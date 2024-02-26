The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Weather Environment

Chicago area sets new warm weather record Monday

The regiono reached a high of 71 degrees Monday, breaking the previous high of 64 set in 2000 for this day. February is on track to beat the previous monthly high, set in 1882.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Chicago area sets new warm weather record Monday

A man jogs along a trail near the Ulysses S Grant statue in Lincoln Park, as temperatures get as high as 56 degrees, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The warmer-than-usual weather this month could set a new record.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago area set a new warm-weather record on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The city reached a high of 71 degrees, breaking the previous high of 64 set on Feb. 26, 2000.

The warm weather is expected to continue Tuesday and could reach a high of 74, meteorologist Kevin Birk said.

Temperatures will begin to cool off as a strong cold front moves in Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are expected to begin at 5 p.m. and last until about 9 p.m., Birk said.

However, much-colder temperatures are expected Wednesday — with the high dropping to 32 degrees.

"We'll be back to reality on Wednesday," Birk said.

There is also a possibility of snow late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, Birk said.

The recent unseasonably mild weather is amounting to what might become Chicago’s warmest February in recorded history.

Chicago’s warmest monthly average temperature for February was 39 degrees, set in 1882. Based on the weather so far and the latest predictions through the end of the month, this February is on track to barely top that record and reach a 39.2-degree average, according to the National Weather Service.

Next Up In News
String of armed robberies in Hermosa prompts community alert
Boy killed in triple murder remembered as ‘jokester'; police say shooters were possibly as young as 14
Women recount Pottawattomie Park shooting: ‘Nothing that I could have done’
Portage Park alderperson, residents seek traffic safety improvements after hit and run
Another legal cloud hangs over ShotSpotter contract
Judge tells mother of man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French to cover shirt asking justice for son
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
News
Portage Park alderperson, residents seek traffic safety improvements after hit and run
A cyclist was struck and injured Friday by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. Last year, two blocks away, another cyclist was struck and killed by a motorist.
By David Struett
 
George Michael Commemorative Coin
Music
George Michael honored with commemorative coin
The Royal Mint has previously created coins honoring David Bowie, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Queen.
By Associated Press
 
ShotSpotter equipment at Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago.
City Hall
Another legal cloud hangs over ShotSpotter contract
Mayor Brandon’s Johnson’s negotiated extension, under less favorable terms than the original deal, could violate city code. But the city’s Law Department says “a myriad of code provisions” permit the mayor’s extension.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Chicago Police Officer Ella French wears her dress uniform and stands before an American flag in a portrait photo.
Crime
Judge tells mother of man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French to cover shirt asking justice for son
Emonte Morgan, 23, is going on trial more than two years after French was killed during a traffic stop and her partner seriously wounded.
By Sophie Sherry
 