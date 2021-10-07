 clock menu more-arrow no yes
New bobbleheads help mark the White Sox’ playoff debut

Each figure is numbered to 2,021 and is priced at $40 plus $8 shipping. 

By Sun-Times staff
A new Jose Abreu figure from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum marks the White Sox playoff debut Thursday.
Courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

With the White Sox making their 2021 playoff debut tonight, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will release three new Sox bobbleheads: Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert.

“White Sox fans are excited for their team to be back in the ALDS, and we know they’re going to enjoy these bobbleheads featuring three of their biggest stars,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The riding bobblehead series has been extremely popular.”

The bobbleheads are manufactured by FOCO.

