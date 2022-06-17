White Sox’ Yoan Moncada exits game with hamstring tightness

HOUSTON — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada exited Friday’s game against the Astros with right hamstring tightness.

Moncada was hobbling slightly after running out a ground ball in the second inning. He played third base in the bottom of the inning but was replaced on defense by Josh Harrson in the third inning.

Moncada has had a difficult time staying on the field in 2022. He didn’t play his first game of the season until May 9 because of an oblique strain suffered at the end of spring training. He has dealt with right quad tightness and was limited to playing in 28 of 36 games since then.

Moncada has struggled offensively, finally breaking out Wednesday with five hits including a three-run homer and five RBI against the Tigers.