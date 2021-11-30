 clock menu more-arrow no yes
White Sox announce Kendall Graveman signing

Right-handed reliever signs three-year, $24 million contract

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Kendall Graveman pitches for the Houston Astros in of Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Getty

The White Sox announced the signing of right-hander Kendall Graveman to a three-year, $24 million deal on Tuesday.

“Kendall is a veteran who provides us with end-of-game bullpen depth and an ability to induce ground balls,” White Sox general manager said in a team statement announcing the agreement. “He’s a high character guy and a great teammate who will fit well within our clubhouse and bullpen.”

A ground ball pitcher who hiked his strikeout rate in the last two seasons, Graveman, 30, combined to go 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 61 strikeouts, a .180 opponents average, 0.98 WHIP and 10 saves over 53 appearances last season with the Mariners and Astros. The Astros used him in a setup role after acquiring him in a mid-season trade.

Amidst a flurry of big name free-agent signings ahead of the looming Wednesday (11:59 p.m.) deadline for baseball’s expiring collective bargaining agreement Wednesday, Graveman is the only signing by the Sox thus far. The Sox have needs for a second baseman, a second catcher, in the starting rotation and bullpen — especially if they trade right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel. Right field also is unclear, although the Sox haven’t ruled out going with a combination of Adam Engel, Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets.

The Graveman deal was first reported last week.

