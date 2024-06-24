The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Transportation Money News

UPS agrees to sell its Chicago-based freight-brokerage division for $1B

UPS CEO Carol Tome said “the decision to sell our Coyote Logistics business allows an even greater focus on our core business.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE UPS agrees to sell its Chicago-based freight-brokerage division for $1B
United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages.

United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages.

Charles Krupa/AP file

ATLANTA — United Parcel Service said Sunday it agreed to sell its Coyote Logistics division to RXO for just over $1 billion — less than it paid for the Chicago-based freight-brokerage company in 2015 — to focus more on its core package-delivery business.

UPS said it expects to close the sale by the year if regulators allow the deal. Atlanta-based UPS said it will update its financial outlook once the sale is completed.

UPS CEO Carol Tome said “the decision to sell our Coyote Logistics business allows an even greater focus on our core business.”

Freight brokers serve as middlemen between shippers and carriers such as UPS.

RXO, a freight broker based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said acquiring Coyote will nearly double the company, to $7.1 billion in annual revenue, and make it the third-biggest freight broker in North America. It said Coyote has 15,000 customers and 2,500 employees.

UPS paid $1.8 billion to buy Coyote from the private-equity firm Warburg Pincus as it looked to expand in the booming freight-brokerage business. Before that, UPS had used Coyote to provide extra truck space for shipments during the peak holiday season.

Coyote had a network of more than 35,000 trucking companies at the time UPS bought it. UPS said Sunday that Coyote now works with 100,000 carriers and manages 10,000 loads per day.

Next Up In News
Mike Royko exhibit aimed at people who admired the columnist and people who never heard of him
Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer dies at age 51
12-year-old girl shot in West Town
Man accused of throwing liquid in face of State's Attorney Kim Foxx and driving toward her
Caesar Pierogi & Cafe mixes it up with chocolate-filled pierogis and empanadas to antique Polish books
Northwestern surgeons perform one of the first 'awake' kidney transplant surgeries
The Latest
fotw06-26-24walleyeIndiana.JPG
Outdoors
A big walleye comes while trolling for steelhead
Phil Grenchik landed a big walleye while trolling for steelhead last week.
By Dale Bowman
 
CPD-06.JPG
Crime
12-year-old girl shot in West Town
She’s in good condition after being shot in her calf while riding in a car about 11 p.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NFL Draft Football
Bears
NFL power rankings: Are Bears, QB Caleb Williams ready to make their move?
The Bears are rising, but they aren’t the only ones. There are still plenty of hurdles in their path to contending.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx wears a blue suit jacket over a white shirt and holds a finger to her chin as a small microphone stands by her neck.
Crime
Man accused of throwing liquid in face of State's Attorney Kim Foxx and driving toward her
Foxx “was forced to step off of the road onto the parkway grass due to her fear of being struck,” according to court documents.
By Sun-Times staff
 
wotw06-23-24doefawnPalatine.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Suburban doe and fawn plus signs of a big-coho year
A doe and fawn ambling through the northwest suburbs and signs of a big-coho year on Lake Michigan are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 