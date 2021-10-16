It’s a wrap: The final Chicago baseball quiz of the season

It’s a wrap as the Chicago baseball season sadly has come to an end. Some of you may know that former Rangers, Mets, and Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine is credited with inventing the wrap at his Stamford, Connecticut, restaurant in 1980. Keep that in mind in case I ask that question next season. I have loved being the quizmaster this season and I want to thank my boss Chris De Luca for letting me bring it to you each week. He’s the best and so is his team of outstanding editors who fact-check and save you from my embarrassing errors. Speaking of the best, my thanks to Akiko Spencer and the other designers who make this little quiz look so good each week. Finally, and most importantly, thanks to all of you for reading and playing each week, I hope you had as much fun as I did.

Good luck on the final Chicago Nine of the season.

1. In April, the White Sox hit .265. Which of the following statements is true?

a. The Sox led the majors in batting

b. The Sox were second to the Astros in the AL in batting

c. Tim Anderson led the Sox, batting .415

d. Nick Madrigal hit .315

2. In May, the Cubs had an ERA of 2.52. Which of the following statements is not true?

a. The Cubs led the majors in ERA.

b. The Dodgers had a lower ERA

c. The Cubs’ bullpen led the majors in ERA

d. Jake Arrieta had a 6.23 ERA in May

3. In June, the Cubs blasted 40 homers. Who hit the most?

a. Anthony Rizzo c. Wilson Contreras

b. Javy Baez d. Patrick Wisdom

4. In July, the White Sox led the majors with 96 extra-base hits. Who led the White Sox?

a. Jose Abreu c. Tim Anderson

b. Yoan Moncada d. Andrew Vaughn

5. In August, The White Sox went 16-12. Liam Hendriks and which starting pitcher led the Sox with four wins?

a. Lucas Giolito c. Lance Lynn

b. Dylan Cease d. Dallas Keuchel

6. In September, Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ led the Cubs with seven homers. Who led the Sox?

a. Gavin Sheets c. Luis Robert

b. Yasmani Grandal d. Jose Abreu

7. This season, which Chicago slugger hit the most homers at home?

a. Yasmani Grandal c. Javy Baez

b. Jose Abreu d. Willson Contreras

8. This season, which Chicago pitcher had the most wins at home?

a. Lance Lynn c. Carlos Rodon

b. Kyle Hendricks d. Codi Heuer

9. Who had more ejections in the 2021 season?

a. David Ross c. They had the same

b. Tony La Russa

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. In April the Sox led the majors in batting and Yermin Mercedes hit .415. 2. The Dodgers’ ERA in May was 3.09, everything else is true. 3. Patrick Wisdom had eight homers; the others had five each. 4. While all four had double-figure extra-base hits, Tim Anderson’s 13 were the most. 5. Dylan Cease went 4-0. 6. Luis Robert hit six homers.

7. Jose Abreu hit 18 homers; the others had 14 each. 8. Lance Lynn had seven wins; the others had six each (including Heuer who had three for the Sox and then three for the Cubs). 9. David Ross had four, to up his managerial total to five. Tony La Russa had three, to up his managerial total to 91.

“People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.” — Rogers Hornsby