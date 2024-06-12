Things to do in Chicago June 13-19: The Mix

Chicago loves a Wilco show, as evidenced by the quick sellout of its “Tour to Infinity” two-night stand. But don’t despair; tickets are available at resale sites. Cut Worms open at 6:30 p.m. June 14-15 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Visit saltshedchicago.com .

Bonny Light Horseman — Anaïs Mitchell (co-writer of the musical “Hadestown”), Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman — tour behind the trio’s third album, “Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free.” The 18-song, double LP encompasses the group’s artistic layers: its roots in the sounds and lyrical spirit of traditional folk music and its more experimental and emotionally raw version of the band. At 8 p.m. June 13 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $30. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.