one of the most hotly awaited albums of 2023. Expect lots of sparkle and a show that rocks as Rodrigo takes a journey through her young songbook. Singer Chappell Roan opens at 7:30 p.m. March 19-20 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Sold out but check resale sites. Visit unitedcenter.com.
- Chicago Sinfonietta celebrates Women’s History Month with a concert featuring Florence Price’s “Concert Overture No. 2,” violinist Amaryn Olmeda performing Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto,” Clarice Assad’s “The Evolution of AI” and Francis Poulenc’s “Les Biches Suite.” At 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago, Naperville, and 7:30 p.m. March 16 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $57, $67. Visit chicagosinfonietta.org.
- Blues musician Tinsley Ellis celebrates the release of his first-ever solo acoustic album, “Naked Truth,” steeped in the folk blues traditions of Muddy Waters, Skip James, Son House and Robert Johnson. At 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $17-$35. Visit evanstonspace.com.
- A great double bill: The Kooks are a pop band influenced by the '60s British invasion bands and post-punk; The Vaccines are a British indie-rock band known for their guitar-heavy sound. The pop band Daisy the Great opens the show at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $45-$60. Visit jamusa.com.
- Singer Jai Rodriguez, best known as the Culture Guy from the original “Queer Eye” reality series, performs as part of the Big Gay Cabaret series presented by Ginger Minj. At 8 p.m. March 15-16 and 5 p.m. March 17 at Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $45, $55, post-show meet and greet an additional $25. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.
- Max Rabe & Palast Orchester pay tribute to the music and style of Germany’s Weimar Era with a program that features songs by Kurt Weill, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter. At 3 p.m. March 15 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45-$199. Visit cso.org.
- Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin’s new release “though the world will tell me so,” was inspired by his decision to leave his life behind and travel Europe with nothing but a guitar and backpack. Check out the new songs at 7:30 p.m. March 19-20 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $55-$68. Visit citywinery.com.
- Malian kora master Ballaké Sissoko and South African classical guitarist Derek Gripper perform a unique show together of completely improvised music. At 8 p.m. March 20 Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $28. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Museums
- Instituto Cervantes presents “Moscoso Cosmos: The Visual Universe of Victor Moscoso,” an exhibit showcasing the graphic design of the Spanish-American artist best known for his psychedelic rock posters, advertisements and underground comics in San Francisco during the ‘60s and ‘70s. From March 15-June 15 at Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. Admission is free. Visit chicago.cervantes.es.
While Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outside Art undergoes renovations, it is lending the exhibit “Ted Degener: At Home with Artists” to The Art Center Highland Park. Featured are Degener’s photo portraits and videos of makers of art environments. The artists he encountered have transformed homes, gardens and studios into continually evolving, site-specific and life-encompassing works of art. To April 6 at The Art Center, 1957 Sheridan, Highland Park. Admission is free. Visit theartcenter.org.
Movies
- Gene Siskel Film Center and Chicago Film Society team up to present Technicolor Weekend, a series of films made with the complex Technicolor film process that rendered films in vivid colors. Films include Joseph Losey’s “The Boy with the Green Hair,” Jack Starrett’s “Cleopatra Jones,” Douglas Sirk’s “Has Anybody Seen My Gal,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now Redux,” Jerry Lewis’ “The Nutty Professor,” Richard Fleischer’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and a program of short films. From March 15-17 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- Asian Pop-Up Cinema returns with five weeks of screenings beginning with the U.S. premiere of Charles-Olivier Michaud’s “Ru,” the story of a young Vietnamese girl who, after a perilous journey, finds a new life in Quebec (6:30 p.m. March 20, Alliance Francaise, 810 N. Dearborn, $5). Each week films from a different region in Asia will be screened. From March 20-April 21 at AMC New City, 1500 N. Clybourn, and Block Museum, 40 Arts Circle, Evanston. Tickets: free-$5. Visit asianpopupcinema.org.
Family Fun
- Chicago St. Patrick’s Day traditions include the dyeing of the Chicago River beginning at 10 a.m. March 16, with the best viewing along the river from State to Columbus, followed by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepping off at 12:15 p.m. at Columbus and Monroe with an array of bands, dancers and politicians. The annual South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at noon March 17 from 103rd and Western in the Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood. Visit choosechicago.com.
- One of the best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in town can be found at the Irish American Heritage Center (4626 N. Knox). From 1-11 p.m. March 16, the festivities include Irish music, dance, children’s activities, art and crafts and more; from 3-11 p.m. March 17 find children’s activities and ongoing music with the Screaming Orphans performing at 7 p.m. Admission: $10-$20; children under 12 free. Visit irish-american.org.
- “Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” is an interactive stage show that encourages children to help the pups follow a treasure map, dance the pirate boogie and solve picture puzzles in an epic adventure during a Pirate Day celebration. At 10:30 a.m., 2, 5:30 p.m. March 16 and 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. March 17 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $30+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
