The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Andrew Vaughn’s sore hand a lingering problem for White Sox

Vaughn misses fourth straight game with sore hand

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Andrew Vaughn’s sore hand a lingering problem for White Sox
Royals_White_Sox_Baseball_11_.jpg

Andrew Vaughn rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Royals on April 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP)

AP Photos

Andrew Vaughn’s lingering soreness in his right hand continues to be a problem and it’s not out of the question it lands him on the injured list, after all. The White Sox outfielder who has been a beam of light in a struggling lineup with a .283/.367/.566 hitting line, team high four homers and 12 RBI and .933 OPS, hasn’t played since getting hit by a pitch Friday night.

X-rays were negative and a sigh of relief was heard, but Vaughn hasn’t come close to playing since.

He’s tentatively penciled into manager Tony La Russa’s lineup for Wednesday when the Sox play the second scheduled game of a two-game series against the Cubs but if he can’t go, La Russa suggested he won’t go with the team for a three-game series in Boston.

“That’s a really good question,” La Russa said of a potential Vaughn appearance at Fenway Park. “A lot depends on how he looks [Wednesday] because if he’s not good tomorrow, it’s a day I plan to play him, then you count the number of days he hasn’t played.”

The maximum a 10-day IL stint can be backdated is three days.

“He’s sore, he’s getting better, but it’s the kind of thing where he tries to swing sore, might do something unnatural and make it sore,” La Russa said. “But I wouldn’t even pinch-hit him [Tuesday].

“But you get whacked in that part, anywhere in that wrist and hand and you know the ABCs of that ... we’re just lucky nothing is broken.”

Robert sits one out

After playing four straight days after returning from a tweaked right groin, Luis Robert was held from the lineup. Playing him six days in a row to the off day Thursday was considered, but on a cold, damp night, it seemed to make sense. La Russa said Robert would be available late in the game.

“We debated it a lot, he’s starting to swing good,” La Russa said.

“The track is going to be a little thick out there and no regrets this way.”

La Russa joked that both of his arms were broken from being twisted by Robert, who wanted to play.

“Try to be sensible,” La Russa said. “He’s one of the guys that keys everything we do defensively and offensively. But it’s a long season.”

Baby, it’s cold outside

The Sox, who played in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and Minneapolis during a frosty month of April, noticed a forecast in the 70s and mid 60s for their home stand against the Guardians and Yankees next week.

“It will be very welcome,” Gavin Sheets said. “We’re excited for some good weather. A little sunshine will go a long way for us soon, hopefully.”

The Sox have scored four runs or more only four times and hit multiple homers four times.

“In some sunshine the ball will be flying a little better,” Sheets said.

They can only hope.

“We’ve seen it a lot,” Sheets said. “We hit some balls we thought we got that weren’t going anywhere. And when this weather warms up the ball will start carrying for us, too.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
The day Darrin Jackson and A.J. Pierzynski nearly got into it in the White Sox clubhouse
Pat Hughes’ favorite Cubs-White Sox game
Five things you didn’t know about Ozzie Guillen and the White Sox-Cubs rivalry
‘FOMO’? Oh, no! The night Len Kasper couldn’t help but root against a Cubs no-hitter
Cubs-White Sox is back. Which side are you on?
Baseball by the Numbers: It’s good to own the (strike) zone
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_05_03_at_7.09.54_PM.png
Sports Media
Olin Kreutz must apologize as well as he can analyze
Kreutz’s remaining media jobs are in jeopardy after he grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Dozens of new Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during the graduation of Recruit Class 21-3 and 21-4 and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom in Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022.
Other Views
Compassion in policing would help cops, communities
Compassion is emerging as a solution that promises to bring healing to officers, departments and communities.
By Phil Andrew and Ed Frauenheim
 
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, surrounded by the state’s Democrats, denounced a leaked U.S. Supreme Court briefing that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Politics
Illinois will remain ‘beacon of hope’ for women, Pritzker vows after leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion
Abortion would be made illegal in 26 states, including neighboring Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, if the landmark case is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A few dozen activists rallied and marched around Chicago’s downtown Loop neighborhood decrying a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States that would end federal protections for Abortion, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Metro/State
Abortion rights now loom as a key factor in Illinois politics in wake of Supreme Court leak
The potential of erosion or end of abortion rights boosts Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and could imperil GOP primary candidate Richard Irvin, who is not campaigning on his anti-abortion stance.
By Tina Sfondeles and Lynn Sweet
 
drew_smyly_atl.jpg
Cubs
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly scratched, Scott Effross to start vs. White Sox
The Cubs placed Smyly on the bereavement list Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 