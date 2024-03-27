Things to do in Chicago March 28-April 3: The Mix

Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise has returned for a new season of introducing locals and tourists alike to Chicago’s “canyon of architecture.” It’s one of the best architecture tours in town as viewers aboard Chicago’s First Lady learn the stories of more than 50 buildings and 13 bascule bridges along the river. Cruises depart from the Riverwalk at Michigan Avenue bridge and Wacker. Tickets: $54+. Visit cruisechicago.com.

Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise. Chicago’s First Lady Cruises