59 people displaced after storms damage Mundelein apartment complex

Mundelein public safety officials are reporting one minor injury after storms tore through an apartment complex Tuesday night, tearing the roof off a section of the building and leaving 59 people displaced.

In all, 21 units were left uninhabitable when a large portion of the apartment building’s facade collapsed after storms rolled through the area at about 8:45 p.m.

A resident on the first block of Washington Boulevard was struck by falling drywall and complained of arm pain. The resident was taken to a hospital for treatment, Mundelein fire officials said.

Fire officials believe high winds spawned by the thunderstorm ripped a 30-foot-by-30-foot hole in the two-story apartment building’s roof, which precipitated the collapse of the facade.

After the building was secured, residents were escorted back to their units to collect essentials and then most were taken to a fire station where American Red Cross staff assisted them to find temporary housing.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville are investigating at least 11 potential tornadoes throughout the region today, according to posts on the agency’s Facebook page.

Preliminary reports show a tornado likely touched down near Sugar Grove and ran between Batavia and Geneva. Another possibly touched down just south of St. Charles.

More potential tornadoes were spotted near Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Lake Zurich and Buffalo Grove.

