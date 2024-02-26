Chicago area sets new warm weather record Monday

The Chicago area set a new warm-weather record on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The city reached a high of 71 degrees, breaking the previous high of 64 set on Feb. 26, 2000.

The warm weather is expected to continue Tuesday and could reach a high of 74, meteorologist Kevin Birk said.

We're in for a big temperature swing Tues - Wed! With the sharp temperature contrast comes a risk for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening. A brief burst of snow is possible Wed. AM w/ wind chills in the teens during the day Wed. We'll warm back up quickly into next weekend. pic.twitter.com/3KMWozY7QF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 26, 2024

Temperatures will begin to cool off as a strong cold front moves in Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are expected to begin at 5 p.m. and last until about 9 p.m., Birk said.

However, much-colder temperatures are expected Wednesday — with the high dropping to 32 degrees.

"We'll be back to reality on Wednesday," Birk said.

There is also a possibility of snow late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, Birk said.

The recent unseasonably mild weather is amounting to what might become Chicago’s warmest February in recorded history.

Chicago’s warmest monthly average temperature for February was 39 degrees, set in 1882. Based on the weather so far and the latest predictions through the end of the month, this February is on track to barely top that record and reach a 39.2-degree average, according to the National Weather Service.