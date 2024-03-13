Things to do in Chicago March 14-20: The Mix

While Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outside Art undergoes renovations, it is lending the exhibit “Ted Degener: At Home with Artists” to The Art Center Highland Park. Featured are Degener’s photo portraits and videos of makers of art environments. The artists he encountered have transformed homes, gardens and studios into continually evolving, site-specific and life-encompassing works of art. To April 6 at The Art Center, 1957 Sheridan, Highland Park. Admission is free. Visit theartcenter.org.

