Track fire delays downtown CTA trains on elevated lines

Several CTA train lines were delayed Friday morning after a fire on the tracks in the Loop.
Brown, Pink, Green, Orange and Purple Line trains were delayed after a fire near Adams Street and Wabash Avenue, the CTA said.
The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene but didn’t immediately respond to questions about the fire.
Shuttle bus service was offered to riders affected by the fire, according to the CTA.
The Latest
The company’s subchapter V filing, which is under Chapter 11, comes after the business marked its 30-year anniversary in 2023.
It’s part of a critical voter outreach plan that’s been in place since President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and has extended into the halls of the White House — as Biden combats former president Donald Trump and his army of social media influencers.
A black SUV and white sedan collided near the intersection of 83rd Street and Kedzie Avenue.
The shooting early Friday is the second in the area this week.
Some states have passed legislation to preserve these valuable resources, which protect wildlife and help stop flooding. Two environmental lawyers explain what the private sector can do to help.