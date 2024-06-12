Things to do in Chicago June 13-19: The Mix
Janet Jackson at the United Center, Wilco at the Salt Shed, the return of Chicago SummerDance and Sundays on State are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- With Tony Award winners Laurie Metcalf starring and Joe Mantello directing, Samuel D. Hunter’s “Little Bear Ridge Road” definitely has the feel of a pre-Broadway tryout. Metcalf returns to her Steppenwolf home for the world premiere comedy-drama about the last two members of a family tree, an estranged aunt and nephew, who reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father’s passing. Joining her onstage are John Drea, Meighan Gerachis and Micah Stock. From June 13-July 21 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20+. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- “Beehive: The 60s Musical,” a celebration of 1960s female empowerment, includes classics such as “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Be My Baby” and more. Deidre Goodwin directs and choreographs. From June 19-Aug. 11 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $60+. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater continues introducing young audiences to live theater with “Corduroy,” Barry Kornhauser’s adaptation of Don Freeman’s classic children’s books “Corduroy” and “A Pocket for Corduroy,” which follow the adventures of the beloved bear in the green overalls. Amber Mak directs the 60-minute show. From June 18-July 14 at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $42, $26 for 12 and under. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents “1619: A Journey of the People,” Ted Williams III’s musical that traces the African American journey toward freedom and equality. Tim Rhoze and Williams co-direct. From June 15-30 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $32. Visit fjtheatre.com.
Comedy
- Comedian Seth Meyers, a Northwestern Univeristy grad, began his career at ImprovOlympic and was performing a Boom Chicago show when “Saturday Night Live” talent scouts tapped him for an audition. The rest is “SNL” history. Which brings him to today and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” At 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 14-15 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $59.75-$99.75. Visit jamusa.com.
Dance
- The Joffrey Ballet presents “Joffrey for All,” a free performance of mixed repertoire including works by choreographers Cathy Marston, Justin Peck, Yuri Possokhov, Christopher Wheeldon and Manoela Gonçalves. At 5:30 p.m. June 16 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Visit joffrey.org.
- Ensemble Español presents “Duende Flamenco” featuring international award-winning flamenco superstars: La Lupi, Niño de los Reyes, Curro de María, Diego “El Negro” Alvarez, José Moreno and José Diaz Cachito. At 8 p.m. June 15 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $30. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Music
- Janet Jackson celebrates her 50th anniversary in the entertainment world with her Together Again tour featuring her biggest chart-topping hits. Hip-hop artist Nelly opens the show at 8 p.m. June 19 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $55+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell perform “The Elements,” a suite of five works for violin and orchestra, commissioned by Bell and written by American composers Kevin Puts (earth), Edgar Meyer (water), Jake Heggie (fire), Jennifer Higdon (air) and Jessie Montgomery (space). Also on the program: Weber’s “Oberon” Overture and Shostakovich’s First Symphony; Juraj Valčuha conducts. At 7:30 p.m. June 13, 15 and 1:30 p.m. June 14 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $35+. Visit cso.org.
- Tyler Childers’ brand of country music, born in the hills of eastern Kentucky, is filled with bluegrass-folk notes and Appalachian traditions. The 32-year-old artist tours behind his recent album, “Rustin’ in the Rain.” At 7:30 p.m. June 13 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $71+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Chicago loves a Wilco show, as evidenced by the quick sellout of its “Tour to Infinity” two-night stand. But don’t despair; tickets are available at resale sites. Cut Worms open at 6:30 p.m. June 14-15 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Visit saltshedchicago.com.
- The 2024 Blues on the Fox Festival features performances by Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Robert Randolph, Toronzo Cannon, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Guy King and Wayne Baker Brooks. At 7 p.m. June 14 and 3 p.m. June 15 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Tickets: $20, $25. Visit riveredgeaurora.com.
Bonny Light Horseman — Anaïs Mitchell (co-writer of the musical “Hadestown”), Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman — tour behind the trio’s third album, “Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free.” The 18-song, double LP encompasses the group’s artistic layers: its roots in the sounds and lyrical spirit of traditional folk music and its more experimental and emotionally raw version of the band. At 8 p.m. June 13 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $30. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- Winnetka Music Festival features performances by more than 20 bands including Band of Horses, Milky Chance, Half Moon Run, Yola, The Verve Pipe, Rayland Baxter, Rebirth Brass Band, Grace Bowers, Heartless Bastards, The Heavy Heavy and more. From June 15-16 at 620 Lincoln, Winnetka. Tickets: $49+. Visit winnetkamusicfestival.com.
- Steve Dawson (Dolly Varden) celebrates the release of his sixth solo album, “Ghosts,” at 8 p.m. June 16 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $15. Visit evanstonspacemusic.com.
- Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown bring their country music sounds to town for a performance at 5 p.m. June 15 at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. Tickets: $150+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Museums
- “Of Her Becoming: Elizabeth Catlett’s Legacy in Chicago” highlights the printmaking, work and impact of the influential artist and activist. The exhibit focuses on Catlett’s (1915-2012) time on the South Side and sheds new light on a period that revolutionized her artistic practice. Includes lithographs and linoleum prints by Catlett as well as works by contemporary Black women printmakers from the South Side: Angela Davis Fegan, Krista Franklin and Rebel Betty. From June 14-Aug. 31 at University of Chicago’s Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield. Admission is free. Visit artsandpubliclife.org.
Movies
- African Diaspora International Film Festival presents 13 films that highlight the diversity of global cultures. The festival opens with Pamela Bright-Moon’s “Respect My Crown,” a documentary that examines the leadership role of Black women in California. Also on opening night are Marina Gonzalez Palmier’s “White Like the Moon” and Magdalena Albizu’s “Negrita,” which both explore identity and race issues within Latino communities. From June 14-16 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $10-$20, festival pass $65. For a complete roster of films, visit facets.org.
Family Fun
A beloved summer tradition, Chicago SummerDance, returns June 15-Sept. 8 with free outdoor dance lessons followed by music and dancing. The summerlong schedule includes dates in Grant Park as well as neighborhood parks citywide. Admission is free. For a complete list of dates and parks, visit chicagosummerdance.org.
- Chicago Botanic Garden’s “Lost and Found” blends art with science in an exploration of plant conservation. Throughout the garden’s trails, visitors can explore hands-on experiences, art installations and other activities inspired by restoration stories of plants once lost or forgotten. To Sept. 22 at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd, Glencoe. Admission prices vary. Visit chicagobotanic.org.
- “Clue: A Walking Mystery” returns (June 13-Sept. 15) for another summer of murder and mystery as participants try to solve the untimely death of estate owner Mr. Boden “Boddy” Black. Part walking tour, part murder mystery, it’s a twist on the classic board game and features new clues, puzzles and locations. “Clue” begins at Block 37, 108 N. State on the pedway level. Tickets: $35+. Visit cluewalkingexperience.com.
Festival Fun
- Chicago Loop Alliance presents the return of Sundays on State, an event that closes the street to traffic and instead fills it with an interactive block party featuring art, performances, children’s fun, food, shopping and more. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 16 and July 14 on State from Lake to Adams. Admission is free. Visit loopchicago.com/Sundays.
- More than 250 artists gather for the 66th Gold Coast Art Fair which also features live music, painting classes, children’s art activities, art demonstrations and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15-16 at Grant Park, DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and Monroe. Admission: $10-$15, 12 and under free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
- Taste of Randolph features food from local restaurants and live music including performances by Local H, Lucky Boys Confusion, The Beaches, Friko, Sincere Engineer and more. From 5-10 p.m. June 14, noon-10 p.m. June 15-16 on Randolph from Peoria to Racine. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit tasteofrandolph.org.
- If you have a taste for some smoky ribs, check out Ribfest, where local BBQ masters vie for the title “Best Ribs.” There’s also live music, children’s activities and more. From 5-10 p.m. June 14 and noon-10 p.m. June 15-16 on Lincoln from Irving Park to Berteau. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit ribfest-chicago.com.
- Scottish Festival & Highland Games is the Midwest’s largest celebration of Scotland’s culture, heritage, music, food, drink and more. Included are highland dancing, bagpiping, shortbread contests and more. From 1-10 p.m. June 14 and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 15 at DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester, Wheaton. Admission: $20-$45. Visit chicagoscots.org.