Things to do in Chicago March 28-April 3: The Mix
Bad Bunny in concert at the United Center, “Churchill,” the one-man show, Percival Everett in conversation about his new book, and the return of Chicago Architecture Center River Cruises are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- Veteran British actor David Payne stars in “Churchill,” a one-man show about iconic prime minister, Winston Churchill, in which he tells of his exploits during the Boer War, his battles with fellow politicians and his special relationship with America’s presidents. From April 3-7 at Broadway Playhouse, Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $75. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” is Tom Stoppard’s classic play about two of Shakespeare’s minor characters as they wrestle with fundamental questions of identity, loss, fate, friendship and the absurdity of existence. Nate Burger and Erik Hellman star; artistic director Charles Newell directs his last play before transitioning into his new position of senior artistic consultant this summer. From March 29-April 21 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis. Tickets: $40-$88. Visit courttheatre.org.
- Curious Theatre Branch’s 35th season continues with “The Good,” Jenny Magnus’ new solo play which asks the question: “What is good?” and “Is not being good the same as being bad?” Stefan Brün directs. From March 29-April 21 at Chicago Dramatists, 789 N. Aberdeen. Tickets: $20 or pay-what-you-can. Visit curioustheatrebranch.com.
- Griffin Theatre presents a concert staging of “The House Without a Christmas Tree,” George Howe and William Massolia’s new musical based on Gail Rock’s holiday novel. Set in 1946 rural Nebraska, it’s the story of young Addie Mills who can’t understand why her father won’t allow a Christmas tree in the house. Dorothy Milne directs. From At 7:30 p.m. March 29-30 at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit raventheatre.com.
- Instituto Cervantes and Water People Theater present “Mujeres Creando” (“Women Creating”), a theatrical concert series featuring new works written by playwrights from Latin America and Spain, exploring the theme of human rights. To April 25 at Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. Admission is free but a reservation is required. For a list of plays and dates, visit waterpeople.org.
- “Force! an opera in three acts” is Anna Martine Whitehead’s work that features a live band mixing gospel, folk, pop and jazz with experimental dance, song and spoken word. At 7:30 p.m. March 28-30 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Tickets: $30 (advance tickets sold out but walk up tickets available at the door). Visit mcachicago.org.
Author Percival Everett, whose novel “Erasure” was adapted into the Oscar-nominated film “American Fiction,” discusses his new novel “James,” an action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” as told from Jim’s point of view. Author Gabriel Bump leads the conversation at 7 p.m. March 28 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $10. Visit fineartsbuilding.com/events.
- Ondřej Pšenička’s “52 Lovers” is a highly interactive evening of magic created by the magician known for his original magic effects and impish personality. From April 3-June 26 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark. Tickets: $42.50, $47.50. Visit chicagomagiclounge.com.
Dance
- Steppenwolf Theatre’s Lookout Series presents the return of its residency program offering Chicago dance practitioners the chance to curate a series of performances. The new series, titled “Merge,” curated by Helen Lee, features two programs: Mitsu Salmon’s “Desert Turtle” and Hannah Marcus’ “bones fragile” (March 28-March 30); Kinnari Vora’s “Kissing the Earth” and “Freedom From and Freedom To” featuring Cristal Sabbagh, Scott Rubin, Amanda Maraist, Sharon Udoh, Kara Brody and Krissy Bergmark (April 4-6). At Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $35. Visit steppenwolf.org.
Music
- Bad Bunny recently returned to his Latin trap roots. So his Most Wanted Tour, where the singer channels a modern-day Western cowboy outlaw, is sure to include such songs as “Monaco, “Mercedes Carota” and “Thunder y Lightning.” At 8 p.m. March 28-30 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $129+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Jontavious Willis is on a mission to reinvigorate the blues with the spirit of the past. He blends his Georgia heritage with a reverence for traditional blues as he performs original, toe-tapping tunes in various styles including Delta, Piedmont, Texas and Gospel blues. At 8 p.m. March 28 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $15-$20. Visit evanstonspace.com.
- Chicago native Herbie Hancock returns to town for a performance with an ensemble that includes Terence Blanchard (trumpet) Devin Daniels (saxophone), James Genus (bass), Lionel Loueke (guitar) and Trevor Lawrence (drums). At 8 p.m. March 30 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $115-$299. Visit cso.org.
Texas singer-songwriter and guitar slinger Carolyn Wonderland performs songs from her recent Alligator Records album “Tempting Fate,” which was produced by roots master Dave Alvin. She’s joined by Amythyst Kiah, “one of roots music’s most promising new voices” (Rolling Stone). At 7:30 p.m. March 30 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $10, $30. Visit logancenter.uchicago.edu.
- Enjoy some hot jazz and Western swing when Hot Club of Cowtown — guitarist Whit Smith, violinist Elana James and bassist Jake Erwin — performs at 8 p.m. April 3 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets: $29+. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Museums
- If you’ve ever wondered what Rush Street was like back in its heyday (the 1950s-1970s), step into the Newberry Library exhibit “A Night at Mister Kelly’s” and find out what you missed. One of the hot spots of the nightlife scene run by George and Oscar Marienthal, Mr. Kelly’s welcomed popular singers (Bette Midler, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn) and comedians (Steve Martin, Lenny Bruce, Lily Tomlin, Richard Pryor). The exhibit is filled with fascinating artifacts pulled from the Mister Kelly’s Collection at the Newberry. To July 20 at 60 W. Walton. Admission is free. Visit newberry.org.
- “Alice Shaddle: Fuller Circles” presents the intricate world of a Chicago artist whose practice centered on paper-based creations for more than 60 years. Exhibited are papier-maché bas relief sculptures, shadow boxes, collaged objects, immersive installations with colored pencil drawings and paper mosaic collage compositions. From March 23-June 16 at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell. Admission is free. Visit hydeparkart.org.
Family Fun
- Visitors of all ages can interact with a variety of animal species, meet animal care specialists and learn about global conservation efforts that support endangered species recovery at “Wild World: Miracles in Conservation.” Featured are science-based exhibits that highlight real-life stories about wildlife rehabilitation and conservation. Meet animals including a cane toad, crested gecko, ferret and bumblebee dart frog. To June 9 at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon. Admission: $8-$17. Visit naturemuseum.org.
Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise has returned for a new season of introducing locals and tourists alike to Chicago’s “canyon of architecture.” It’s one of the best architecture tours in town as viewers aboard Chicago’s First Lady learn the stories of more than 50 buildings and 13 bascule bridges along the river. Cruises depart from the Riverwalk at Michigan Avenue bridge and Wacker. Tickets: $54+. Visit cruisechicago.com.