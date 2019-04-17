Beyonce’s super-restrictive ‘Homecoming’ diet shocks Twittersphere

Beyonce performs during her set at the 2018 Coachella festival in a scene from her documentary "Homecoming." | Netflix

Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” Coachella documentary, released Wednesday at midnight, inspired frenzied reactions among her fans on Twitter – the same reaction that normally accompanies everything the pop icon does.

One moment in particular, though, drew particularly strong reactions: when Beyonce detailed her incredibly restrictive diet leading up to her April 2018 Coachella performance.

After giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir via C-section June 2017, she set about rebuilding her body and strength. She reveals how she was “limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no fish, no alcohol.” Bottom line: “I’m hungry.”

RELATED

‘Homecoming’ a stunning showcase for Beyonce’s talent, drive — and sacrifice

Michelle Obama, Jeanne Gang among Time’s list of 100 most influential people

She revealed, “I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had to rebuild my body from cut muscles. What people don’t see is the sacrifice.”

While Bey’s hard work paid off in the end – a triumphant moment in the documentary shows her excitedly Facetiming her husband Jay-Z to say that she was able to get back into one of her old costumes – some social media users were left in shock and awe after seeing the display of her willpower.

“SOMEBODY FEED BEY. PERIOD,” one Twitter user wrote, with another person elaborating, “NO meat, NO fish, NO dairy, NO carbs, the fact that Beyonce was surviving off of pure will and photosynthesis, to deliver Beychella is too much for my spirit.”

“We all want a Beyoncé body but who’s doing ‘no bread, no carbs, no meat, no dairy, no sugar, no alcohol?'” asked another extremely relatable tweet.

Her words inspired at least one Twitter user to take her lead, with one “Homecoming” viewer writing, “Me, writing down Beyoncé’s workout plan to get fine after having twins. Spin classes? Stairs? No dairy? No meat? Got it.”

“Homecoming” is streaming now on Netflix, with a live album of the same name available on music streaming services.

Maeve McDermott, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com