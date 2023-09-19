The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Well

BMI measures body fat, but is it a reliable tool for health?

The argument against BMI is that it measures weight, not fat, which makes it inaccurate and thus that it contributes to body shaming.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Lori Zanteson
SHARE BMI measures body fat, but is it a reliable tool for health?
BMI includes height and total body weight.

BMI includes height and total body weight.

Dreamstime/TNS

There’s a lot of attention surrounding BMI — body mass index — and whether it should be used as a health measurement.

BMI is used as a guide for assessing body weight as a risk factor for health. Weight and height are plugged into a formula to categorize a person as underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese.

The argument against BMI is that it measures weight, not fat, which makes it inaccurate and thus that it contributes to body shaming.

On the positive side, it can be a valuable screening measurement with years of research surrounding it.

BMI has been used by doctors as part of annual physical exams for decades. It’s used to determine whether a person needs to lose weight for long-term health, as higher BMI seemed to correlate with higher body fat. Obesity is linked with several health issues, which is why BMI is monitored.

The simple calculation is weight in pounds multiplied by 703 and then divided by height in inches multiplied by height in inches. So a person who weighs 150 pounds and is 67 inches tall (150 X 703/68 X 68) has a BMI of 23.

This calculation expresses the weight to height relationship as a single number. According to the chart, a normal BMI is between 18.5 and 25, overweight is between 25 and 30, obese is over 30, and underweight is under 18.5.

Limitations

The relationship between weight and height does not reflect many other differences in body composition affected by things such as muscle mass, age, gender, body frame, ethnicity and where a person carries excess body fat.

In the case of muscle mass, muscle weighs more than fat, so people with more muscle mass will have a higher BMI, possibly putting them into the overweight or obese range even though they might be healthier than people with a lower BMI and less muscle mass.

Women tend to have a higher fat percentage than men, and a person with a larger, heavier bone structure or a smaller, lighter bone structure might have a less accurate BMI.

Positives

There are other more accurate tools to assess a person’s healthy weight and to determine body fat percentage, such as waist circumference measurement, body scans and calipers.

As a starting point for anyone concerned about their weight and related health risks, BMI is an accessible and potentially valuable tool. It’s simple to calculate and relatively accurate. Studies have shown a correlation between body fat and future health risks. And BMI is so widely used that health professionals have data to help with assessments.

Bottom line

BMI is a reasonable assessment of body fat but doesn’t measure body fat directly. It’s useful in screening and tracking weight to identify potential health risks.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

Next Up In Well
Hey, Mitt Romney, no one should be goaded into retiring, not even a president
What do probiotics do? Who might benefit from taking them?
Popular nasal decongestant ingredient doesn’t relieve congestion, FDA advisers say
Riot Fest owner says ‘things finally made sense’ after his recent autism diagnosis
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the problem. We are.
Food-tracking apps’ pros, cons on how well they help people develop healthy eating habits
The Latest
merlin_115954138.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: Bears need to hit the easy button on Justin Fields
Fields’ dynamic running ability gives him a higher ceiling than Mitch Trubisky, so it’s too early to give up on him. But it’s going to take the Bears time to build an offense that Fields can max out in — time that neither Fields nor Luke Getsy might have.
By Mark Potash
 
Statue of Anne Frank near her home in Amsterdam, where the girl and her family hid for two years before being betrayed to the Nazis.
Columnists
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Bigots like Elon Musk always point a finger at the victims of their baseless prejudices.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A person walks along West Argyle Street by the Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2020.
Uptown
Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations
The 10-year-old sign, with its lowercase letters in sans serif font, has drawn mixed reviews in the Uptown neighborhood.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Blackhawks won’t immediately name a replacement.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks to leave captaincy vacant for 2023-24 season
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Hawks will rely on a group of alternate captains to provide leadership this season (instead of giving the title to either Seth Jones or Connor Murphy). The decision opens the door for Connor Bedard to potentially assume the role in a year or two.
By Ben Pope
 
Instacart’s logo and webpage are shown in the photo.
Business
Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
The company, which controls 70% of the third-party U.S. grocery delivery market, raised $660 million in its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares at $30 apiece.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 