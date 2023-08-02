The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Well Lifestyles

TikTokkers zapping their skin with red light; dermatologists say they’re onto something

Red-light therapy shows promise as a safe way treating many skin issues, says one Chicago dermatologist.

By  Charles Trepany | USA Today
   
SHARE TikTokkers zapping their skin with red light; dermatologists say they’re onto something
A woman getting red-light therapy.

stock.adobe.com

Is the secret to glowing, youthful skin zapping your face with red light?

Quite a few TikTokers think so. Videos tagged #redlighttherapy have gotten more than 96 million views on the app.

In the videos, users expose their skin to red light to treat a range of cosmetic issues, including acne, signs of aging and hair loss.

Turns out that the TikTokers might be onto something — and red light has been on dermatologists’ radars for a while.

“Red light is something dermatologists have been using for quite some time now,” says Dr. Anthony Rossi, a New York dermatologist. “I’m a big proponent of red-light therapy because I use it in a clinical setting.”

What is red-light therapy?

Skincare enthusiasts might recoil at the idea of intentionally exposing one’s skin to a form of radiation. After all, ultraviolent rays from the sun cause problems including accelerating signs of aging and, at worst, skin cancer.

But red light — a spectrum of visible light around 600 nanometers in wavelength — shows promise as a safe way of treating many skin issues, says Dr. Danilo Del Campo, a Chicago dermatologist.

Del Campo says red light stimulates the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, an energy compound he describes as “the gasoline of our body.” By boosting ATP, red-light therapy can heal wounds and stimulate hair growth, he says.

Though the largest and most robust studies have shown red-light therapy’s effectiveness in these two areas, Del Campo says smaller studies have shown potential for red light in regulating the skin’s oil production, thereby reducing acne, as well as boosting the skin’s collagen production, thus reducing signs of aging.

“It’s still an exciting field that hasn’t been explored in large trials yet,” he says, also pointing out that scientists began researching the effects of red light on the body in the 1960s and found it helpful in healing wounds.

Dermatologists say clinical evidence indicates that red-light therapy is safe to try, and it’s offered at many dermatologists’ offices.

What you need to know

Consult your dermatologist first. It’s important to first meet with a board-certified dermatologist and discuss your interest in red-light therapy. Most dermatologists can administer this treatment in their offices, which Rossi recommends over at-home devices.

“Seeing a board certified dermatologist who does red-light therapy ... is probably your best bet because the tools that they’re using are medical grade, they’re standardized, they know how to use them, they know how to properly place them,” he says.

Not all at-home red-light therapy devices are created equal. If you do seek out an at-home red-light therapy device, such as a mask, Del Campo advises buying one from a reputable company and seeking out your dermatologist’s recommendation. He also says to follow all directions that come with the device or are given by your dermatologist, especially regarding frequency and duration of exposure, to avoid burning your skin.

Protect your eyes. Keep in mind that what’s good for your skin might not be good for your eyes.

“I do like to tell my patients that, if they’re going to use a red-light panel at home, they should wear proper eye protection,” Rossi says. “They shouldn’t look directly at the light because you don’t want to cause any eye issues.”

Don’t throw out the rest of your skincare routine. Red-light therapy is a supportive, not primary therapy. So don’t use it in place of your skincare regimen, medication or regular sunscreen application, Del Campo says.

Most of all, remember red-light therapy is something that can enhance your skincare, but it’s not a necessity for healthy skin. And it’s certainly no magic cure for every skin problem.

“There are things that you think you may be treating with red light that you probably would better be better off treating with topical prescriptions,” Rossi says. “Red light alone may not cure it, whereas using red light in conjunction with prescription-strength medicines is really helpful.”

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Well
Hydration at Lollapalooza is key as temperatures are expected to soar
What are liquid aminos and should you use them in your recipes?
What is a healthy resting heart rate, and why does it matter?
Fire up the dragon fruit — it’s good for your health
Telling fact from fiction on nutrition: Debunking 3 common myths
Is coconut oil good for your hair?
The Latest
Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE’s Vince McMahon last month.
Sports Media
Federal agents serve subpoena, execute search warrant against WWE’s Vince McMahon
WWE said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that while government investigations into McMahon remain ongoing, no charges have been brought in them.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Former Northwestern football player Ramon Diaz speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at the Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard law office in Chicago.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Racist Northwestern hazing included shaving words ‘Cinco de Mayo’ on his head, former football player says
The experience led Ramon Diaz, now 36, to try to kill himself by overdosing on painkillers in 2006. “My experience playing football at Northwestern University haunts me to this day,” Diaz told reporters Wednesday.
By David Struett
 
Groups of people get their photos taken in front of the Lollapalooza sign, during the first day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in 2022.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2023: Transit options, entry rules and bag policy
Bring your empty water bottles, leave the blankets at home. Everything you need to know if you’re attending Lollapalooza 2023.
By Katie Anthony
 
Police tape
News
Roseland intruder flees after off-duty sheriff’s deputy fires shot
The deputy was inside a home when an intruder tried to come inside through a window about 4 a.m., police said. No injuries were reported.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
merlin_88239913.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2023 headliners: Who’s performing, set list predictions
Several big names will headline the festival in Grant Park Aug. 3-6. Here’s our best guess of what they’ll play.
By Katelyn Haas
 