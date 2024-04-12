‘Supply chain backlog’ causes several Amtrak cancellations across Illinois

Amtrak canceled several of its scheduled runs in Illinois this weekend due to “equipment issues,” the rail agency said.

At least seven trains departing from or arriving to Chicago were called off — four scheduled for Friday and three on Saturday. Buses were substituted in some cases.

“A supply chain backlog from key vendors has delayed replacement parts needed to support required routine maintenance inspections,” an Amtrak spokesperson said. “Customers are being notified of some cancellations in the Amtrak Midwest network and substitute transportation by chartered buses is being provided as available. Refunds are also being made without penalty.”

Three scheduled trains between Chicago and St. Louis were canceled — two leaving Friday and the third leaving St. Louis early Saturday, arriving in Chicago around 10 a.m.

Other routes affected were the Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, and the Blue Water, between Chicago and Port Huron, Michigan; a Friday and Saturday run on each route were canceled.

No other cancellations had been announced by Friday evening. It wasn’t clear when the issues would be resolved.