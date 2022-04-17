The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

When he returns, Joe Kelly to add extra dimension to White Sox bullpen

Kelly recently had a “real good” throwing session at the team’s Arizona complex and is on track to face hitters soon.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE When he returns, Joe Kelly to add extra dimension to White Sox bullpen
Joe Kelly throws in the outfield at White Sox camp Monday.

Joe Kelly’s eventual arrival will add another personality to the Sox’ bullpen mix.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox bullpen has already shown its depth. Anchored by closer Liam Hendriks and late-inning arms Kendall Graveman and Aaron Bummer, the Sox have also gotten strong contributions from relievers Bennett Sousa and Jose Ruiz.

When Joe Kelly (biceps nerve injury) returns, that group will get even deeper.

Manager Tony La Russa said Kelly recently had a “real good” throwing session at the team’s Arizona complex, pitching in the mid 90s with no discomfort. Even more encouragingly, La Russa said Kelly’s stamina showed improvement from his prior outing and is on track to face hitters soon.

“He’s doing well,” La Russa said.

Kelly’s arrival would add another personality to the bullpen mix, not to mention an arm with World Series experience. La Russa said Kelly provides “the whole package.”

“The dugout, there’s a lot of people in there, and when the team comes off the field, there’s a lot of guys,” La Russa said. “The bullpen, they’re like a little small club. And it’s good to have some characters down there, there’s some conversation. And we definitely have that going for us. But along with it, he’s going to add quality and depth to our bullpen.”

As for a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte, La Russa said he thinks that’s the plan for Kelly, but with the reliever’s experience it might not be necessary.

For openers…

Tampa Bay used righty J.P. Feyereisen as an opener. The Rays have been at the forefront of the strategy, and La Russa said it’s something they use intelligently.

I remember I was there in Boston when they did it. They didn’t do it because they wanted to spook everybody, they did it because their starters were hurt,” La Russa said. “And it’s just a really smart way to compete. If you do it once in a while, it does give you potential matchups, because you can go through a couple innings and change the look, don’t get to see the same guy over.”

Winning Ugly can wait

Sunday home games are usually reserved for the Sox’ 1983 “Winning Ugly” throwback alternate uniforms, but that wasn’t the case for the series finale with the Rays. Because of supply chain issues that have affected other teams around the sport, the Sox do not have their 1983 set and instead wore their standard home pinstripes on Sunday.

SOX AT GUARDIANS

Monday: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.57), 5:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Tuesday: Jimmy Lambert (0-1, 6.00) vs. Shane Bieber (0-0, 2.70),, 5:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Wednesday: Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69) vs. Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64), 5:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Thursday: Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.00) vs. Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.72), 12:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
High-five for Michael Kopech in White Sox’ victory against Rays
No timetable for third baseman Yoan Moncada, who’s still feeling discomfort, to make 2022 debut
This You Gotta See: Bulls-Bucks, White Sox-Guardians, Cubs-Rays and spring football
Dylan Cease in command as White Sox beat Rays 3-2
Sox notebook: Josh Harrison tips cap to Jackie Robinson
White Sox’ loss to Mariners is blowin’ in the wind
The Latest
Aaron Smith, who produces and hosts the Escaping the Odds podcast which highlights the triumphant stories of people who bounced back from prison through entrepreneurship and business, poses in his studio on April 13, 2022.
One South Sider is using his second chance to help others with theirs
Since his release from federal prison three years ago, South Side native Aaron Smith has dedicated his time to sharing stories of convicts-turned-entrepreneurs in an effort to change the narrative around formerly incarcerated people.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Donald Fehr, director of the NHLPA.
Blackhawks
Investigation into NHLPA’s handling of Kyle Beach sexual assault allegations raises more questions than it answers
The investigation, conducted by Cozen O’Connor and released Friday, cleared the NHLPA and its director, Donald Fehr, of wrongdoing. But the findings leave many things unanswered.
By Ben Pope
 
Freedom_Caucus.jpg
PolitiFact
Fact-check: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller wrong in claim White House is urging kids to use ‘chemical castration drugs’ or undergo surgeries
The BGA could find no language in either White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s statements or in the Department of Health and Human Services guidance that encourages children to take “chemical castration drugs” or undergo gender reassignment surgery.
By Analisa Trofimuk | Better Government Association
 
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-DEFENCE-CONFLICT
Columnists
Are we going to war with Russia?
It’s good we’re ignoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands to stop aiding Ukraine. But we should grasp what that might lead to.
By Neil Steinberg
 
zachary_james_johnston_field_museum_chicago_img_5335.jpg
News
Chicago Field Museum opens new poetry exhibit
Nine unique poems authored by Eric Elshtain are spread throughout the museum, displayed near the artifacts or exhibits that inspired the poetry. They will remain on display through April 2023.
By Cadence Quaranta
 