The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Yoan Moncada exits game with hamstring tightness

Moncada has dealt with oblique, quad and now hamstring problems this season.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Yoan Moncada exits game with hamstring tightness
Yoan Moncada is hurt again.

Yoan Moncada left the White Sox game against the Astros with a tight hamstring. (AP)

AP Photos

HOUSTON — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada exited Friday’s game against the Astros with right hamstring tightness.

Moncada was hobbling slightly after running out a ground ball in the second inning. He played third base in the bottom of the inning but was replaced on defense by Josh Harrson in the third inning.

Moncada has had a difficult time staying on the field in 2022. He didn’t play his first game of the season until May 9 because of an oblique strain suffered at the end of spring training. He has dealt with right quad tightness and was limited to playing in 28 of 36 games since then.

Moncada has struggled offensively, finally breaking out Wednesday with five hits including a three-run homer and five RBI against the Tigers.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech cleared to start Sunday vs. Astros
White Sox ACE program launches college baseball opportunities
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks discussing own TV network as NBC Sports Chicago deal winds down
White Sox, Lucas Giolito brace for Astros
Astros throw pair of immaculate innings in victory over Rangers
White Sox complete series sweep with 13-0 rout in Detroit
The Latest
BALLOONRELEASE_061822_10.jpg
News
‘It needs to come to an end:’ Memorial held for third child killed by vehicles in 3 weeks
J’alon James was hit and killed just half a block from his home.
By Zack Miller
 
The author’s father, John Golec.
Other Views
Memories of my father, who braved a snowstorm for me
He accomplished nothing outwardly grand or noteworthy in his life, but his small acts of kindness, consistent over a lifetime, in the end are indeed great.
By Gloria Golec
 
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Right-hander Keegan Thompson dominates Braves as Cubs end 10-game losing streak
The Cubs’ 1-0 victory was their first since June 4 and also ended the Braves’ 14-game winning streak.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Saturday will be a special day for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras
When he comes to bat, younger brother William will be behind the plate as the Braves’ catcher.
By Mark Gonzales
 
chicago_dnc_convention.JPG
Politics
In DC, Pritzker, Lightfoot pitch DNC on Chicago bid to host 2024 Democratic convention
Top DNC officials also met on Friday with representatives from New York, Houston and Atlanta, the other cities bidding for the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 