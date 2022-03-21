The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Dallas Keuchel eyes bounce-back season, and feeling better helps

“The body just didn’t hold up,” Keuchel said of his rough 2021 season in which he struggled to a 5.28 ERA.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 21, 2022 06:11 PM
SHARE Dallas Keuchel eyes bounce-back season, and feeling better helps
“First of all, I feel great,’’ White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel said. “Full health is nice.”

“First of all, I feel great,’’ White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel said. “Full health is nice.”

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel wasn’t 100% physically last season. He is better this spring.

‘‘First of all, I feel great,’’ said Keuchel, who talked with the media Monday for the first time at camp. ‘‘Full health is nice.’’

A good, healthy Keuchel would be a nice thing for a starting rotation that flourished in 2021 despite Keuchel’s bad season. After posting a 1.99 ERA in the abbreviated 2020 season, he had a 5.28 ERA last season and didn’t make the American League Division Series roster, although manager Tony La Russa said he would have in a seven-game series.

‘‘When I wasn’t called upon in the playoffs, that really bothered me,’’ Keuchel said. ‘‘I signed over here for a reason, and that’s to make playoff starts and try to get this team to where we want to go.’’

But Keuchel, 34, understood the decision.

‘‘The body just didn’t hold up, so it was just kind of fighting within myself,’’ he said. ‘‘And then if you don’t pitch well, you usually don’t have a big leash, like I usually do.’’

Bothered primarily by back issues that affected his mobility and led to foot, ankle and hamstring issues, Keuchel is a soft-tosser who relies on location, changing speeds and getting grounders with a good sinker. His fastball command eluded him, and the season went from bad to worse with a 6.82 ERA in the second half

Keuchel is entering the last year of a three-year, $55 million contract and hopes to contribute significantly to a pennant contender.

‘‘Before I came over, [general manger] Rick Hahn promised, ‘Hey, we’re not done, and this is our window,’ and that was nice to hear,’’ Keuchel said. ‘‘But seeing it backed up is even better. On paper, this has to be the best bullpen I’ve ever been with. It makes you want to come to the park and play and be there for the guys . . . see if we can’t make that next jump.’’

Keuchel said it’s important how he, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech are lined up in the rotation. He told pitching coach Ethan Katz he’d be useful as an innings-eater if he follows Kopech, whose innings will be monitored.

‘‘Dallas’ body feels great, so everything is trending in the right direction for him just from being able to have a normal offseason,’’ Katz said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tanner Banks fans five Dodgers, Micker Adolfo hits second homer for White Sox
Fans can’t get enough of White Sox star Tim Anderson, and he’s willing to give
Cactus League final: White Sox 4, Rockies 2
Left fielder Yermin Mercedes putting 2021 season behind him
Outfield prospect Yoelqui Cespedes is first-week star of White Sox spring training
White Sox start top lineup, lose 11-2
The Latest
Stephen Blackwelder, conductor of the DePaul Community Chorus, speaks to the audience during a performance at Gannon Concert Hall. Behind hims is the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, which plays with the chorus.
Columnists
How to honor the COVID dead?
Music, like a program offered by the DePaul Community Chorus, offers insight into unfathomable loss.
By Neil Steinberg
March 22, 2022 12:53 PM
Signs that call for an end of hate crimes towards Asian American and Pacific Islanders during a rally in honor of AAPI victims at the Chinatown Chicago Public Library Branch, Jan. 30, 2022.
Columnists
People of conscience must stand up against hate
Asian Americans are not alone when it comes to hate crimes, Hate crimes against Black Americans are also up. The Jewish community reported a record number of hate crimes. In Chicago, gay men were the most targeted.
By Jesse Jackson
March 22, 2022 12:47 PM
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks on the different initiatives to reduce crime in the city during a press conference at City Hall, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
City Hall
Supt. Brown asks for public’s help in identifying South Shore gunman who killed 2 Monday
“We cannot and we will not let violence become commonplace in the city of Chicago,” Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday.
By Mitch Dudek
March 22, 2022 12:28 PM
The Bulls and Blackhawks have announced how fans can get tickets to the remaining home games at the United Center.
Coronavirus
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement
Once inside, masks are recommended but optional for eventgoers, according to a statement from the United Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 22, 2022 11:16 AM
The Hatchery, a food business incubator, opened about four years ago at 135 N. Kedzie Ave.
Food and Restaurants
A look inside Garfield Park’s food business incubator, The Hatchery
Since opening in 2018, The Hatchery food and beverage incubator has offered classes on entrepreneurship, provided kitchen space and helped with licensing for budding restaurateurs.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 22, 2022 10:47 AM