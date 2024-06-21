The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Track fire delays downtown CTA trains on elevated lines

The Brown, Pink, Green, Orange and Purple Lines are still delayed after a fire Friday morning on the tracks at Adams and Wabash.

By  Mary Norkol
   
CTA trains

CTA Brown, Pink, Green, Orange and Purple Line trains were delayed Friday morning after a fire near Adams Street and Wabash Avenue.

Sun-Times file

Several CTA train lines were delayed Friday morning after a fire on the tracks in the Loop.

Brown, Pink, Green, Orange and Purple Line trains were delayed after a fire near Adams Street and Wabash Avenue, the CTA said.

The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene but didn’t immediately respond to questions about the fire.

Shuttle bus service was offered to riders affected by the fire, according to the CTA.

