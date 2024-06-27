The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 27, 2024
News Chicago Nation/World

Judge allows newly discovered will, for now, in battle over Gage Park recluse's $11 million fortune

Cook County Judge Daniel O. Tiernan approved a recently uncovered will that would redirect payouts from Joseph Stancak’s 119 distant relatives to an inactive New York daycare company.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Judge allows newly discovered will, for now, in battle over Gage Park recluse's $11 million fortune
The home on South Troy Street in Gage Park where Joseph Stancak lived.

The home on South Troy Street in Gage Park where Joseph Stancak lived.

Mitch Dudek / Sun-Times

A group of the late Joseph Stancak’s relatives laying claim to part of the reclusive Southwest Sider’s unclaimed fortune failed Thursday to shoot down a recently uncovered will that would leave Stancak’s entire $11 million estate to an inactive New York daycare company.

But the judge who made the decision left the door open for Stancak’s relatives to take another crack at disputing the will down the road.

It’s just the latest courtroom drama in the battle over the largest unclaimed estate in the nation’s history.

Cook County Judge Daniel O. Tiernan also heard testimony Thursday from two men, Mansoor Afzal and Asad Mahmood, who say they witnessed Stancak sign the will at a New York real estate office in 2015.

Although their testimony on the details of the will signing differed at times, Tiernan approved the will that he allowed into evidence in December. The judge explained that state law required him to approve the will if witnesses testified that Stancak was present and of a clear state of mind.

“This is designed to be a limited hearing,” the judge said. “It does not preclude a more formal will contest later on.”

But the testimony describing the will signing just didn’t add up, said Ashley Coppola, a lawyer representing many of the heirs who were in line for $100,000 payouts until the will was presented in court last year.

The ongoing fight over Stancak’s fortune can be traced to the brick bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood where Stancak lived and, unknown to his family and neighbors, accumulated his millions.

The man, described as neighbors as reclusive, died in December 2016 at 87, with no will then surfacing and no immediate family left behind. His $11 million fortune was the largest unclaimed estate in U.S. history and an immediate media sensation.

A search turned up more than 119 distant relatives around the world, and checks divvying up Stancak’s fortune were being prepared to be sent to them.

That was until a petition filed in June 2023 asked Tiernan to accept a newly turned-up will.

According to that will — dated Aug. 19, 2015 — Stancak left his entire estate to a New York company, Smart Kids Child Care Inc., and the company’s president, Mahmood.

“Children meant something to him,” Mahmood testified Thursday. Mahmood testified that he witnessed Stancak sign the will that he only recently discovered late last year in his home while cleaning for a move.

In his testimony, Mahmood said the company is inactive and has never had a physical location. Mahmood said he did not stand to benefit from the fortune, even though he is president of the daycare company co-founded by Afzal’s father.

Afzal testified that his father knew Stancak from the time his father lived in Chicago in the late 1980s and 1990s. He testified that his father knew Stancak because they were both electricians. Afzal’s father died the same year as Stancak, though he said he only learned of Stancak’s death one week ago from Mahmood.

Stancak would sometimes visit Afzal’s father in New York after his father moved there in 2002, Afzal testified. He said his father co-founded the daycare company and, in 2015, invited Afzal to witness the signing of the will.

Coppola cross examined each of the men and pressed them on details about the will signing. Each man had different answers about where a second, lost copy of the will was allegedly signed. Afzal said it was signed a day earlier at a diner in Queens, while Mahmood said it was signed at a real estate in the same borough, though he couldn’t produce a date for when that happened.

In a petition filed in court this month, Coppola and other attorneys representing Stancak’s relatives accuse Mahmood of forging the will. The petition claims Stancak’s health was failing in the years before he died, making it unlikely he could travel cross country. When Stancak died in 2016, first responders found him wearing a jacket in the home’s empty bathtub with heat and electricity turned off.

Gregory Markwell, the current administrator of Stancak’s estate and lawyer representing Mahmood, said he would reply to the petition by the next court hearing, scheduled for Aug. 6.

Next Up In News
Chicago Public Schools lays off nearly 600 support staff members
CTU endorses slate of candidates for Chicago’s first elected school board
'Serious concerns' remain after CPD revises mass arrest policy ahead of Democratic Convention
Paltry number of 'hate incidents' deemed 'bona fide' cries out for public education, City Council members says
Ex-Ald. Edward M. Burke used Catholic card in bid to soften sentence in corruption case
Access Contemporary Music's Lake View expansion halted after impasse with landlord
The Latest
Southern California's Bronny James brings the ball up the court against Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas.
NBA
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft
It’s not guaranteed that father and son will actually play in a game together. But it raises the possibility that it could happen in what would be an NBA first — a father-son on-court duo in the league simultaneously as players.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Isabel Deroy-Olson, playing 13-year-old Roki, has great chemistry with Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), who plays her Aunt Jax in "Fancy Dance."
Movies and TV
In quietly powerful 'Fancy Dance,' teen holds out hope of reuniting with her missing mother
Lily Gladstone does quality work as the absent woman’s sister, searching for her while bonding with her anxious daughter.
By Richard Roeper
 
Workers from Chicago Steets and Sanitation remove anti-Semitic graffiti in 2014. |Sun-Times file photo
City Hall
Paltry number of 'hate incidents' deemed 'bona fide' cries out for public education, City Council members says
Out of 114 “hate incidents” reported from Jan. 1 through June 13, only 17 were deemed “bona fide,” 83 were “unfounded” and 14 were listed as “undetermined.” Ald. Debra Silverstein, who pushed to create the new category, said the low numbers show more public education is needed.
By Fran Spielman
 
OLY Paris 2024 Eiffel Tower
Sports Media
NBC says Paris Olympics will be easier for viewers to navigate after messy Tokyo Games
The network didn’t help itself with a confusing interface on its nascent streaming service, Peacock. It further angered viewers by putting men’s basketball games behind the streamer’s paywall.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Chicago Police uniform
Police Reform
Chicago police officer faces firing for allegedly beating pregnant girlfriend
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Officer Jose Moreno’s alleged history of domestic violence “should not be tolerated.”
By Tom Schuba
 